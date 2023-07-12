Global Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes Market to 2033: Demand for Conductive Materials for Lithium-Ion Batteries Drives Growth

DUBLIN, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market of carbon nanotubes is generally segmented by Multi-walled Carbon Nanotubes (MWCNT), Single-walled Carbon Nanotubes (SWCNT) and others (DWCNT, FWCNT). MWCNTs comprise the biggest share in terms of sales volumes, and production capacities, and MWCNT powders, arrays, sheets, flakes, films and yarns have found applications in consumer electronics, power cables, ESD resins, batteries, polymer composites, coatings, aerospace, sensors, heaters, filters and biomedicine. MWCNTs are mainly used as substitute additives of carbon black in conductive plastics and composites applications and as additives in lithium-ion battery electrodes.

The global MWCNTs market has experienced renewed growth recently, driven by demand for conductive materials for lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles and other energy storage applications, with many producers greatly increasing production capacities.

Most of the main producers are targeting their materials as conductive additives for the batteries market. Companies such as LG Chem and Cabot Corporation have expansion plans targeting the electric vehicle lithium-ion battery market, with LG planning to increase annual capacity to 6,100 tons by 2024.

Cabot Corporation has plans to produce 15,000 metric tons/year of conductive carbon additives (CCA) including conductive carbons, carbon nanotubes (CNT), carbon nanostructures (CNS), and blends of CCAs by 2025. JEIO also recently completed construction of a CNT facility with annual capacity of 1,000 tons per annum (up from 120 tons), which will increase to 6,000 tons by 2023. The company also has plans to produce SWCNTs in 2023.

Report contents include:

Market drivers, trends and recent industry news.

Materials and technology analysis.

MWCNT Production and patent analysis.

MWCNT current pricing.

Analysis of end user markets for MWCNTs including:

Batteries.



Supercapacitors.



Polymer additives and elastomers.



Additive manufacturing.



Adhesives.



Aerospace.



Electronics.



Rubber.



Automotive.



Conductive inks.



Building & construction.



Filtration.



Fuel cells.



Biomedical & healthcare.



Lubricants.



Oil & gas.



Paints & coatings.



Photovoltaics.



Sensors.



Smart apparel & E-textiles.



Thermal interface materials.



Power cables.

Profiles of 139 companies. Companies profiled include Canatu, Cabot Corporation, Dexmat, LG Chem, Mechnano, Nanomatics Pte. Ltd., NanoRial Technologies Ltd., and Toyocolor.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2 OVERVIEW OF CARBON NANOTUBES

2.1 Properties

2.2 Comparative properties of CNTs

2.3 Carbon nanotube materials

2.3.1 Multi-walled nanotubes (MWCNT)

2.3.1.1 Properties

2.3.1.2 Applications

2.3.2 Single-wall carbon nanotubes (SWCNT)

2.3.2.1 Properties

2.3.2.2 Applications

2.3.2.3 Comparison between MWCNTs and SWCNTs

2.3.3 Double-walled carbon nanotubes (DWNTs)

2.3.3.1 Properties

2.3.3.2 Applications

2.3.4 Vertically aligned CNTs (VACNTs)

2.3.4.1 Properties

2.3.4.2 Synthesis of VACNTs

2.3.4.3 Applications

2.3.5 Few-walled carbon nanotubes (FWNTs)

2.3.5.1 Properties

2.3.5.2 Applications

2.3.6 Carbon Nanohorns (CNHs)

2.3.6.1 Properties

2.3.6.2 Applications

2.3.7 Carbon Onions

2.3.7.1 Properties

2.3.7.2 Applications

2.3.8 Boron Nitride nanotubes (BNNTs)

2.3.8.1 Properties

2.3.8.2 Applications

2.4 Intermediate products

2.4.1 CNT yarns

2.4.2 CNT films

3 CARBON NANOTUBE SYNTHESIS AND PRODUCTION

3.1 Arc discharge synthesis

3.2 Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)

3.2.1 Thermal CVD

3.2.2 Plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD)

3.3 High-pressure carbon monoxide synthesis

3.3.1 High Pressure CO (HiPco)

3.3.2 CoMoCAT

3.4 Flame synthesis

3.5 Laser ablation synthesis

3.6 Vertically aligned nanotubes production

3.7 Silane solution method

3.8 By-products from carbon capture

3.8.1 CO2 derived products via electrochemical conversion

3.8.2 Carbon separation technologies

3.8.2.1 Absorption capture

3.8.2.2 Adsorption capture

3.8.2.3 Membranes

3.8.3 Producers

3.9 Advantages and disadvantages of CNT synthesis methods

4 MWCNT PATENTS

5 MWCNT PRICING

6 MARKETS FOR MULTI-WALLED CARBON NANOTUBES

7 COMPANY PROFILES (139 company profiles)

8 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

9 REFERENCES

