Global Motor Insurance Market Report 2021-2026: Competitive Developments, Strategies, and New Product Launches

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Motor Insurance Market (2021 Edition) - Analysis by Product Type (Third Party Liability, Comprehensive, Others), End User (PV, CV), Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country: Market Insight, Competition and Forecast (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Motor Insurance Market was valued at USD 761.24 Billion in the year 2020

The report presents the analysis of global motor insurance market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The mandatory requirement for a vehicle to be insured by various countries across the world, coupled with the estimated increased number of sales of new vehicles, is expected to drive the global motor insurance market during the forecast period.

Moreover, due to the availability of Motor Insurance online, buyers can get their vehicles insured from the comfort of their home or on the move. And with driving getting riskier, the need for Motor Insurance is expected to grow accordingly.

The Motor Insurance market is also gaining popularity due to the implementation of enhanced analytics tools to reduce fake claims. Insurance companies are using improved tools like big data analytics and geospatial analytics to reduce losses caused by fraud claims.

Other contributing factors to motor insurance market comprise growing costs of vehicle repairs, the high cost of claims and unsafe driving practices due to which there may not be any decline in growth for the Motor Insurance industry in the future.

Due to the global outbreak of COVID-19, motor insurance has been worst impacted due to the low sale of automobile vehicles. Although the sector is able to hold itself in the digital space, it remains the most affected as far as the overall motor insurance business is concerned.

The worst impact of the pandemic has been on the dealers and offline insurers as there is no purchase and selling of vehicles taking place in lieu of the lockdown.

In the recent times, new developments in existing motor policies such as pay-as-you-drive, usage-based insurance, or telematics insurance are getting popularity to improve the claim processes and to deal with unprecedented circumstances.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, and new product development.

The companies analysed in the report include

All State Insurance

AXA SA

Zurich Insurance

Progressive Corporation

Hartford

Hanover Insurance Group Inc

RSA Insurance Group

Assicurazioni Generali

American International Group

Allianz SE

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Motor Insurance Market: Product Overview



4. Global Motor Insurance Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2026

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Motor Insurance Market

4.3 Global Motor Insurance Market: Growth & Forecast



5. Global Motor Insurance Market Segmentation, By Product Type (Value)

5.1 Global Motor Insurance Market: Segment Analysis

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Motor Insurance Market: By Product Type (2020 & 2026)

5.3 By Third Party Liability- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.4 By Comprehensive- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.5 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



6. Global Motor Insurance Market Segmentation, By End User (Value)

6.1 Global Motor Insurance Market: Segment Analysis

6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Motor Insurance Market: By End User (2020 & 2026)

6.3 By Personal- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.4 By Commercial- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



7. Global Motor Insurance Market Segmentation, By Distribution Channel (Value)

7.1 Global Motor Insurance Market: Segment Analysis

7.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Motor Insurance Market: By Distribution Channel (2020 & 2026)

7.3 By Online- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.4 By Offline- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



8. Global Motor Insurance Market: Regional Analysis

8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Motor Insurance Market: By Region (2020 & 2026)



9. Americas Motor Insurance Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

9.1 Americas Motor Insurance Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.2 Americas Motor Insurance Market: Prominent Companies

9.3 Market Segmentation By Product Type (Third Party Liability, Comprehensive and Others)

9.4 Market Segmentation By End User (Personal and Commercial)

9.5 Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline)

9.6 Americas Motor Insurance Market: Country Analysis

9.7 Market Opportunity Chart of Americas Motor Insurance Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2026)

9.8 Competitive Scenario of Americas Motor Insurance Market- By Country (2020 & 2026)

9.9 United States Motor Insurance Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.10 United States Motor Insurance Market Segmentation By Product Type, By End User, By Distribution Channel (2016-2026)

9.11 Canada Motor Insurance Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.12 Canada Motor Insurance Market Segmentation By Product Type, By End User, By Distribution Channel (2016-2026)

9.13 Brazil Motor Insurance Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.14 Brazil Motor Insurance Market Segmentation By Product Type, By End User, By Distribution Channel (2016-2026)



10. Europe Motor Insurance Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



11. Asia Pacific Motor Insurance Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



12. Global Motor Insurance Market Dynamics

12.1 Global Motor Insurance Market Drivers

12.2 Global Motor Insurance Market Restraints

12.3 Global Motor Insurance Market Trends



13. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Motor Insurance Market - By Product Type (Year 2026)

13.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Motor Insurance Market - By End User (Year 2026)

13.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Motor Insurance Market - By Distribution Channel (Year 2026)

13.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Motor Insurance Market - By Region (Year 2026)



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Top 10 United States Writers of Private Passenger Auto Insurance By Direct Premiums Written

14.2 Top 10 United States Writers of Commercial Auto Insurance By Direct Premiums Written

14.3 SWOT Analysis- Global Motor Insurance Market



15. Global Motor Insurance Market: Merger & Acquisitions



16. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cv4vws

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

