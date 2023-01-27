Global Nano Dentistry Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2028 at a 10.6% CAGR

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Nano Dentistry Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Material Type (Nano Ceramics, Nano Fillers, Nano Robots), By End User (Dental Clinics, Hospitals), By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Nano Dentistry Market size is expected to reach $1.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 10.6% CAGR during the forecast period.



Nano dentistry is a technique used to treat, diagnose, and avoid oral and dental diseases. In addition, this technique is utilized for pain relief and maintenance or enhancement of dental health. For instance, with the help of cutting-edge advancement in the industry of saliva exosome diagnostics, doctors can develop antimicrobial, biocompatible dental embeds.



Nano dentistry is utilized to develop digitally any product using atomic building blocks. Nano-impressions, nanoceramics, and nanocomposites are a few of the numerous options. For more accurate dental and gum impressions, nanofillers are already being utilized. Nanofillers provide better flow, hydrophilic properties, and less spacing at dental margins than conventional fillers.



In prosthodontics, nano-zirconia ceramic can be used instead of traditional ceramics to create dentures and crowns that are more robust, endure longer, and resist corrosion. Moreover, with technological advancement, nano dentistry has developed as an advanced science of nanotechnology utilized in enhancing healthcare in the dental by using nanomaterials.



Nanomaterials consist of grains, fibers, crystals, nanoholes, films, and atoms. These nanomaterials can be directed into dimensions such as foils and nanofilms, for instance, two sizes, like carbon nanotubes; three dimensions, such as quantum dots; nanoshells; and dendrimers, among others.



Market Growth Factors

Enhanced Chewing Abilities



The food must be flawlessly foundation and ground before being digested; chewing is a fragile balancing act that needs precise synchronization between the jaw, teeth, and tongue. Inadequate chewing of food can lead to choking and digestive issues. One common reason for poor chewing performance is an over-dependence on one side of the mouth owing to dental pain. One method to aid with chewing ability restoration is restorative dentistry.



Increasing Dental Problems Among People



One of the major factors driving the growth of the nano dentistry market is the prompt increasing cases of dental cavities, such as tooth loss and caries, among people because of unhealthy food consumption patterns. Moreover, every nation is witnessing a rapid increase in the number and percentage of their geriatric population. According to the World Health Organization's Global Oral Health Status Report of 2022, approximately 3.5 billion people are affected by oral diseases. More than 2 billion people worldwide are suffering from caries of permanent teeth, and about 514 million children suffer from primary teeth caries. Therefore, these factors will propel the growth of the nano dentistry market during the projection period.



Material Type Outlook



Based on the material type, the nano dentistry market is segmented into nano ceramics, nano fillers, nano robots, and others. The nano ceramics segment acquired the highest revenue share in the nano dentistry market in 2021. It is because nano ceramic acquires physical, chemical, and mechanical properties that set them apart from other materials, such as conventional metals, ceramics, and polymers. Nanoceramics are incredibly robust and exhibit excellent resistance to compression and bending.



Application Outlook



On the basis of application, the nano dentistry market is divided into preventive dentistry, tooth restoration, dental implants, and others. The tooth restoration segment procured the largest revenue share in the nano dentistry market in 2021. It is because it restores the natural element of the teeth and avoids extra damage from the decomposition. Tooth restoration includes restorative materials mainly utilized to substitute tooth shape damage that happens due to dental caries or tooth wear that can cause dental trauma.



End-Use Outlook



By end-use, the nano dentistry market is classified into hospitals, dental clinics, and others. The hospital segment registered a substantial revenue share in the nano dentistry market in 2021. This is due to the increasing number of technological advancements in hospital equipment and medical devices that contribute to the segment"s growth. In addition, clinics and hospitals are incorporating more dental care equipment as people become more conscious of their dental health.



Scope of the Study

By Material Type

Nano Ceramics

Nano Fillers

Nano Robots

Others

By End-user

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

Others

By Application

Tooth Restoration

Dental Implants

Preventive Dentistry

Others

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Dentsply Sirona, Inc.

Institut Straumann AG

3M Company

Company Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

BioHorizons, Inc. ( Henry Schein , Inc.)

, Inc.) Danaher Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Kulzer GmbH)

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

aap Implantate AG

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview



Chapter 3. Global Nano Dentistry Market by Material Type



Chapter 4. Global Nano Dentistry Market by End-use



Chapter 5. Global Nano Dentistry Market by Application



Chapter 6. Global Nano Dentistry Market by Region



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/emv8e0-nano?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets