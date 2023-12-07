Global Nanobubbles Market Report 2024 - Global Market Size Estimates from 2021-2034, Geographic and End-use Market Segment Outlooks

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market for Nanobubbles 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Nanobubbles or ultrafine bubbles are sub-micron gas-containing cavities in aqueous solution with unique physical characteristics that differ from other types of bubbles, and have the ability to change the normal characteristics of water. Nanobubbles can exist on surfaces (surface or interfacial NBs) and as dispersed in a liquid phase (bulk NBs). Their use can contribute greatly to sustainability challenges as environmentally friendly alternative and solutions.

The Global Market for Nanobubbles 2024-2034 provides an in-depth global analysis of the emerging nanobubbles technology market - covering properties, generation techniques, key industry applications, market segment growth estimates through 2034, technology readiness assessments and profiling of over 40 leading nanobubbles equipment manufacturers commercializing solutions.

The report covers:

Nanobubbles definition, properties comparative analysis, generation techniques.

Technology maturity assessments and limitations by application market.

In-depth examination of addressable market drivers, restraining factors, revenues growth projections across major industry segments including agriculture, aquaculture, biopharma, food production, oil/gas, and water treatment.

Global market size estimates from 2021-2034, geographic and end-use market segment outlooks.

SWOT analysis identifying nanobubbles strengths, weaknesses and external threats segmented by end market.

Featured market segment analyses cover:

Agriculture - Assessing nanobubbles foliar spray usage for boosting crop yields, triggering disease resistance, reducing irrigation needs

Aquaculture - Evaluating nanobubbles for oxygenation, growth acceleration, immune response triggering across hatcheries and fish farms

Biopharma - Studying utility of nanobubbles for advancing targeted drug delivery, ultrasound imaging, bacterial biofilm treatment

Water Purification - Examining integration for municipal wastewater nutrient removal, potable water microflotation, desalination pre-treatments.

The competitive section profiles over 40 international nanobubbles companies across technology innovators focused on generation methods/equipment and solutions providers commercializing applications across the above end markets.Companies profiled include Kairospace Technologies, Kran Nanobubble, NanobOX, Water Design Japan, Anzai Kantetsu Co. Ltd., AquaB Nanobubble Innovations Ltd., Aquamar B.V., En Solucion, EnH Co., Ltd., HACK UFB Co., Ltd., Fawoo Nanotech Co., Ltd., Moleaer, Inc., Nangatech Sp. z o.o., Rapid Water Technologies and more.

Profiles include stage of commercialization and product developments, products, estimated revenues, technology advantages, markets and customers.



Key Topics Covered:





1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



2 INTRODUCTION

2.1 Definition

2.2 Types

2.2.1 Surface nanobubbles

2.2.2 Bulk nanobubbles

2.3 Properties

2.4 Benefits of nanobubbles

2.5 Nanobubble preparation and generation

2.6 Technology limitations, by market

2.7 Applications

2.8 TRL

2.9 Comparative analysis

3 MARKETS FOR NANOBUBBLES

3.1 Addressable market size

3.2 Global revenues 2021-2034

3.2.1 By end use market

3.2.2 By region

3.3 Agriculture

3.4 Aquaculture

3.5 Biomedical and biopharma

3.6 Food and beverage production

3.7 Oil and gas

3.8 Environmental Remediation

3.9 Surface cleaning and disinfection

3.10 Water purification

3.11 Coolants and cooling towers

4 NANOBUBBLE/ULTRAFINE BUBBLE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Kairospace Technologies

Kran Nanobubble

NanobOX

Water Design Japan

Anzai Kantetsu Co. Ltd.

AquaB Nanobubble Innovations Ltd.

Aquamar B.V.

En Solucion, EnH Co., Ltd.

HACK UFB Co., Ltd.

Fawoo Nanotech Co., Ltd.

Moleaer, Inc.

Nangatech Sp. z o.o.

Rapid Water Technologies

