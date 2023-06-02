Global Musculoskeletal Partnering Deals Report 2023: Comprehensive Access to 600+ Available Deals and Contract Documents

DUBLIN, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Musculoskeletal Partnering 2016-2023: Deal Trends, Players and Financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the full collection of musculoskeletal disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2016.

Trends in musculoskeletal partnering deals

Financial deal terms for headline, upfront and royalty by stage of development

Musculoskeletal partnering agreement structure

Musculoskeletal partnering contract documents

Top musculoskeletal deals by value

Most active musculoskeletal dealmakers

Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.



The report takes readers through the comprehensive musculoskeletal disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering musculoskeletal deals.



The report presents financial deal terms values for musculoskeletal deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.



Report scope



The report is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to musculoskeletal trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.



Global Musculoskeletal Partnering 2016 to 2023 includes:

Trends in musculoskeletal dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2016

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to hundreds of musculoskeletal deal contract documents

Comprehensive access to over 600 musculoskeletal deal records

The leading musculoskeletal deals by value since 2016

Most active musculoskeletal dealmakers since 2016

The report includes deals for the following indications: Arthritis, Ankylosing spondylitis, Juvenile arthritis, Osteoarthritis, Psoriatic arthritis, Rheumatoid arthritis, Bone fracture, Hip, Carpel tunnel syndrome, Frozen shoulder, Gout, Knee, Meniscus damage, Muscular dystrophy, Osteoporosis, Paget's disease, Spinal muscular atrophy, Bone pain, Back pain, Muscular pain, Stiffness, Weakness, plus other musculoskeletal indications.



In Global Musculoskeletal Partnering 2016 to 2023, available deals and contracts are listed by:

Headline value

Upfront payment value

Royalty rate value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Technology type

Specific therapy indication

Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The Global Musculoskeletal Partnering 2016-2023 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 600 musculoskeletal deals.



Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are the sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in musculoskeletal dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Musculoskeletal partnering over the years

2.3. Musculoskeletal partnering by deal type

2.4. Musculoskeletal partnering by industry sector

2.5. Musculoskeletal partnering by stage of development

2.6. Musculoskeletal partnering by technology type

2.7. Musculoskeletal partnering by therapeutic indication



Chapter 3 -Financial deal terms for musculoskeletal partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for musculoskeletal partnering

3.3. Musculoskeletal partnering headline values

3.4. Musculoskeletal deal upfront payments

3.5. Musculoskeletal deal milestone payments

3.6. Musculoskeletal royalty rates



Chapter 4 - Leading musculoskeletal deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in musculoskeletal partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in musculoskeletal

4.4. Top musculoskeletal deals by value



Chapter 5 - Musculoskeletal contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Musculoskeletal partnering deals where contract document available



Chapter 6 - Musculoskeletal dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by musculoskeletal therapeutic target



