Global Multimode Optical Fiber Market Analysis (2020 to 2026) - Players Include Corning, Fujikura and Sumitomo Electric Among Others
Jan 28, 2021, 16:45 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Multimode Optical Fiber Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Multimode Optical Fiber market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.0% during 2019 to 2026. Multi-mode optical fiber is a kind of optical fiber frequently used for communication over short distances. Multimode optical fiber is made to take multiple light rays at the same time with a slightly different reflection angle. Multimode fiber cable can be used for small distances as the modes disperse over longer lengths.
Factors such as growing demand for superior bandwidth and quicker speed connections and technological development in the fiber optic cable are driving the market growth. Though, huge initial cost is restraining the market. Furthermore, rise in investments in optical fiber cable network infrastructure boosting the growth of the market.
Based on application, medical segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period due to gaining importance in laser delivery systems and light enlightenment and conduction.
The key vendors mentioned are Corning, Fasten Fiber optics Co., Ltd (FPC), Fiber Home Technologies Group, Fujikura, Furukawa Electric, Futong Group, Hengtong Optic-electric, Pirelli, Shenzhen Tefa Touchplus Information Corp, Sumitomo Electric, Tongding Group, Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Company Ltd. (YOFC), and Lynn Electronics.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
- How this market evolved since the year 2018
- Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope
- Key Market Developments and financials of the key players
- Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants
- SWOT Analysis of the key players
- Fastest growing markets analyzed during the forecast period
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Synopsis
2 Research Outline
2.1 Research Snapshot
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Research Sources
2.3.1 Primary Research Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
4 Market Environment
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Multimode Optical Fiber Market, by Material
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Glass
5.3 Plastic
6 Global Multimode Optical Fiber Market, by Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Step Index Fiber
6.3 Gradient Type
7 Global Multimode Optical Fiber Market, by Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 50/125m
7.3 62.5/125m
8 Global Multimode Optical Fiber Market, by Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Communication/Devices
8.3 Defence
8.4 Electric Power System
8.5 Energy/Rail Transit
8.6 Government
8.7 Healthcare
8.8 Industries
8.9 Information Technology& Telecom
8.10 Medical
8.11 Military
8.12 Automotive
9 Global Multimode Optical Fiber Market, by Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.3 Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
10 Strategic Benchmarking
11 Vendors Landscape
11.1 Corning
11.2 Fasten Fiber optics Co., Ltd (FPC)
11.3 Fiber Home Technologies Group
11.4 Fujikura
11.5 Furukawa Electric
11.6 Futong Group
11.7 Hengtong Optic-electric
11.8 Pirelli
11.9 Shenzhen Tefa Touchplus Information Corp
11.10 Sumitomo Electric
11.11 Tongding Group
11.12 Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Company Ltd. (YOFC)
11.13 Lynn Electronics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yjbwq2
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets