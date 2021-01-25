Global MS Polymer Adhesives Market (2020 to 2025) - Growing Demand for Hybrid Resins in Manufacturing Adhesives & Sealants

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "MS Polymer Adhesives Market by Type (Adhesives, Sealants), End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Automotive & Transportation, Industrial Assembly), and Region (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The MS polymer adhesives market is projected to grow from USD 4.2 Billion in 2020 to USD 5.9 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2020 and 2025.



The global MS polymer adhesives market is driven by the growing demand for hybrid resins in manufacturing adhesives & sealants and the unavailability of new polymeric materials.

The Building & Construction segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the MS polymer adhesives market.

The developments of multi-storied buildings and skyscrapers have increased the demand for adhesives in the building & construction end-use industry. The panels of these new high-rise buildings are bonded with adhesives instead of attaching with screws. The use of adhesive in these buildings is advantageous, as it reduces the time consumed in panel assembly work, provides excellent finish quality, and eliminates the need for cold-conducting metal frames in panes and panels. It helps distribute the load evenly and reduces the stress on the joints, which leads to improved strength. Many companies are shifting from conventional adhesives & sealants to MS polymer adhesives owing to their environmentally friendly properties.

APAC is forecasted to be the fastest-growing MS polymer adhesives market during the forecast period.

APAC is forecasted to be the fastest-growing MS polymer adhesives market during the forecast period. The region encompasses countries with different levels of economic development. The market growth in the region is mainly attributed to the use of MS polymer adhesives in various industries, such as automotive and construction. The rising trade war tension between the US and China and low labor costs in APAC have forced various end-users of adhesives to relocate and establish their manufacturing base in the region.



This relocation is expected to increase the demand for adhesives in APAC. India offers low-cost labor, which can provide significant investment opportunities for companies. Government initiatives, such as Make in India and the proposed scheme on entrepreneurship development, may open up additional opportunities in the industrial and infrastructure segments. All these factors are expected to drive the MS polymer adhesives market in APAC.

Extensive primary interviews have been conducted, and information has been gathered from secondary research to determine and verify the market size of several segments and sub-segments.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the MS Polymer Adhesives Market

4.2 MS Polymer Adhesives Market, by End-Use Industry

4.3 APAC: MS Polymer Adhesives Market, by End-Use Industry and Country, 2019

4.4 MS Polymer Adhesives Market: Developed Vs. Developing Countries

4.5 MS Polymer Adhesives Market: Growing Demand from APAC

4.6 MS Polymer Adhesives Market, by Major Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Hybrid Resins in Manufacturing Adhesives & Sealants

5.2.1.2 Unavailability of New Polymeric Materials

5.2.1.3 Environmental Regulations in North America and Europe

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Acceptance from End-users

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Non-Hazardous, Green, and Sustainable Adhesives & Sealants

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Limited Market Opportunities in Developed Countries

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends

5.4.1 Introduction

5.4.2 Trends and Forecast of GDP

5.5 Average Selling Price Trend

5.6 Export-Import Trade Statistics

5.6.1 Trade Scenario 2017-2019

5.7 Patent Analysis

5.7.1 Methodology

5.7.2 Publication Trends

5.7.3 Top Applicants

5.7.4 Jurisdiction

5.8 Case Study Analysis

5.9 Regulations

5.9.1 Leed Standards

5.10 COVID-19 Impact

5.10.1 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

5.10.2 COVID-19 Economic Impact - Scenario Assessment

5.11 Value Chain Analysis

5.12 Technology Analysis

5.13 Adhesive & Sealants Ecosystem



6 MS Polymer Adhesives Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Adhesive

6.3 Sealant



7 MS Polymer Adhesives Market, by End-Use Industry

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Building & Construction

7.2.1 Use in Bonding, Renovation, and Maintenance & Repair of Buildings to Boost the Demand

7.3 Automotive & Transportation

7.3.1 Use in Automobiles as Well as Aerospace Applications to Drive the Market

7.4 Industrial Assembly

7.4.1 Increasing Need in Marine and Wind Energy Applications to Drive the Market

7.5 Others



8 MS Polymer Adhesives, by Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 APAC

8.3 North America

8.4 Europe

8.5 South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

9.2.1 Stars

9.2.2 Emerging Leaders

9.2.3 Pervasive

9.2.4 Emerging Companies

9.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

9.4 Business Strategy Excellence

9.4.1 Market Evaluation Framework

9.5 Competitive Scenario

9.5.1 New Product Development/Launch

9.5.2 Merger & Acquisition

9.5.3 Investment & Expansion

9.6 Market Share Analysis

9.7 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Henkel Ag

10.2 Sika Ag

10.3 Arkema (Bostik)

10.4 3M Company

10.5 Wacker Chemie Ag

10.6 H.B. Fuller

10.7 Tremco Illbruck GmbH & Co. Kg.

10.8 Hermann Otto GmbH

10.9 Soudal Group

10.10 Mapei S.P.A.

10.11 Other Key Companies

10.11.1 Novachem Corporation Ltd.

10.11.1.1 Products Offered

10.11.2 Permabond LLC.

10.11.2.1 Products Offered

10.11.3 Kisling Ag

10.11.3.1 Products Offered

10.11.4 Weicon GmbH & Co.Kg

10.11.4.1 Products Offered

10.11.5 Merz+Benteli Ag

10.11.5.1 Products Offered

10.11.6 American Sealants, Inc.

10.11.6.1 Products Offered

10.11.7 Forgeway Limited

10.11.7.1 Products Offered

10.11.8 Weiss Chemie + Technik GmbH & Co. Kg

10.11.8.1 Products Offered

10.11.9 Dl Chemicals

10.11.9.1 Products Offered

10.11.10 Tech-Masters

10.11.10.1 Products Offered



11 Appendix

11.1 Insights of Industry Experts

11.2 Discussion Guide

11.3 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal

11.4 Available Customizations

