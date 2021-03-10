Global mRNA Vaccines Market Report 2021-2027: COVID-19 Vaccine Segment is Projected to Record a -5.9% CAGR and Shrink to a Market Size of $22.2 Billion
Mar 10, 2021, 09:15 ET
DUBLIN, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "mRNA Vaccines - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global mRNA Vaccines Market to Reach $30.5 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for mRNA Vaccines estimated at US$ 31.9 Billion in the year 2021, is projected to reach a size of US$ 30.5 Billion by 2027, displaying at a CAGR of -0.7% over the analysis period 2021-2027.
COVID-19 Vaccine, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a -5.9% CAGR and shrink to a market size of approximately US$ 22.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the cancer vaccine segment is projected to spiral at 166.7% CAGR for the next 6-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $14.7 Billion, While Asia-Pacific is Forecast to Grow at 12.8% CAGR
mRNA Vaccines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 14.7 Billion in the year 2021. Asia-Pacific (excluding China) is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 3.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.8% over the analysis period 2021 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are China and Rest of World (includes Latin America, Middle East and Africa), each forecast to grow at 10% and 4.2% respectively over the 2021-2027 period.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): E
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
- Standardization of Cancer Treatment (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2020 & 2027
- Infection Disease Treatment (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2020 & 2027
- Infection Prevention (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2020 & 2027
- Individualized Cancer Treatment (Type) Market Share Shift by Company: 2020 & 2027
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 100 Featured)
- Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.
- Argos Therapeutics, Inc.
- BioNTech SE
- CureVac AG
- eTheRNA
- ethris GmbH
- GlaxoSmithKline PLC
- Moderna Therapeutics Inc.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.
- Translate Bio Inc.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- World Current & Future Analysis for mRNA Vaccines by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2021 through 2027 and % CAGR
- World 6-Year Perspective for mRNA Vaccines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2021, 2021 & 2027
- World Current & Future Analysis for Covid-19 Vaccine by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2021 through 2027 and % CAGR
- World 6-Year Perspective for Covid-19 Vaccine by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2021, 2021 & 2027
- World Current & Future Analysis for Cancer Vaccine by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2021 through 2027 and % CAGR
- World 6-Year Perspective for Cancer Vaccine by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2021, 2021 & 2027
- World Current & Future Analysis for Other Indications by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2021 through 2027 and % CAGR
- World 6-Year Perspective for Other Indications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2021, 2021 & 2027
- World Historic Review for mRNA Vaccines by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2021 through 2020 and % CAGR
- World Historic Review for Covid-19 Vaccine by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2021 through 2020 and % CAGR
- World Historic Review for Cancer Vaccine by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2021 through 2020 and % CAGR
- World Historic Review for Other Indications by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2021 through 2020 and % CAGR
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2027
- Standardization of Cancer Treatment (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2020 & 2027
- Infection Disease Treatment (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2020 & 2027
- Infection Prevention (Type) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2020 & 2027
- Individualized Cancer Treatment (Type) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2020 & 2027
- Market Analytics
- CANADA
- JAPAN
- CHINA
- EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2027
- Standardization of Cancer Treatment (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2020 & 2027
- Infection Disease Treatment (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2020 & 2027
- Infection Prevention (Type) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2020 & 2027
- Individualized Cancer Treatment (Type) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2020 & 2027
- Market Analytics
- FRANCE
- GERMANY
- ITALY
- UNITED KINGDOM
- REST OF EUROPE
- ASIA-PACIFIC
- REST OF WORLD
COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 42
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tzig5i
