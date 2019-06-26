Global MulteFire Market Forecast 2019-2025 - Rising Need for More Scalable and Better Network Connectivity for Industrial IoT (IIoT) Applications

DUBLIN, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "MulteFire Market by Device (Small Cells, Switches, Controllers), Application (Industrial Manufacturing, Commercial, Transportation, Public Venues, Healthcare, Oil & Gas and Mining, Power Generation, Hospitality), and Geography - Global forecast 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The MulteFire market is projected to grow from USD 455 million in 2020 to reach USD 2,119 million by 2025

The growth of the MulteFire market can be attributed to the rising need for more scalable and better network connectivity for industrial IoT (IIoT) applications. However, the delay in making decisions related to the utilization of the shared spectrum is the major restraint for the growth of the MulteFire market. Deployment of a 5G network is likely to create lucrative opportunities for the MulteFire market, whereas the development of the ecosystem of MulteFire-compatible devices is quite challenging for the MulteFire market players.



Based on devices, MulteFire market for small cells to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Small cells are expected to witness the highest CAGR in the MulteFire market during the forecast period. MulteFire technology enables the deployment of a single small cell network capable of supporting subscribers from all mobile network operators (MNOs) and roaming users. The single network allows the most cost-efficient deployment, whether by a building owner, one or more MNOs, or a neutral host operator. Many companies, including Nokia, Baicells Technologies, Ericsson, and Ruckus Networks, have taken initiatives to develop small cells that support networks in shared or unlicensed spectrums. All these factors are boosting the growth of the small cell market.



Industrial application is to lead MulteFire market by 2020



The industrial application expected to hold the largest share of the MulteFire market. Industrial infrastructure comprises various automated systems, including robotics, automated guided vehicles (AGVs), drones, augmented reality and virtual reality (AR/VR) technology-based devices that are working in accordance with each other to develop a product or move it from one location to another. Therefore, high-speed and low latency data transfer has become a critical requirement.



Highly automated enterprises and industries having highly distributed assets need to monitor and control data in real time. Using technologically advanced devices, the processes are not deviating from normal operating conditions and could perform optimally as network shutdown, even for a few minutes, may cause huge losses. Advanced technologies, such as Industry 4.0 and IIoT, require a secure, reliable, and high-performance network. Hence, industrial applications need the spectrum that fulfills the abovementioned demands, which influences the growth of the MulteFire market for industrial applications.



The MulteFire market in North America to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the MulteFire market. North America is one of the early adopters of advanced telecommunication technologies, and the growing requirement for stable and reliable networks in an industrial environment creates opportunities for MulteFire networks in the region. Similarly, the North American market growth is also fueled by the presence of several key players, such as Qualcomm, Redline Communications, Casa Systems, and SpiderCloud Wireless. Hence, these factors are likely to result in the highest CAGR of North America in the MulteFire market during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in MulteFire Market

4.2 MulteFire Market, By Application and Region

4.3 MulteFire Market for Small Cells, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Need for More Scalable and Better Network Connectivity for Industrial IoT (IIoT) Applications

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for High-Performance and Easy-to-Deploy Wireless Connectivity Networks

5.2.1.3 Growing Requirement for Cost-Efficient and High-Capacity Networks

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Delay in Making Decisions Related to Utilization of Shared Spectrum

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Deployment of 5g Network

5.2.3.2 Initiatives of MulteFire Alliance to Promote Use of MulteFire

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Development of Ecosystem of MulteFire-Compatible Devices



6 MulteFire Market, By Device

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Small Cells

6.2.1 Small Cells to Dominate MulteFire Market Owing to Growing Interest of Leading Players to Offer MulteFire Small Cells

6.3 Switches

6.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Switches to Manage Flow of Data Across MulteFire Networks Boost Growth of Switch Market

6.4 Controllers

6.4.1 Increasing Need for Affordable and Secure Networks With Better Coverage Capacity, Especially in Industrial Sector, Provides Opportunity for MulteFire Controller Market



7 MulteFire Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Industrial Manufacturing

7.2.1 Growth of MulteFire Market for Industrial Application is Fueled By Growing Importance of Industry 4.0 and Rising Need for Secured, Reliable, and High-Performing Connectivity Network for IIoT

7.3 Transportation

7.3.1 Adoption of MulteFire Network is Propelled By Its Superior Wireless Connectivity That Enables Real-Time Communication for Effective Supply Chain Management

7.4 Commercial

7.4.1 Demand for MulteFire Networks Would Surge With Increasing Adoption of Advanced Technologies as Well as Rising Requirements for High-Capacity, Cost-Effective, and Low-Latency Wireless Networks

7.5 Healthcare

7.5.1 High Need for Stable and Reliable Network Owing to Rising Use of IoT-Based Devices in Healthcare Provides Opportunity for MulteFire Market

7.6 Public Venues

7.6.1 Highly Secure Wireless Coverage Offered By MulteFire Network Provides Growth Opportunities for Market Players

7.7 Hospitality

7.7.1 High Demand From Customers for Reliable Networks Provides Opportunity for MulteFire Market

7.8 Power Generation

7.8.1 Requirements for Reliable and Secured Networks With Low Latencies Due to Increased Automation Provide Opportunity for MulteFire Market

7.9 Oil & Gas and Mining

7.9.1 Demand for MulteFire is Driven By Increased Need for Highly Reliable and Secure Communication Network for Constant Real-Time Monitoring in Oil & Gas and Mining Industries



8 Geographic Analysis

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 North America, Being Early Adopter of MulteFire Based Networks, Would Continue to Lead MulteFire Market During Forecast Period

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Growing Importance of Industrial IoT and Industry 4.0 Would Boost MulteFire Market Growth in Coming Years

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Increasing Data Traffic and MulteFire Alliance Initiatives to Further Promote LTE-Based Technology for Unlicensed and Shared Spectrums Drive MulteFire Market

8.5 RoW

8.5.1 Technological Advancements in Oil & Gas Industry Expected to Spur Demand for MulteFire-Based Networks in RoW



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Ranking, 2018

9.3 Competitive Scenario

9.3.1 Product Launches and Developments

9.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

9.3.3 Agreements and Contracts

9.3.4 Acquisitions and Expansions



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Key Players

10.1.1 Qualcomm

10.1.2 Nokia

10.1.3 Ericsson

10.1.4 Huawei

10.1.5 Samsung Electronics

10.1.6 Baicells Technologies

10.1.7 Casa Systems

10.1.8 Redline Communications

10.1.9 Ruckus Networks

10.1.10 SpiderCloud Wireless (A Corning Company)

10.2 Other Key Players

10.2.1 Airspan

10.2.2 Athonet

10.2.3 ip.access

10.2.4 Qucell

10.2.5 Quortus



