Global MVNO Market 2019-2024 by Operational Model (Reseller, Service Operator, Full MVNO), Subscriber (Consumer, Enterprise), Business Model (Discount, Ethnic, Business)

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "MVNO Market by Operational Model (Reseller, Service Operator, Full MVNO), Subscriber (Consumer, Enterprise), Organization Size (SMES, Large Enterprise), Business Model (Discount, Ethnic, Business), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The MVNO Market Size is Projected to Grow from USD 64.0 Billion in 2019 to USD 89.0 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.8%

The major factors driving the growth of the MVNO market include provision of demographic-related customer services and profit maximization opportunity for both MNOs AND MVNOs. The primary factor expected to hinder the growth of the MNVO is MNOs giving low priority to MNVO customers.

An MVNO is a reseller for wireless communications services and does not own the wireless network infrastructure over which it provides services to its customers. It enters into a business agreement with an MNO to obtain bulk access to network services at wholesale rates. An MVNO provides the same services to end customers as a mobile operator, renting radio spectrum and network infrastructure from the network operator.

MVNOs work independently of MNOs and have a certain amount of freedom to set their own pricing structure, depending on the wholesale rates and pricing structures that they negotiate with MNOs. They generally offer their own Business Support Services (BSS), including billing and customer care, but have the option to leverage the support systems of the host MNO. Hence, MVNOs bring the opportunity to telecom and non-telecom companies to participate in the mobile sector.

Also, the regulations are forcing MNOs to open their infrastructure to MVNOs to increase competition and reduce prices. The growing digital technologies, such as 5G, Augmented Reality (AR), Machine Learning (ML), and eSIM, are also driving the growth of the MVNO market.

This market research report presents a detailed analysis, market sizing, and forecasting of the growth trends of market segments of the MVNO market. It also analyzes the global adoption trends, growth potentials, key drivers, competitive outlook, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the MVNO Market

4.2 Asia Pacific Market By Subscriber and Country

4.3 MVNO Market: Major Countries



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Provision of Demographic-Related Customer Services

5.2.1.2 Profit Maximization Opportunity for Both Mnos and MVNOs

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Mnos Giving Low Priority to MVNO Customers

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Adoption of Iot, M2m, and Byod By MVNOs to Attract New Customers

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Fragmented Nature of the Market

5.2.4.2 Stringent Government Rules and Regulations for Mnos and MVNOs

5.3 Regulatory Landscape

5.3.1 Federal Communications Commission

5.3.2 Office of Communications

5.3.3 Ministry of Industry and Information Technology

5.3.4 Telecommunications Regulatory Authority

5.3.5 Federal Telecommunications Institute



6 MVNO Market, By Operational Model

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Reseller

6.2.1 Reseller: Market Drivers

6.3 Service Operator

6.3.1 Service Operator: Market Drivers

6.4 Full MVNO

6.4.1 Full MVNO: Market Drivers



7 MVNO Market By Subscriber

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Consumer

7.2.1 Consumer: Market Drivers

7.3 Enterprise

7.3.1 Enterprise: Market Drivers



8 MVNO Market By Business Model

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Discount

8.3 Specialist Data

8.4 Ethnic

8.5 Business

8.6 International/ Roaming

8.7 Youth/ Media

8.8 Bundled

8.9 Others



9 MVNO Market, By Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.2.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Market Drivers

9.3 Large Enterprises

9.3.1 Large Enterprises: Market Drivers



10 MVNO Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 United States

10.2.1.1 Demand for Flexible Data Packs and Affordable Mobile Services to Drive the Market in the US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Rising Adoption of the Innovative Delivery Method to Drive the Growth of Market in Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Multiple Applications of MVNOs in IoT and M2M to Drive the Growth of MVNO Market in Germany

10.3.2 United Kingdom

10.3.2.1 Mnos Creating MVNOs to Cater to New Customer Base

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 Support From Government and Demand for Wi-Fi Services to Drive the Growth of Market in France

10.3.4 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 Demand for Wi-Fi and an Affordable Internet Connection to Drive the Growth of Market in China

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.2.1 Technological Advancements and Developed Economy to Drive the Growth of Market in Japan

10.4.3 Australia and New Zealand

10.4.3.1 Service Differentiation By MVNOs to Drive the Growth of MVNO Market in Anz

10.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Middle East

10.5.1.1 Price-Sensitive Strategy to Drive the Growth of Market in the Middle East

10.5.2 Africa

10.5.2.1 Business Transformations and Supportive Policies to Gainmarket Traction

10.6 Latin America

10.6.1 Brazil

10.6.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Internet Connectivity By Enterprises to Drive the Growth of Market in Brazil

10.6.2 Mexico

10.6.2.1 Wireless Internet Connectivity Initiatives to Fuel the Growth of Market in Mexico

10.6.3 Rest of Latin America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Scenario

11.2.1 Partnerships

11.2.2 New Service Launches and Service Enhancements



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Virgin Media Business (UK)

12.3 Dataxoom

12.4 Lebara

12.5 KDDI

12.6 Asahi Net

12.7 Virgin Mobile USA

12.8 Tracfone Wireless

12.9 Friendi Mobile

12.10 Boost Mobile

12.11 Lycamobile

12.12 Tesco Mobile

12.13 PosteMobile

12.14 Airvoice Wireless

12.15 Asda Mobile

12.16 Giffgaff

12.17 Kajeet

12.18 Voiceworks

12.19 Ting

12.20 Red Pocket Mobile

12.21 Consumer Cellular



