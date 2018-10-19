Global Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) Markets 2016-2024 - Widespread VoIP and IP PBX Deployments Boosts MSBG Demand among SMBs and EBOs
The "Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) in US$ Million. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The report profiles 31 companies including many key and niche players such as:
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Small & Medium Businesses and Enterprise Business Operations Warm Up to Benefits of ICT
MSBG - A Perfect Fit for SMBs & EBOs Seeking Low Cost & Convenient Deployment of Multiple IT & Communication Capabilities
Managed & Hosted Services Grow in Prominence, Drives Demand for MSBGs within Service Provider Segment
Outlook
3. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & CHALLENGES
Unified Communications Applications Boosts MSBG Market
Widespread VoIP and IP PBX Deployments Boosts MSBG Demand among SMBs and EBOs
Telecom Companies Focusing Hard on VoIP Services, Bet Big on MSBG for Service Delivery
Key Opportunity Indicator
Demand for Multi-Service Integration in Routers Drives MSBG Market
High Demand for SIP Trunking Lends Traction to MSBG Market
Convergence of Security Technologies Bodes Well for MSBG
Network Level Security
Media Security
Session Level Security
Application Level Security
Emerging Markets to Lend Traction to MSBG Market
Off-Shoring of Manufacturing Activity - The Current Trend
Technology Developments Augurs Well for the Market
Next Generation MSBGs - A Bright Future on the Horizon
System-on-Chip Technology - Key to Convergence of Multiple Capabilities on a Single Platform MSBG
Next Generation SoC Technology Set to Boost MSBG Efficiency
Open Source Software Enhances the Functionality of MSBGs
Efficient Network and Traffic Management Imperative to the MSBG Market
Addressing Multiple Security Aspects - A Core Functionality of MSBGs
Addressing Management Challenges Related to Software, Imperative to MSBG Developers
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Multi-service Business Gateway - A Definition
Key MSBG Capabilities
VoIP
IP-PBX
Router
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
5.1 Focus on Select Players
ADTRAN, Inc. (USA)
Allied Telesis, Inc. (USA)
Aricent Inc. (USA)
AudioCodes Ltd. (Israel)
Avaya, Inc. (USA)
Broadcom, Inc. (USA)
Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)
Broadsoft, Inc. (USA)
Critical Links, Inc. (USA)
Fortinet, Inc. (USA)
Juniper Networks, Inc. (USA)
Nuera Communications, Inc. (USA)
Ribbon Communications, Inc. (USA)
Edgewater Networks, Inc. (USA)
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
5.2 Product/Service Launches
RAD Launches Megaplex-1 Multiservice Pseudowire Access Gateway
Advantech Launches UTX-3117 Fanless & Extended-temp Embedded Box
Media5 Launches Sentinel 100 Session Border Controller
Edgewater Networks Launches EdgeMarc 4808 Multi-Service Gateway
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
Allot Engages Lifeboat Distribution to take the Allot SSG Unified Solution
Sonus Merges with GENBAND
Worldwide Flight Services Deploys Allot's SSG Unified Solution
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Value Analytics
Volume Analytics
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 THE UNITED STATES
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Demand for Managed and Hosted IP Telephony Services Bodes Well for MSBG
B. Market Analytics
By Value
By Volume
7.2 Canada
Market Analysis
By Value
By Volume
7.3 JAPAN
Market Analysis
By Value
By Volume
7.4 EUROPE
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Broadband Network Proliferation Boosts VoIP Adoption in Eastern and Central Europe
B. Market Analytics
By Value
By Volume
7.4.1 France
Market Analysis
By Value
By Volume
7.4.2 Germany
Market Analysis
By Value
By Volume
7.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
By Value
By Volume
7.4.4 The United Kingdom
A. Market Analysis
Overview
B. Market Analytics
By Value
By Volume
7.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
By Value
By Volume
7.4.6 Russia
Market Analysis
By Value
By Volume
7.4.7 Rest of Europe
Market Analysis
By Value
By Volume
7.5 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Growing Demand for UC Augurs Well for MSBG Market in Asia-Pacific
B. Market Analytics
By Value
By Volume
7.6 Latin America
Market Analysis
By Value
By Volume
7.7 Rest of World
Market Analysis
By Value
By Volume
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 31 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 33)
- The United States (19)
- Canada (2)
- Europe (2)
- Italy (1)
- Rest of Europe (1)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6)
- Middle East (4)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lk2jrv/global?w=5
