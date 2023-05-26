Global Mushroom Cultivation Market Report 2023: Sector to Grow to $29.26 Billion by 2027 at a 5.8% CAGR

The "Global Mushroom Cultivation Market Size,Trends and Growth Opportunity, by Type, by Phase ,By Form, by Raw Material, by Applications, by Region and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global Mushroom Cultivation market was valued at USD 18.64 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand USD 29.26 billion at a CAGR of 5.80 % during forecast period 2022-2027.

Mushrooms are packed with four key nutrients namely selenium, vitamin D, glutathione, and ergothioneine. These nutrients helps to reduce oxidative stress and prevent or decrease the risk of chronic conditions such as cancer, heart disease, and dementia.The growing popularity of Mushroom farming as they are rich in vitamins, proteins, fibres and minerals driven the market growth.

Market Drivers

The rising health consciousness among consumers and increasing consumers demand for foods which are low in fat and cholesterol and high in nutrients act as major factor for driving the market. Additionally, growing demand for button mushroom propelling the growth of Mushroom Cultivation market.

Market Restraints

The limited shelf-life of the mushrooms and irregularity in the proper process managements restrict the growth of market. Additionally, high operational expenses during processing hinders the growth of Mushroom Cultivation market.

Market Taxonomy
By Type

  • Button Mushroom
  • Oyster Mushroom
  • Shiitake Mushroom
  • Others

By Phase

  • Composting
  • Spawning
  • Casing
  • Pinning
  • Harvesting

By Form

  • Canned
  • Frozen
  • Fresh
  • Dried
  • Others

By Raw Material

  • Animal Based
  • Bio-Based Industrial Trash
  • Others

By Applications

  • Bedding
  • Cushions
  • Others

By Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa

Key Question Addressed by the Report

  • What are the Key Opportunities in Global Mushroom Cultivation Market?
  • What will be the growth rate from 2022 to 2027?
  • Which segment/region will have highest growth?
  • What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?
  • What is the role of key players in the value chain?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Mushroom Cultivation Market Outlook

5 Global Mushroom Cultivation Market, By Type
5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Type
5.2 Global Mushroom Cultivation Market Share Analysis, By Type
5.3 Global Mushroom Cultivation Market Size and Forecast, By Type
5.3.1 Button Mushroom
5.3.2 Oyster Mushroom
5.3.3 Shiitake Mushroom
5.3.4 Others

6 Global Mushroom Cultivation Market, By Phase
6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Phase
6.2 Global Mushroom Cultivation Market Share Analysis, By Phase
6.3 Global Mushroom Cultivation Market Size and Forecast, By Phase
6.3.1 Composting
6.3.2 Spawning
6.3.3 Casing
6.3.4 Pinning
6.3.5 Harvesting

7 Global Mushroom Cultivation Market, By Form
7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Form
7.2 Global Mushroom Cultivation Market Share Analysis, By Form
7.3 Global Mushroom Cultivation Market Size and Forecast, By Form
7.3.1 Canned
7.3.2 Frozen
7.3.3 Fresh
7.3.4 Dried,
7.3.5 Others

8 Global Mushroom Cultivation Market, By Raw Material
8.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Raw Material
8.2 Global Mushroom Cultivation Market Share Analysis, By Raw Material
8.3 Global Mushroom Cultivation Market Size and Forecast, By Raw Material
8.3.1 Animal Based
8.3.2 Bio-Based Industrial Trash
8.3.3 Others Systemic

9 Global Mushroom Cultivation Market, By Application
9.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Application
9.2 Global Mushroom Cultivation Market Share Analysis, By Application
9.3 Global Mushroom Cultivation Market Size and Forecast, By Application
9.3.1 Bedding
9.3.2 Cushions
9.3.3 Others

10 Global Mushroom Cultivation Market , By Region
10.1 Global Mushroom Cultivation Market Share Analysis, By Region
10.2 Global Mushroom Cultivation Market Size and Forecast, By Region

11 North America Mushroom Cultivation Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Europe Mushroom Cultivation Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)

13 Asia Pacific Mushroom Cultivation Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)

14 Latin America Mushroom Cultivation Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)

15 Middle East Mushroom Cultivation Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)

16 Competitive Analysis

17 Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Monaghan Group
  • WALSH MUSHROOMS GROUP
  • Mycelia
  • Smithy Mushrooms Ltd
  • Rheinische Pilz Zentrale GmbH
  • Italspwan
  • Mushroom SAS
  • Hirano Mushroom LLC
  • Fujishukin Co Ltd
  • Costa
  • Bonduelle
  • Monterey Mushrooms
  • Cargill Incorporated

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/swbb97

