Global Movement Takes Center Stage as "Champions Raise Awareness" for World IBS Day 2026

TORONTO, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With one in seven people worldwide living with the often-debilitating symptoms of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), the global community is mobilizing for the annual World IBS Day on April 19, 2026. Under this year's theme, "Champions Raise Awareness," the campaign is putting a spotlight on the "Faces of IBS" to dismantle the stigma surrounding this chronic gastrointestinal disorder. More information at worldibsday.org

Lead Partner Ardelyx joins the 2026 initiative to amplify the voices of millions who navigate abdominal pain, bloating, constipation, and diarrhea daily. Despite its prevalence, IBS remains one of the most misunderstood medical conditions, frequently leading to social isolation and a diminished quality of life.

IBS is not just a "stomach ache"—it is a complex disorder that accounts for up to 40% of all visits to gastroenterologists. Yet, research funding and public understanding continue to lag significantly behind other chronic illnesses. IBS affects roughly 15% of the world's population. Patients often suffer for years before receiving an accurate diagnosis or learning about available evidence-based treatment options. World IBS Day is now recognized in 17 countries and serves as a critical bridge between patients, caregivers, and the medical community.

Founded by Jeffrey Roberts MSEd, BSc, who has lived with IBS for over three decades, the initiative was born from a need to ensure no patient feels invisible. "World IBS Day was created to reduce stigma and show patients they are not alone," says Roberts.

Laura Williams, M.D. M.P.H, chief patient officer of Ardelyx, commented, "Our commitment to patients means more than a single day or month of awareness – it means full-time advocacy. We are proud to support World IBS Day again this year, championing the patient's voice to ensure that the physical, mental, emotional, and social impacts of IBS are recognized, understood, and collectively addressed in a sustainable manner."

About World IBS Day

World IBS Day, observed annually on April 19th, aims to raise awareness about the symptoms, trials, and treatment of Irritable Bowel Syndrome. By partnering with patients, healthcare professionals, and industry leaders, the initiative seeks to improve patient outcomes and foster a global community of support. #WorldIBSDay2026

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs. Ardelyx has two commercial products approved in the United States, IBSRELA® (tenapanor) and XPHOZAH® (tenapanor). The company's pipeline includes the Phase 3 development of IBSRELA for chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) and RDX10531, a next-generation NHE3 inhibitor with potential application across multiple therapeutic areas. Ardelyx works with partners to develop and commercialize our products outside of the United States. For more information, please visit https://ardelyx.com/.

Media Contact:

Jeffrey Roberts

203-424-0660

[email protected]

SOURCE World IBS Day