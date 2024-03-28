Global MRSA Drugs Market Research Report 2023-2032 Featuring AbbVie, Basilea Pharmaceutica, Crystal Genomics, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Melinta Therapeutics, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, and Pfizer

DUBLIN, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "MRSA Drugs Market by MRSA Type, Drug Class, Disease Indication, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global MRSA drugs market size reached US$ 3.8 billion in 2023. The market is projected to reach US$ 5.0 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% during 2023-2032

The rising prevalence of antibiotic resistant strains development, continual exposure to multidrug-resistant organisms in healthcare facilities due to prolonged hospital admission and the growing number of clinical trials represent some of the key factors driving the market.



The rising prevalence of antibiotic resistant strains development among the masses is a significant factor driving the growth of the market. This can be attributed to the increase in the number of cases of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) on the global level. Also, the continual exposure to multidrug-resistant organisms in healthcare facilities due to prolonged hospital admission is resulting in the development of secondary nosocomial infections, thereby propelling the market. In addition to this, the growing geriatric population that is more susceptible to developing MRSA infections is providing an impetus to the market.

Moreover, the augmenting awareness regarding different forms of bacterial infection is leading to a higher uptake of MRSA drugs. In line with this, numerous product innovations, growing number of clinical trials and the introduction of novel drug variants are creating lucrative growth opportunities in the market. However, the high costs involved in developing novel MRSA drug variants is acting as major growth restraining-factor for the market. On the contrary, continual technological developments in various diagnostic tools, along with the increasing number of clinical trial programs for the screening of antibiotic resistant strains of bacteria, are creating a positive market outlook.

The market is further impelled by extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by the key players. Some of the other factors contributing to the market include the emergence of generic drugs against presently available products, easy availability of antibiotics across online and offline organized platforms, rapid urbanization, and increasing medical expenditure.

North America was the largest market for MRSA drugs. Some of the factors driving the North America MRSA drugs market include the rising medical expenditure, the increasing number of clinical trial programs, extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players, etc.



Key Market Segmentation:

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the MRSA drugs market based on the MRSA type. This includes Hospital-Acquired (HA-MRSA) and Community-Acquired (CA-MRSA). According to the report, Hospital-Acquired (HA-MRSA) represented the largest segment.

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the MRSA drugs market based on the drug class. This includes lipopeptides, oxazolidinones, cephalosporin, tetracycline, folate antagonist, and others. According to the report, lipopeptides represented the largest segment.

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the MRSA drugs market based on the disease indication. This includes skin infections, bone and joint infections, bacteremia, and animal infections. According to the report, skin Infections represented the largest segment.

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the MRSA drugs market based on the route of administration. This includes oral administration and parenteral administration. According to the report, parenteral administration represented the largest segment.

A detailed breakup and analysis of the MRSA drugs market based on the distribution channel has also been provided in the report. This includes hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. According to the report, hospital pharmacies accounted for the largest market share.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global MRSA drugs market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global MRSA drugs market?

What are the key regional markets?

Which countries represent the most attractive MRSA drugs markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the MRSA type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the drug class?

What is the breakup of the market based on the disease indication?

What is the breakup of the market based on the route of administration?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the competitive structure of the global MRSA drugs market?

Who are the key players/companies in the global MRSA drugs market?

Company Analysis

AbbVie Inc.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd

Crystal Genomics Inc.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Melinta Therapeutics Inc

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pfizer Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1t0mn2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets