GLOBAL MUSIC SUPERSTAR GWEN STEFANI NAMES CARNIVAL JUBILEE, MARKING FIRST CRUISE SHIP CHRISTENING IN GALVESTON

Texas-themed Jubilee Celebrates Carnival Cruise Line's New Flagship

GALVESTON, Texas, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The stars were out in Texas on Saturday as Carnival Cruise Line celebrated the naming of its new flagship Carnival Jubilee, global music superstar Gwen Stefani was honored as the ship's godmother, and Feb. 24 was declared "Carnival Jubilee Day" by Galveston Mayor Craig Brown – all on the same day that marked the 100th birthday of the late Ted Arison, Carnival Cruise Line's founder. To see highlights from the event, click here.

Carnival Cruise Line celebrated the naming of its new flagship, Carnival Jubilee, by honoring global music superstar Gwen Stefani as the ship’s godmother. Gwen Stefani tours Carnival Jubilee and pushes the button on the iconic Carnival funnel horn.

"We hold a very warm place in our hearts for Carnival Cruise Line because they initiated the entire cruise industry for the City of Galveston. They were the first and will always be first in our hearts," said Brown.

Stefani spent the day on the ship, visiting the bridge to meet the captain and blowing the ship's horn and then cutting the ribbon at several venues including:

Joining Carnival Chief Culinary Officer Emeril Lagasse at his newest Emeril's Bistro on Carnival's Excel class ships

The St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's sculpture, where she met Ty Crowninshield who drew the artwork that inspired the sculpture while he was a patient at the hospital

who drew the artwork that inspired the sculpture while he was a patient at the hospital The EFFY Jewelry store, where she was presented with her godmother gift of an EFFY Legacy panther ring.

After a cocktail reception and celebratory lunch, the invited guests of public officials, community leaders, travel advisors, business partners and Carnival cruisers attended the 45-minute naming ceremony in the ship's theater. Noting that Carnival Jubilee is the first brand new ship to be homeported in Galveston, and the first cruise ship to be christened in Galveston, Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy welcomed the guests and thanked the Galveston community for their decades of support. And with reference to the embossed Texas star on the bow of the ship, she assured them that Galveston is Carnival Jubilee's forever home.

Carnival also used the occasion to celebrate its relationships with its two national charitable partners. Duffy announced that after meeting its goal of $33 million for St. Jude by 2024, the company has set a new pledge goal of $50 million by 2030. And a specially-designed pair of Carnival Jubilee-themed cowboy boots by Houston-based Parker Boot Co. were auctioned off for $25,000 to benefit Operation Homefront, which is dedicated to supporting military families.

"I know she has been honored in so many ways for her music with numerous awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and now she has a ship!," said Duffy as she introduced Stefani. "She's also put giving back as an important focus in her life, especially to a number of children's causes, so we are truly thrilled to have Gwen as the Godmother of our flagship Carnival Jubilee!"

As she joined Duffy and Captain Stefano Bonica on stage, Stefani blessed and named the ship, and then pulled a lasso rope and lever that released the champagne bottle that struck the ship's bow to officially christen Carnival Jubilee. Stefani then treated the guests to a private concert of some of her hit songs, including "Just a Girl," "The Sweet Escape" and "Hollaback Girl."

Carnival Jubilee is homeported year-round in Galveston, sailing week-long Western Caribbean cruises. The ship is powered by a liquefied natural gas (LNG) technology platform and accommodates 6,500 guests and 1,750 crew. Leveraging technology and enriched by detailed theming, the ship celebrates the sea and features the ultimate fun, from a top-deck roller coaster to a resort-like retreat. Carnival recently announced that a fourth Excel sister ship will join Carnival Jubilee, Carnival Celebration and Mardi Gras in 2027.

Click here to watch the special ceremony. For additional information on Carnival Cruise Line and to book a cruise vacation, call 1-800-CARNIVAL, visit www.carnival.com, or contact your favorite travel advisor or online travel site.

