Patients Take Center Stage for World IBS Day 2026

"Champions" Lead the Global Charge to Break Stigma and Foster Community

TORONTO, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 19th, the global community will unite for World IBS Day 2026, a day dedicated to the millions of individuals navigating the daily challenges of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS). This year's theme, "Champions Raise Awareness about IBS," shifts the spotlight directly onto the patients, transforming a silent struggle into a powerful, collective voice.

Putting a Face to the Condition

World IBS Day

IBS is a chronic gastrointestinal disorder characterized by debilitating symptoms like abdominal pain, bloating, constipation, and diarrhea. Because these symptoms are often misunderstood or stigmatized, many patients suffer in isolation.

World IBS Day 2026 aims to change that narrative through direct patient outreach:

The Faces of IBS: Patients are invited to become the heart of the campaign by submitting their photos to the official website. These "Champions" represent the reality of living with IBS, proving that behind every statistic is a person resiliently managing their health.

Patients are invited to become the heart of the campaign by submitting their photos to the official website. These "Champions" represent the reality of living with IBS, proving that behind every statistic is a person resiliently managing their health. Global Connection: Now recognized in 17 countries, the event serves as a bridge, connecting patients, caregivers, and medical experts across borders.

Now recognized in 17 countries, the event serves as a bridge, connecting patients, caregivers, and medical experts across borders. Digital Solidarity: Supporters are encouraged to use the hashtag #WorldIBSDay2026 on April 19th to share their stories and help dissolve the stigma that has historically surrounded digestive health.

A Vision Born from Experience

Founded by Jeffrey Roberts, who has lived with IBS for thirty years, the initiative ensures no patient feels invisible. "World IBS Day was created to show patients they are not alone," says Roberts. "My vision was to reduce stigma and support patients and caregivers by emphasizing evidence-based medicine."

A Growing Network of Support

The impact is amplified by partners dedicated to wellness. Lead partner Ardelyx Inc. is joined by global supporters including Salix Pharmaceuticals, ModifyHealth, Tuutapp.net, and Monash University.

Get Involved

Individuals can download banners and list awareness events on the official website. Your participation ensures "Champions" receive the support they deserve.

About Jeffrey Roberts:

Jeffrey Roberts, MSEd, BSc is an advocate who created the first IBS internet community in 1995. He runs IBSpatient.org, co-founded Tuesday Night IBS, and founded World IBS Day. He has testified to the FDA and is recognized by the ACG and AGA.

About Ardelyx, Inc.:

Ardelyx is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs. Ardelyx has two commercial products approved in the United States, IBSRELA® (tenapanor) and XPHOZAH® (tenapanor). The company's pipeline includes the Phase 3 development of tenapanor for chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) and RDX10531, a next-generation NHE3 inhibitor with potential application across multiple therapeutic areas. Ardelyx has agreements for the development and commercialization of tenapanor outside of the U.S. Kyowa Kirin commercializes PHOZEVEL® (tenapanor) for hyperphosphatemia in Japan. A New Drug Application for tenapanor for hyperphosphatemia has been approved in China with Fosun Pharma. Knight Therapeutics commercializes IBSRELA in Canada. For more information, please visit https://ardelyx.com/ and connect with us on X (formerly known as Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Jeffrey Roberts

[email protected]

203-424-0660

SOURCE World IBS Day