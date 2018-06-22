Global Motorcycle Helmets Markets, 2016-2018 & 2024: Design and Technological Advancements Rife in the Premium Helmet Market

DUBLIN, June 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Motorcycle Helmets in US$ Thousand.
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Increase in Motorcycle Ownership Bodes Well for Helmets Market
Motorcycling & Driving Hazards
Injuries to Head - A Major Cause of Disability and Death
Helmet Use
Critical for Personal Safety
Need for Helmet Use Now Goes Beyond Personal Safety
Cost Savings Due to Helmet Usage
Helmet Laws and Enforcement
Essential for Road Safety
Helmet Laws in Select Countries
Safety Regulations for Helmets
Premium Motorcycle Helmet Market
A Review
Improvement in Global GDP Performance Encourages Optimistic Forecasts
Developing Regions Dominate Two Wheeler Markets
Volatility in Major Two Wheeler Markets
A Cause for Concern
Design and Technological Advancements Rife in the Premium Helmet Market
Multi-Directional Cushioning Helmets for Added Safety
Wireless Helmets
A Major Draw
Head-up Display (HUD) Technology in Motorcycle Helmets Makes Driving Easier
Helmet-Mounted Display Technology for Advanced Navigation and Image Tracking
High-tech Helmets: Indication of Technology Focus in Helmets
Bluetooth Technology in Motorcycle Helmets
Innovative Foam Liner for Enhancing Safety of Motorcycle Helmets
Demographics, Urbanization Trend to Favor Market Growth
SHOEI Leads the Way
2. HELMETS - A REVIEW
3. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Polygiene Enters into Partnership with HJC
Bell Helmets Rolls Out New Motocross Helmets
Bell Helmets and Fasthouse Enter into Partnership
FUSAR and Vanguard Partner for Connected CF Motorcycle Helmets
Steelbird Enters into Exclusive Partnership with Bargy Design
Boll Unveils New Helmets
Steelbird Unveils New Helmet Range, Air Beast
Sena Technologies Introduces Smart Helmets
Scorpion Launches 3-in-1 Road Helmet
SHOEI Introduces New Helmet, RF-SR
Schuberth Launches New Modular Helmet, C4
HJC Unveils Star Wars Themed Helmets
Shimano Europe Acquires Lazer Sport
Momodesign Launches Graphene based Motorcycle Helmet
Bell Launches New Moto 3 Helmet
Vista Outdoor Acquires Action Sport Division of BRG Sports
Bell Helmets Launches New Carbon Fiber Helmet
Sena Technologies Unveils Intelligent Noise-Control (INC) Helmet
Bell Helmets Launches Limited Edition Kurt Caselli Moto-9 Helmet
Key Safety Systems Takes Over Logico Design S.r.l
GIVI Introduces New Open-Face Helmets
Skully Introduces Helmets with Head-up Display in Visor
NEXX Helmets Commences North American Operations
Skully Partners with Aprilia
