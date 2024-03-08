Global Movie Production Market Report 2024: Growing Popularity of Online Video Streaming Services to Lead to Sizable Demand in the Market - CAGR of 10.76% Forecast During 2023-2028

DUBLIN, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Movie Production Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The movie production market is forecasted to grow by USD 56.11 bn during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.76% during the forecast period. The market is driven by growing popularity of global box office, increasing use of animation contributing to success of movies, and digital transformation of movie production processes.

This study identifies the increased focus on digital movie screens as one of the prime reasons driving the movie production market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advances in filmmaking industry and rising popularity of online video streaming services will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the movie production market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The movie production market is segmented as below:

By Language

English

French

Spanish

Mandarin

Others

By Genre

Drama

Action

Comedy

Thriller and others

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

and South America

The report on the movie production market covers the following areas:

Movie production market sizing

Movie production market forecast

Movie production market industry analysis

The report provides a detailed analysis of several leading movie production market vendors that include A24 Films LLC, Amazon.com Inc., Annapurna Productions LLC, Anonymous Content, Comcast Corp., Dalian Wanda Group, Dharma Productions Pvt. Ltd., Eros International Media Ltd., Lions Gate Entertainment Corp., Paramount Global, RatPac Entertainment LLC, Red Chillies Entertainments Pvt. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Storyteller Distribution Co. LLC, Technicolor Creative Studios SA, The Walt Disney Co., UltraV Holdings LLC, Village Roadshow Ltd., Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc., and Yash Raj Films Pvt. Ltd..

Also, the movie production market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global movie production market 2018 - 2022

4.2 Language Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 Genre Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by Language

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Language

6.3 English - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 French - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Spanish - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.6 Mandarin - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.8 Market opportunity by Language



7 Market Segmentation by Genre

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Genre

7.3 Drama - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 Action - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 Comedy - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.6 Thriller and others - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.7 Market opportunity by Genre



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.13 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis

