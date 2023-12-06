Global Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market Report 2023 - Opportunities in Tailored Treatment Approaches, Biologics and Immunotherapies and Patient-Centric Care

06 Dec, 2023, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN , Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market: Forecast and Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for myasthenia gravis treatments was valued at nearly $1.2 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%, reaching $2.2 billion in 2028. Growth in this market is fueled by a worldwide increase in elderly populations and an increased prevalence of myasthenia gravis.
Technological innovation is an important catalyst driving adaptation and use. In 2022, the generalized myasthenia gravis segment held the highest market share at about 85.1%, followed by ocular myasthenia gravis at 7.9% and transient neonatal myasthenia gravis at 7.0%.
The expansion of the Myasthenia Gravis market is propelled by the advancement of treatment strategies, encompassing innovative therapies and tailored approaches. The growing awareness within both medical practitioners and patients plays a pivotal role in enabling timely diagnosis and intervention. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of Myasthenia Gravis drives the demand for a more comprehensive array of treatment choices. Ongoing research endeavors and collaborative initiatives further contribute to an enhanced understanding of therapeutics, fostering innovation in the field.
This report aims to study the myasthenia gravis treatment global market size comprehensively. Current and historical market revenues can be estimated based on the product type, treatment by drug and region.
The Report Includes
- An overview and analysis of the global market for myasthenia gravis (MG) treatments
- Analyses of market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) for 2020-2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
- Estimates of the market size, revenue forecasts and potential growth share analysis for MG treatments based on product, type, treatment modality, and region
- In-depth information (facts and figures) pertaining to the major factors influencing the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges)
- Analysis of the market growth opportunities through Porter's Five Forces and PESTLE analyses, taking into consideration the prevailing micro
- and macro environmental factors
- An examination of the importance of ESG in the myasthenia gravis market, taking into account consumer attitudes, risks and opportunities, and the ESG practices of pharmaceutical and biotech companies
- Discussion of the factors driving the market, industry trends and new developments
- Analysis of relevant patents
- Identification of the leaders in the field of MG
- Profiles of the leading market players, including Profiles of the leading market players, including AbbVie, Bausch Health, Gilead Sciences, Merck & Co. Inc., Servier, and Teva
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Growing Elderly Population
- Increasing Incidence and Prevalence
- Advancements in Myasthenia Gravis Diagnostics
- Research and Development
- Regulatory Environment
- Personalized Medicine
Market Opportunities
- Unmet Medical Needs
- Advancements in Research and Development
- Biologics and Immunotherapies
- Global Expansion
- Increased Awareness
- Tailored Treatment Approaches
- Healthcare Reimbursement
- Patient-Centric Care
- Competitive Landscape
- Chronic Nature of Myasthenia Gravis
- Research Collaboration
Market Restraints
- Limited Patient Population
- Diagnostic Challenges
- Lack of Disease-Modifying Therapies
- Reimbursement Issues
- Risks of Emerging Therapies
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3: Market Overview
- Myasthenia Gravis
- Ocular Myasthenia Gravis
- Generalized Myasthenia Gravis
- Transient Neonatal Myasthenia Gravis
- Global Regulatory Structure for Myasthenia Gravis
- Drug Approvals and Regulation
- Clinical Trials
- Patient Access and Health Insurance
- Pharmaceutical Pricing and Reimbursement
- Clinical Practice Guidelines
- Rare Disease Designation
- Patient Advocacy and Support
- Pricing and Reimbursement for the Treatment of Myasthenia Gravis
- Therapies/Drugs Used to Treat Myasthenia Gravis
- Medications
- Surgery
- Intravenous (IV) Therapy
- Medications
Chapter 4: Market Dynamics
Chapter 5: Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 6: Market Breakdown by Type
- Market Overview
- Generalized Myasthenia Gravis
- Transient Neonatal Myasthenia Gravis
- Ocular Myasthenia Gravis
Chapter 7: Market Breakdown by Treatment Modality
- Medications
- Surgery
- Intravenous Therapy
Chapter 8: Market Breakdown by Type of Product
- Monoclonal Antibodies
- Cholinesterase Inhibitors
- Intravenous Immunoglobulins
- Immunosuppressants
- Corticosteroids
Chapter 9: ESG Development
Chapter 10: Emerging Technologies and Developments
Chapter 11: Competitive Intelligence
Chapter 12: Patent Analysis
Chapter 13: Pipeline Analysis
Chapter 14: M&A and Venture Funding Outlook
Chapter 15: Company Profiles
- AbbVie
- Amyasthenia Gravisen
- Astellas Pharma
- AstraZeneca
- Bausch Health Companies
- Bayer
- Biogen
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- CSL
- Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Gilead Sciences Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline PLC
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Novartis
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi
- Servier Laboratories
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ocmxm3
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article