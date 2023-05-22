Global Music Superstar ALOK Honored at the Better World Fund Gala at the Cannes Film Festival

Capping A Huge Weekend Including Headlining the Biggest Dance Music Festival in the United States at EDC Las Vegas

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, Brazilian music superstar and philanthropist Alok was honored with a prestigious award at the Better World Fund Gala during the Cannes Film Festival for his charity work with his Alok Institute in conjunction with the Amazônia Fund Alliance program for the Brazilian Federation of UNESCO. Best known musically for chart-topping tracks such as " Don't Say Goodbye " featuring Tove Lo, his award-winning remix of MEDUZA's " Piece of Your Heart ," and most recently collaborating with Steve Aoki on " 2 Much 2 Handle ," Alok was simultaneously accepting this award at Cannes virtually, while also putting on a massive live performance to 100k fans as the sun rose on Sunday morning; as a headlining act at Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) in Las Vegas.

The Paris-based non-profit organization Better World Fund annually recognizes organizations and personalities committed to social and environmental causes at their gala in the salons of the Carlton Cannes Hotel. This year, with a focus on highlighting Brazil, the Amazônia Fund Alliance program for the Brazilian Federation of UNESCO (BFUCA), a humanitarian organization that opts for the preservation of Amazonian ecosystems was selected to share their work as it coincides with Alok's "The Future is Ancestral '' climate change project. Attendees to this illustrious, humanitarian gala included dignitaries and A-list celebrities including Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio, DF1 World Champion Max Verstappen, Oscar-winning filmmaker Oliver Stone, actor/director Fisher Stevens as well as Brazilian representatives Ms. Sonia Guajajara, Minister of Indigenous Peoples, Ms. Célia Xakriabá, Federal Deputy of Brazil, and Mr. Osmar Almeida Junior, Secretary of State, Ministry of Social Development.

In September 2022, Alok became the first musician to perform on the roof of the United Nations headquarters in New York City. The performance launched his project, The "Future Is Ancestral", during the UN General Assembly, as a climate change partnership between the Alok Institute and UN Global Compact with support from Greenpeace ; on the eve of the launch of Climate Week. Created in support of the indigenous peoples of the Amazon, the UN event included panels, a live performance of Alok with the indigenous peoples of the Amazon, and a preview of the upcoming documentary that showcases the presence of native Amazonian peoples in front of and behind the cameras from the cast to the director and photography. There will also be an accompanying album released in August 2023, with the profits from the album sales going to the native populations; for which the album's creation was collaborative. As part of the initiative, Alok also signed a historic agreement with the United Nations Global Compact Brazil, committing to support a new "Ancestors of the Future" fund to benefit Brazilian indigenous communities by providing funding and access for new opportunities in the arts, music, technology and entertainment world allowing their knowledge and stories to be shared.

Since 2016, through tangible actions, prestigious international events and inspiring cultural programs, the Better Gala has brought together celebrities, filmmakers and leaders from all around the world, fueled by the desire to positively influence the future of our society. Projects such as Alok's "The Future Is Ancestral" are aligned with this mission to amplify voices of change, going beyond standard initiatives, with the objective of sharing the ancient, expert wisdom and knowledge of indigenous technology with the world in order to learn how to better integrate with nature; which is needed for a prosperous future. He understands that the entertainment industry (film, music, games) is the key to invigorating the collective imagination of our society and thus, to expanding our knowledge of ancient indigenous practices. He firmly believes that the indigenous are the path to the future and has made it his goal to call on the entertainment industry to spread their culture through entertainment so that the world can see them as the true heroes that they are.

To date, Alok Institute has assisted more than 170k people around the world. Indirectly, Alok Institute reaches more than 1 million people in Brazil, Mozambique, Madagascar, Maláwi, and India. As a philanthropist, Alok was part of the revolutionary Global Citizen Live series of worldwide performances, appearing on stage with Billie Eilish, BTS and Elton John, streaming live from the Amazon RainForest alongside the Guarani indigenous people to support poverty and climate change. Alok's initiative aims to finance projects to foster access to social opportunities in vulnerable areas of Brazil, particularly aimed at young people and women. Taking inspiration from the many charities the DJ has supported in the past,The Alok Institute focuses on three pillars: 'Entrepreneurship', 'Social Gastronomy' (food security) and 'Expansion of Consciousness' (human development).

About Alok:

ALOK is a bonafide dance music superstar and philanthropist holding the title of the second biggest Instagram following of any electronic artist globally, with 28 million fans. On Spotify, Alok concentrates more than 20 million monthly listeners and 5 billion streams, making him the second most listened to Brazilian artist internationally. In 2022 he was named the No. 1 DJ in Latin America and 4th Best DJ in the world, according to the prestigious DJ Mag Top 100 DJ Poll. Alok is also the only Brazilian to make the "Billboard Dance 100" and was named in 2022 by Bloomberg Linea as one of 500 people more influential in Latin America. Performing some 320 yearly shows on five continents, Alok is widely regarded as one of the most influential Brazilian artists of all time and is experiencing his breakout moment in the US.

Connect With Alok: Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Website | Spotify | Youtube | Tiktok

About the Better World Fund:

After the successful events during the Cannes Film Festival, Monaco, Cairo, Venice Film Festival, New York, and Dubai during the Universal Exhibition EXPO 2020, in 2022, for its 11th edition, the Better World Endowment Fund chose once more Cannes to embrace new contours for decisive action by supporting meaningful projects. From images to action, the Better World Forum is joining forces with partners to create a platform assembling filmmakers, writers, scientists, environmentalists, and project leaders to explore and activate palpable initiatives to preserve and protect ecosystems. Previous award winners and attendees include Nobel Laureates, Academy, Globe, and Grammy Awards winners such as H.S.H Prince Albert II, Sharon Stone, Forest Whitaker, Wim Wenders, Jean Michel Cousteau, Mary J. Blige, Akon and Yann Arthus-Bertrand, His Excellency DR Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi Minister of Climate and Environment U.A.E., His Excellency Simon Stiel Minister of Climate Government of Granada, Andrew Forrest Minderro Foundation Australia, Dennis Mukwege, Chief Raoni.

SOURCE Alok