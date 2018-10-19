Global Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) Markets 2016-2024 - Widespread VoIP and IP PBX Deployments Boosts MSBG Demand among SMBs and EBOs

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Multi-Service Business Gateway (MSBG) in US$ Million. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



The report profiles 31 companies including many key and niche players such as:

ADTRAN, Inc. ( USA )

) Allied Telesis, Inc. ( USA )

) Aricent Inc. ( USA )

) AudioCodes Ltd. ( Israel )

) Avaya, Inc. ( USA )

) Broadcom, Inc. ( USA )

) Cisco Systems, Inc. ( USA )

) Broadsoft, Inc. ( USA )

) Critical Links, Inc. ( USA )

) Fortinet, Inc. ( USA )

) Juniper Networks, Inc. ( USA )

) Nuera Communications, Inc. ( USA )

) Ribbon Communications, Inc. ( USA )

) Edgewater Networks, Inc. ( USA )

) Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. ( South Korea )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Small & Medium Businesses and Enterprise Business Operations Warm Up to Benefits of ICT

MSBG - A Perfect Fit for SMBs & EBOs Seeking Low Cost & Convenient Deployment of Multiple IT & Communication Capabilities

Managed & Hosted Services Grow in Prominence, Drives Demand for MSBGs within Service Provider Segment

Outlook



3. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & CHALLENGES

Unified Communications Applications Boosts MSBG Market

Widespread VoIP and IP PBX Deployments Boosts MSBG Demand among SMBs and EBOs

Telecom Companies Focusing Hard on VoIP Services, Bet Big on MSBG for Service Delivery

Key Opportunity Indicator

Demand for Multi-Service Integration in Routers Drives MSBG Market

High Demand for SIP Trunking Lends Traction to MSBG Market

Convergence of Security Technologies Bodes Well for MSBG

Network Level Security

Media Security

Session Level Security

Application Level Security

Emerging Markets to Lend Traction to MSBG Market

Off-Shoring of Manufacturing Activity - The Current Trend

Technology Developments Augurs Well for the Market

Next Generation MSBGs - A Bright Future on the Horizon

System-on-Chip Technology - Key to Convergence of Multiple Capabilities on a Single Platform MSBG

Next Generation SoC Technology Set to Boost MSBG Efficiency

Open Source Software Enhances the Functionality of MSBGs

Efficient Network and Traffic Management Imperative to the MSBG Market

Addressing Multiple Security Aspects - A Core Functionality of MSBGs

Addressing Management Challenges Related to Software, Imperative to MSBG Developers



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Multi-service Business Gateway - A Definition

Key MSBG Capabilities

VoIP

IP-PBX

Router



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

5.1 Focus on Select Players

5.2 Product/Service Launches

RAD Launches Megaplex-1 Multiservice Pseudowire Access Gateway

Advantech Launches UTX-3117 Fanless & Extended-temp Embedded Box

Media5 Launches Sentinel 100 Session Border Controller

Edgewater Networks Launches EdgeMarc 4808 Multi-Service Gateway



5.3 Recent Industry Activity

Allot Engages Lifeboat Distribution to take the Allot SSG Unified Solution

Sonus Merges with GENBAND

Worldwide Flight Services Deploys Allot's SSG Unified Solution



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Value Analytics

Volume Analytics



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7.1 THE UNITED STATES

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Demand for Managed and Hosted IP Telephony Services Bodes Well for MSBG

B. Market Analytics

By Value

By Volume



7.2 Canada

Market Analysis

By Value

By Volume



7.3 JAPAN

Market Analysis

By Value

By Volume



7.4 EUROPE

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Broadband Network Proliferation Boosts VoIP Adoption in Eastern and Central Europe

B. Market Analytics

By Value

By Volume



7.4.1 France

Market Analysis

By Value

By Volume



7.4.2 Germany

Market Analysis

By Value

By Volume



7.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis

By Value

By Volume



7.4.4 The United Kingdom

A. Market Analysis

Overview

B. Market Analytics

By Value

By Volume



7.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis

By Value

By Volume



7.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis

By Value

By Volume



7.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis

By Value

By Volume



7.5 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Growing Demand for UC Augurs Well for MSBG Market in Asia-Pacific

B. Market Analytics

By Value

By Volume



7.6 Latin America

Market Analysis

By Value

By Volume



7.7 Rest of World

Market Analysis

By Value

By Volume



8. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 31 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 33)



The United States (19)

(19) Canada (2)

(2) Europe (2)

(2) Italy (1)

(1) Rest of Europe (1)

(1) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6)

(Excluding Japan) (6) Middle East (4)

