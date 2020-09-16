Global N95 Masks Market Trajectory & Analytics,2020-2021 & 2027 with Covid-19 Impact Insights

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "N95 Masks - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for N95 Masks estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.8% over the period 2020-2027.



Offline, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.1% CAGR and reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Online segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR



The N95 Masks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$934.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.



The 299-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Alpha Solway Ltd.

Ansell

Cordova Safety Products

Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Gateway Safety, Inc.

JSP Ltd.

Moldex

Protective Industrial Products, Inc.

SAS Safety Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

N95 Masks Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 20

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s2f6t0



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

