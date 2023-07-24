Global Nano Drones Research Report 2023: Bug-Sized Spies - Cutting-Edge Nano Drones Survive Extreme Conditions in Army Warfighting Experiment

DUBLIN, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nano Drones Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nano drones market grew from $1.3 billion in 2022 to $1.7 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.2%. The nano drones market is expected to grow to $4.81 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 29.7%.



North America was the largest region in the nano drones market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the nano drones report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of nano drones are fixed-wing nano drones, rotor nano drones, flapping-wing nano drones, and others. Fixed-wing nano drones are used for ISR missions, surveying and mapping, search and rescue, and other aerial applications. The different payloads of nano drones include cameras, control systems, tracking systems, others and are used by various end-users such as consumers, military or law enforcement, and others.



The increasing adoption of nano-drones by military bodies is contributing to the growth of the nano-drones market. Nano drones are being employed as a major military asset due to their ability to integrate a lot of capabilities into a small form factor.



The growing technological advancements are shaping the nano-drones market. In recent years, nano-drone technology has advanced intensely, allowing them to fly faster and deeper than ever before, as well as carry out complex surveillance missions. The bug is a nano-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that weighs 196g, about the same as a smartphone, has a 40-minute battery life, and a range of 2 kilometers.

During a recent Army Warfighting Experiment (AWE) program conducted by the Ministry of Defence's Future Capability Unit, it was the only nano-UAV capable of surviving the harsh weather.



The countries covered in the nano drones market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Nano Drones Market Characteristics



3. Nano Drones Market Trends And Strategies



4. Nano Drone Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Nano Drone Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Nano Drone Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Nano Drone Market



5. Nano Drones Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Nano Drones Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Nano Drones Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Nano Drones Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Nano Drones Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Fixed Wing Nano Drones

Rotor Nano Drones

Flapping Wing Nano Drones

Other

6.2. Global Nano Drones Market, Segmentation By Payload, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Camera

Control Systems

Tracking Systems

Others

6.3. Global Nano Drones Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Consumer

Military Or Law Enforcement

Others

7. Nano Drones Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Nano Drones Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Nano Drones Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion



