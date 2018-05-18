Global Mycoplasma Testing Market 2018-2022: Market Drivers, Challenges & Trends - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 11.34%

The global mycoplasma testing market to grow at a CAGR of 11.34% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Mycoplasma Testing Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing M&A and partnerships between CROs, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The leading CROs that are currently functioning in the market are IQVIA, Laboratory Corporation of America, Pharmaceutical Product Development, Syneos Health, and PRA Health Sciences.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing focus on R&D of biopharmaceuticals. There is a growing preference for new class therapeutics such as cell therapy and gene therapy for the treatment of several chronic and acute diseases.

Key vendors

Agilent Technologies

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

InvivoGen

Lonza

Merck

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCTS



Comparison by product

Systems

Consumables

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

CROs

Academic research institutes

Cell banks

Others

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Technological advances

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



