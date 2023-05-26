Global Mushroom Cultivation Market Report 2023: Sector to Grow to $29.26 Billion by 2027 at a 5.8% CAGR

26 May, 2023, 19:30 ET
The global Mushroom Cultivation market was valued at USD 18.64 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand USD 29.26 billion at a CAGR of 5.80 % during forecast period 2022-2027.
Mushrooms are packed with four key nutrients namely selenium, vitamin D, glutathione, and ergothioneine. These nutrients helps to reduce oxidative stress and prevent or decrease the risk of chronic conditions such as cancer, heart disease, and dementia.The growing popularity of Mushroom farming as they are rich in vitamins, proteins, fibres and minerals driven the market growth.
Market Drivers
The rising health consciousness among consumers and increasing consumers demand for foods which are low in fat and cholesterol and high in nutrients act as major factor for driving the market. Additionally, growing demand for button mushroom propelling the growth of Mushroom Cultivation market.
Market Restraints
The limited shelf-life of the mushrooms and irregularity in the proper process managements restrict the growth of market. Additionally, high operational expenses during processing hinders the growth of Mushroom Cultivation market.
Market Taxonomy
By Type
- Button Mushroom
- Oyster Mushroom
- Shiitake Mushroom
- Others
By Phase
- Composting
- Spawning
- Casing
- Pinning
- Harvesting
By Form
- Canned
- Frozen
- Fresh
- Dried
- Others
By Raw Material
- Animal Based
- Bio-Based Industrial Trash
- Others
By Applications
- Bedding
- Cushions
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
