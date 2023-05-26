Global Mushroom Cultivation Market Report 2023: Sector to Grow to $29.26 Billion by 2027 at a 5.8% CAGR

DUBLIN, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Mushroom Cultivation Market Size,Trends and Growth Opportunity, by Type, by Phase ,By Form, by Raw Material, by Applications, by Region and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Mushroom Cultivation market was valued at USD 18.64 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand USD 29.26 billion at a CAGR of 5.80 % during forecast period 2022-2027.



Mushrooms are packed with four key nutrients namely selenium, vitamin D, glutathione, and ergothioneine. These nutrients helps to reduce oxidative stress and prevent or decrease the risk of chronic conditions such as cancer, heart disease, and dementia.The growing popularity of Mushroom farming as they are rich in vitamins, proteins, fibres and minerals driven the market growth.



Market Drivers



The rising health consciousness among consumers and increasing consumers demand for foods which are low in fat and cholesterol and high in nutrients act as major factor for driving the market. Additionally, growing demand for button mushroom propelling the growth of Mushroom Cultivation market.



Market Restraints



The limited shelf-life of the mushrooms and irregularity in the proper process managements restrict the growth of market. Additionally, high operational expenses during processing hinders the growth of Mushroom Cultivation market.



Market Taxonomy

By Type

Button Mushroom

Oyster Mushroom

Shiitake Mushroom

Others

By Phase

Composting

Spawning

Casing

Pinning

Harvesting

By Form

Canned

Frozen

Fresh

Dried

Others

By Raw Material

Animal Based

Bio-Based Industrial Trash

Others

By Applications

Bedding

Cushions

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Question Addressed by the Report

What are the Key Opportunities in Global Mushroom Cultivation Market?

What will be the growth rate from 2022 to 2027?

Which segment/region will have highest growth?

What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

What is the role of key players in the value chain?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Global Mushroom Cultivation Market Outlook



5 Global Mushroom Cultivation Market, By Type

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Type

5.2 Global Mushroom Cultivation Market Share Analysis, By Type

5.3 Global Mushroom Cultivation Market Size and Forecast, By Type

5.3.1 Button Mushroom

5.3.2 Oyster Mushroom

5.3.3 Shiitake Mushroom

5.3.4 Others



6 Global Mushroom Cultivation Market, By Phase

6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Phase

6.2 Global Mushroom Cultivation Market Share Analysis, By Phase

6.3 Global Mushroom Cultivation Market Size and Forecast, By Phase

6.3.1 Composting

6.3.2 Spawning

6.3.3 Casing

6.3.4 Pinning

6.3.5 Harvesting



7 Global Mushroom Cultivation Market, By Form

7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Form

7.2 Global Mushroom Cultivation Market Share Analysis, By Form

7.3 Global Mushroom Cultivation Market Size and Forecast, By Form

7.3.1 Canned

7.3.2 Frozen

7.3.3 Fresh

7.3.4 Dried,

7.3.5 Others



8 Global Mushroom Cultivation Market, By Raw Material

8.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Raw Material

8.2 Global Mushroom Cultivation Market Share Analysis, By Raw Material

8.3 Global Mushroom Cultivation Market Size and Forecast, By Raw Material

8.3.1 Animal Based

8.3.2 Bio-Based Industrial Trash

8.3.3 Others Systemic



9 Global Mushroom Cultivation Market, By Application

9.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Application

9.2 Global Mushroom Cultivation Market Share Analysis, By Application

9.3 Global Mushroom Cultivation Market Size and Forecast, By Application

9.3.1 Bedding

9.3.2 Cushions

9.3.3 Others



10 Global Mushroom Cultivation Market , By Region

10.1 Global Mushroom Cultivation Market Share Analysis, By Region

10.2 Global Mushroom Cultivation Market Size and Forecast, By Region



11 North America Mushroom Cultivation Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)



12 Europe Mushroom Cultivation Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)



13 Asia Pacific Mushroom Cultivation Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)



14 Latin America Mushroom Cultivation Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)



15 Middle East Mushroom Cultivation Market Analysis and Forecast (2022-2027)



16 Competitive Analysis



17 Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Monaghan Group

WALSH MUSHROOMS GROUP

Mycelia

Smithy Mushrooms Ltd

Rheinische Pilz Zentrale GmbH

Italspwan

Mushroom SAS

Hirano Mushroom LLC

Fujishukin Co Ltd

Costa

Bonduelle

Monterey Mushrooms

Cargill Incorporated

