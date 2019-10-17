Global Motor Soft Starter (Oil & Gas, Water and Wastewater, Power Generation, Mining) Markets 2019-2024 by Voltage, Rated Power, Application

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Motor Soft Starter Market by Voltage (Low and Medium), Rated Power (Up to 750 W, 751 W-75 kW, Above 75 kW), Application (Pumps, Fans, Compressors), Industry (Oil & Gas, Water and Wastewater, Power Generation, Mining), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global motor soft starter market is projected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2024 from an estimated market size of USD 1.7 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.



The growing demand for industrial pumps, increased use of electric motors in key industries, and increased demand for HVAC has boosted the demand for motor soft starters. Moreover, the investments in the non-oil sector of the Middle East and increased automation globally would further aid the growth of this market. The functional superiority and competitive pricing of variable frequency drives (VFDs) is a restraint for the growth of the motor soft starters market.



The low voltage segment is expected to dominate the motor soft starters market in 2019



The low voltage segment dominated the motor soft starters market in 2018 owing to the extensive adoption of low voltage motors in various industries across the globe. Low voltage motor soft starters are installed mainly in the oil & gas, water & wastewater, power generation, pulp & paper, food & beverage, automobile, oil & gas, and cement industries. They are mostly used in industries to control the initial voltage, to protect the motor against heavy inrush currents at the time of motor start. Therefore, they are in high demand, considering the increasing industrialization and rise in greenfield investments.



The motor soft starters for pump application segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024



The motor soft starter market for pump applications is estimated to be the fastest-growing motor soft starters market, by application, from 2019 to 2024. This growth is attributed to the increasing levels of water &wastewater investments in regions such as Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. This, combined with the increase in oil & gas investments in response to rising in demand for oil, is expected to drive the growth of the market for motor soft starters for pump applications. Oil & gas, water & wastewater are two biggest end user industries for industrial pumps and any increase in investments in these industries is expected to drive the market growth of motor soft starters for pump applications.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Yc Shift Analysis:

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Demand for Industrial Pumps

5.2.1.2 Rising Demand for Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Applications

5.2.1.3 Adoption of High-Efficiency Motors

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Functional Superiority and Competitive Pricing of Variable Frequency Drives (VFDS)

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Investments in Non-Oil Sectors of the Middle East

5.2.3.2 Increased Automation and Reliability Concerns

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Decline in Investments in Conventional Power Generation Plants



6 Motor Soft Starter Market, By Voltage

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Low Voltage

6.2.1 Increased Installations of Low Voltage Motors for Industrial Usage are Driving Demand for Low Voltage Motor Soft Starters

6.3 Medium Voltage

6.3.1 Investments in Large Water Treatment Plants and Oil & Gas Globally are Expected to Increase Demand for Medium Voltage Motor Soft Starters



7 Motor Soft Starter Market, By Rated Power

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Up to 750 W

7.2.1 Asia Pacific is Expected to Lead the Up to 750 W Motor Soft Starter

7.3 751 W-75 kW

7.3.1 Significant Global Investments in Oil & Gas and Desalination Projects are Expected to Increase Demand for 751 W-75 kW Motor Soft Starters

7.4 Above 75 kW

7.4.1 Above 75 kW Motor Soft Starter Segment is Expected to Gain Impetus Owing to Rising Global Mining Investments



8 Motor Soft Starter Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Pump

8.2.1 Rising Demand for Oil and Increased Investments in Water & Wastewater Sector are Expected to Drive Motor Soft Starter for Pump Applications

8.3 Fan

8.3.1 Investments in Power Generation Globally are Expected to Increase Demand for Motor Soft Starters for Fan Applications

8.4 Compressor

8.4.1 Investments in Oil & Gas and Industrial Sector Globally are Anticipated to Increase Demand for Motor Soft Starters for Compressor Applications

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Investments in Mining and Industrial Sector Globally are Expected to Increase Demand for Motor Soft Starters for Other Applications



9 Motor Soft Starter Market, By Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Oil & Gas

9.2.1 Increased Oil & Gas Investments in North America are Expected to Drive Market in Oil & Gas Industry

9.3 Water & Wastewater

9.3.1 Investments in Water & Wastewater Projects and Desalination Projects Globally are Expected to Increase Demand for Motor Soft Starters in Water & Wastewater Industry

9.4 Power Generation

9.4.1 Demand for Motor Soft Starters in Power Generation is Expected to Increase With Rise in Energy Sector Investments

9.5 Mining

9.5.1 Increase in Capital Expenditure of Major Mining Companies is Expected to Drive the Market

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Investments in Food & Beverage and Chemical & Petrochemical Globally are Expected to Drive Demand for Motor Soft Starters in Others Industry



10 Motor Soft Starter Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

11.3 Market Share, 2018

11.4 Competitive Scenario



12 Company Profiles

12.1 ABB

12.2 Eaton

12.3 Siemens

12.4 Schneider Electric

12.5 RockWell Automation

12.6 Emerson Electric

12.7 Crompton Greaves

12.8 Danfoss

12.9 Larsen & Toubro

12.1 WEG

12.11 Toshiba International Corporation Pty

12.12 Motortronics

12.13 Solcon

12.14 Carlo Gavazzi

12.15 Nolta

12.16 Gozuk

12.17 Lovato Electric

12.18 Minilec

12.19 Sinova

12.20 Benshaw



