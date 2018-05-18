Global Mycoplasma Testing Market 2018-2022: Market Drivers, Challenges & Trends - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 11.34%

DUBLIN, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Mycoplasma Testing Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global mycoplasma testing market to grow at a CAGR of 11.34% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Mycoplasma Testing Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is growing M&A and partnerships between CROs, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The leading CROs that are currently functioning in the market are IQVIA, Laboratory Corporation of America, Pharmaceutical Product Development, Syneos Health, and PRA Health Sciences.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing focus on R&D of biopharmaceuticals. There is a growing preference for new class therapeutics such as cell therapy and gene therapy for the treatment of several chronic and acute diseases.
Key vendors
- Agilent Technologies
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche
- InvivoGen
- Lonza
- Merck
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCTS
- Comparison by product
- Systems
- Consumables
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies
- CROs
- Academic research institutes
- Cell banks
- Others
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing M&A and partnerships between CROs, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies
- Technological advances
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z5zjrv/global_mycoplasma?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-mycoplasma-testing-market-2018-2022-market-drivers-challenges--trends---market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-11-34-300651094.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article