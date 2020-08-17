Global Motor Vehicle Dealers, Franchise Purchasing World Report & Database 2020: Coverage of 42 Categories Across 200 Countries
Aug 17, 2020, 07:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Motor Vehicle Dealers, Franchise (B2B Procurement) Purchasing World Report & Database" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Motor Vehicle Dealers, Franchise (B2B Procurement) Purchasing World Report gives data on a list of 42 categories of Raw Materials, Semi-Finished & Finished Products, Services, Sub-contracted Expenditures and Expenses by the 4714 entities in the Motor vehicle dealers, franchise sector. The data analyses each of up to 200 countries by each Product by 3 Time series: From 1997- 2019 and Forecasts 2020- 2027 & 2027-2046.
The Purchasing World Database covers each country by each of the 42 Purchasing/Expenses Categories from 1997 with a forecast to 2046. This is a very large database with 2100 pages, 9612 spreadsheets, 9617 database tables, 595 illustrations. The report contains a number of Access databases which are an analogue of U.S. Government databases, and have the same database structures, datasets, field names, et al. The Database Edition is correlated with the U.S. Government NAICS/SIC code 441229.
Key Topics Covered:
Purchasing data for Motor Vehicle Dealers, Franchise (B2B Procurement), in each country, by each of 42 Product or Expenses Purchasing Groups, by each year, in US$ terms. Data from 4714 Motor vehicle dealers, franchise entities worldwide.
PURCHASES OF PRODUCTS & SERVICES (by country, by year, in US$):
1. Motor vehicle dealers, franchise
2. Raw & Feedstock Materials, n.e.c.
3. Finished Materials, n.e.c.
4. All other Input Materials & Components, n.e.c.
5. Buildings & Fittings
6. Plant & Equipment
7. Vehicles & Equipment
8. Data Processing, Software & Office Equipment
9. Miscellaneous Capital Purchases
10. New Technology Purchases
11. Process Technology Purchases
12. Research & Development Purchases
13. Fuel Purchases
14. Energy Purchases
15. Sub-Contracted Work Purchased
16. After-Sales Services Purchased
17. Technical Process Services Purchased
18. Technical Product Services Purchased
19. Legal & Public Relations Services Purchased
20. Leasing of Buildings
21. Rental & Leasing of Equipment
22. Financial Services Purchased
23. Building Maintenance & Services Purchased
24. Equipment Maintenance & Services Purchased
25. Services Purchased
26. Telecommunications & Data Services
27. Travel, Hotel & Subsistence Purchased
28. Office Supplies, Mailing,
29. Advertising Services & Media Purchases
30. Advertising Materials Purchases
31. Point of Sales Materials Purchases
32. Promotional Materials & Services Purchases
33. Sales Materials & Promotional Print
34. Contracted Logistics Services
35. Logistics Services Purchased
36. Contracted Warehouse & Storage Services
37. Warehouse & Storage Purchases
38. Contracted Product Handling Services
39. Product Handling Services Purchased
40. Contracted Process Services
41. Product Process Service Purchases
59 RESEARCH CHAPTERS:
1 Administration
2 Advertising
3 Buyers - Commercial Operations
4 Buyers - Competitors
5 Buyers - Major City
6 Buyers - Products
7 Buyers - Trade Cell
8 Competitive Industry Analysis
9 Competitor Analysis
10 Country Focus
11 Distribution
12 Business Decision Scenarios
13 Capital Costs Scenarios
14 Cashflow Option Scenarios
15 Cost Structure Scenarios
16 Historic Industry Balance Sheet
17 Historic Marketing Costs & Margins
18 Investment + Cost Reduction Scenarios
19 Market Climate Scenarios
20 Marketing Costs
21 Marketing Expenditure Scenarios
22 Marketing Margins
23 Strategic Options Scenarios
24 Survival Scenarios
25 Tactical Options Scenarios
26 Geographic Data
27 Industry Norms
28 Major City Market Analysis
29 Capital Access Scenarios
30 Market Cashflow Scenarios
31 Economic Climate Scenarios
32 Market Investment + Costs Scenarios
33 Marketing Expenditure Scenarios
34 Market Risk Scenarios
35 Market Strategic Options
36 Market Survival Options
37 Market Tactical Options
38 Marketing Expenditure -v- Market Share
39 Marketing Strategy Development
40 Markets
41 Operational Analysis
42 Overseas Development
43 Personnel Management
44 Physical Distribution + Customer Handling
45 Pricing
46 Process + Order Handling
47 Product Analysis
48 Product Development
49 Product Marketing Factors
50 Product Mix
51 Product Summary
52 Profit Risk Scenarios
53 Promotional Mix
54 Salesforce Decisions
55 Sales Promotion
56 Surveys
57 Targets -Product + Market
58 Technology
59 Trade Cell Analysis.
SPREADSHEET CHAPTERS:
- Product Purchasing: in US$ by Country by Product/Service by Year: 1997 - 2019, Forecast 2020- 2027, Forecast 2027-2046. Market, Financial, Competitive, Market Segmentation, Industry, Critical Parameters, Marketing Costs, Markets, Decision Makers, Performance, Product Launch.
- World & National Report Market Database & Spreadsheets: 1332 World Database tables & Spreadsheets covering business scenarios. 1435 World Database tables & Spreadsheets covering Markets, Market Forecast, Financial Forecast, Financial Margins, Historic Financial, Historic Costs, Industry Norms for each country. 3816 National Database tables & Spreadsheets covering business scenarios.
- Financial Spreadsheets & Databases: 188 Balance Sheet, Financial Margins & Ratios for each of 103 Business Scenarios - by Country by Year - Forecast 2020- 2027, Forecast 2027-2046.
- Industry Spreadsheets & Databases: 820 Database tables & Spreadsheets covering Historic Industry Balance Sheet Data, Forecast Industry Financial Data, Industry Profiles & Norms - by Country by Year - Forecast 2020- 2027, Forecast 2027-2046.
- National Data: by Country by Year.
