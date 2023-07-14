Global Nafion Market Projected to Reach $1.26 Billion by 2032: Growing Demand for Renewable Energy Fuels Market Expansion

DUBLIN, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nafion Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Form; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nafion market size is expected to reach USD 1,262.69 million by 2032, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



Increasing funding and investments from the public and private players are anticipated to help the market during the forecast period. For instance, in October 2022, the Chemours Company confirmed a planned USD 200 million investment to boost production and enhance technology for its Nafion ion exchange chemicals, which are the best in the business and help the hydrogen economy.

Chemours' investment will assist in meeting the market's increasing need for energy production in flow batteries, sustainable hydrogen generation utilizing water electrolyzers, and the transformation of hydrogen to power future fuel cell cars. These investments are anticipated to be used for R&D initiatives and contribute to creating more effective products. This will eventually aid in the growth of the market.



Furthermore, fluoropolymers are being used more widely across industries to foster a dynamic market environment, boosting the demand for nafion that drives the market growth over the forecast period. Fluoropolymers are increasingly being used globally in various sectors, including the chemical, automobile, electronic power, and semiconductor sectors. The situation is anticipated to persist as fluoropolymers gain popularity in developing areas, including e-mobility, renewable energy sources, 5G, and others.



The fact that they have universal chemical stability, temperature resistance, and dielectric qualities is one of the main factors contributing to rising usage. Fluoropolymers are used more frequently in various applications, including seals, machinery sensors, aircraft and automobile construction, liners, universal hoses, and varnishes in the chemicals and pharmaceuticals industries.



Additionally, comparing Nafion to other traditional methods of gas drying, such as desiccant dryers, condensers, and permeation dryers, reveals that it is significantly more effective for gas humidification applications. Nafion is a widely preferred choice of material in gas drying applications, notably in the laboratory, industrial, and medical industries. Its superior selective functionality over most conventional gas dryers makes it a popular material choice. Therefore, the demand for nafion across various end-users is boosting the market's growth over the forecast period.

Nafion Market Report Highlights

Fuel cell segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The market is anticipated to increase as a result of the expanding use of fuel cells for a variety of purposes, including transportation, stationary power, and immediate or portable methanol fuel.

Membrane segment accounted for considerable global revenue share. Increased use of nafion membrane, which has benefits like mechanical reinforcement with increased chemical stability, increased membrane lifespan, and others.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR over the projected period. One of the main factors fueling the expansion of the regional segment is the huge requirement for nafion from developing nations.

