Global Multiple Myeloma Disease Coverage Forecast and Market Analysis 2021-2027: Key Upcoming Events for 2021 Include the Expected US Approval of the BCMA-directed CAR-T Therapies ide-cel and JNJ-4528

Multiple myeloma is characterized by the infiltration of malignant, antibody-producing plasma cells in the bone marrow. Almost all cases occur in individuals aged over 40 years, and age at diagnosis has an impact on patient outcome, especially in terms of the treatment options available. Most patients will receive at least three lines of treatment, and eligible patients will receive stem cell transplantation.
Latest Key Takeaways
The report estimates that in 2018, there were 134,100 incident cases of multiple myeloma (MM) in adults aged 40 years and older worldwide, and expects that number to increase to 153,700 incident cases by 2027.
Revlimid, an immunomodulatory drug (IMiD), and Velcade, a proteasome inhibitor (PI), play key roles as the backbone for combination regimens across various lines of therapy. These drugs have broad approvals in all markets, and the expected expiry of their patents in 2022 will exert substantial downward pressure on the MM market.
Other key recent events include two Phase III successes for second-line or later MM: Sarclisa's success in IKEMA in combination with Kyprolis and dex, and Xpovio's success in BOSTON in combination with Velcade and dex.
Key upcoming catalysts for 2021 include the expected US approvals of the BCMA-directed CAR-T therapies ide-cel and JNJ-4528. Supplementary approvals are expected in second-line or later MM for Sarclisa combined with Kyprolis and dex, and subcutaneous Darzalex combined with Pomalyst and dex.
The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I MM asset is 6.6%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 56%. MM drugs, on average, take 9.0 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 9.6 years in the overall oncology space.
Key Topics Covered:
OVERVIEW
- Latest key takeaways
DISEASE BACKGROUND
- Definition
- Risk factors
- Presentation
- Symptoms
- Diagnosis
- Patient segmentation
- Co-morbidities
- Subtypes
TREATMENT
- Smoldering multiple myeloma
- Active multiple myeloma
- Active multiple myeloma: first line, SCT eligible
- Active multiple myeloma: first line, SCT ineligible
- Active multiple myeloma: first-line disease
- Active multiple myeloma: relapsed/refractory
- Active multiple myeloma: progressive or relapsed disease
- Approvals for key multiple myeloma regimens
EPIDEMIOLOGY
- Incidence methodology
MARKETED DRUGS
PIPELINE DRUGS
KEY REGULATORY EVENTS
- Early-Stage R&D In The Spotlight As BMS Patent Expirations Approach
- EU Fast-Track Fail For Another BMS CAR-T Cell Therapy
- EMA PRIME Wins For Bispecific Antibodies & Another Gene Therapy
- Janssen Wins EU Fast-Track Status For CAR-T Therapy Cilta-Cel
- Bumpy EU Review Ends Well For Selinexor Filing
- Early FDA Approval For Karyopharm's Xpovio
- Krka, Accord And Xeris Pick Up European Nods
- PharmaMar Victory Has EU Regulators Pondering Next Move
- NICE OKs Sarclisa & Mayzent For Funding In England, But Rejects Vindaqel
- Mylan Obtains CHMP Backing For Revlimid Generic In Two Indications
- Approval Of BMS/Bluebird's Ide-Cel May Come Just In Time
- Kyprolis+Darzalex Offers Relapsed Myeloma Patients An IMiD-Free Regimen
- GSK To Address Multiple Myeloma With First-In-Class Blenrep In EU
- GSK's Blenrep Wins BCMA Race, Carries Ocular Toxicity Warning
- EMA Says Yes To GSK's Belantamab
- GSK's Myeloma Drug Gets AdComm Backing, But Limitations Remain Clear
- Concerns About Eye Toxicity Could Limit GSK's Myeloma Drug Potential
- Sanofi Is 'Working On' Resolving England's Sarclisa Funding Concerns
- New EU Approvals
- Manufacturing Issues Ground bluebird/Bristol 'Ide-Cel' CAR-T
- Approval For New Darzalex Dosing
- Xpovio Avoided Complete Response Letter Through Late-Cycle Submission Of BOSTON Data
- UK Multiple Myeloma Patients Allowed Early Access To Sanofi's Isatuximab
PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS
LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS
- SELLAS Licenses Greater China Rights For Immunotherapies To 3D
- Kiadis And Sanofi Sign Natural Killer Cell Therapy Pact
- Bluebird Revises Business Priorities And Secures Upfront Cash From Bristol
CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE
- Sponsors by status
- Sponsors by phase
- Recent events
DRUG ASSESSMENT MODEL
MARKET DYNAMICS
FUTURE TRENDS
- Genericization of key brands Velcade, Revlimid, and Pomalyst will substantially slow market growth
- New BCMA-targeted therapies will contribute to growth in the multiple myeloma market over the forecast period
- Label expansions of marketed drugs will help balance out downturn in the market
- Drugs with a novel mechanism of action, such as Xpovio, Pepaxto, and Blenrep, will move into earlier lines of therapy
CONSENSUS FORECASTS
KEY UPCOMING EVENTS
KEY OPINION LEADER INSIGHTS
UNMET NEEDS
BIBLIOGRAPHY
- Prescription information
APPENDIX
