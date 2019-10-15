Global Nanocoatings Market Report 2019: Construction, Architecture and Exterior Protection Including Demand by Market, Growth Rates, Pricing and Applications

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Nanocoatings are particularly suited to protecting the surface of various construction materials such as glass, concrete, sand limestone or marble from environmental influences like water staining, moss, algae as well as soot and oil stains; they also function as corrosion inhibitors for reinforced steel. They are also environmentally-friendly and significantly contribute to energy saving compared to conventional cleaning methods.



Paints and surface coatings are commercially available that create low energy facing thus rendering a building surface highly hydro- and oleophobic, thereby helping to prolong maintenance cycles and to ease cleaning. Dirt repellent protective paints and photocatalytic coatings are the most prominent applications in buildings and exteriors.



Types of nanocoatings utilised in construction, architecture and exterior protection include:

Photocatalytic nanocoatings

Self-cleaning nanocoatings

UV-protection nanocoatings

Anti-graffiti nanocoatings

Super-hydrophilic and hydrophobic nanocoatings

Anti-reflection nanocoatings

Electrochromic and photochromic nanocoatings

Smart window nanocoatings

Report contents include:

Nanocoating products in construction, architecture and exterior protection

Market analysis by nanocoatings type

Market drivers, trends and challenges, by end-user markets.

In-depth market assessment of opportunities for nanocoatings in construction, architecture and exterior protection including demand by market, growth rates, pricing and applications.

The market in revenues, USD, CAGR 2018-2030

In-depth company profiles, including products and commercial activities.

Detailed forecasts for key growth areas, opportunities and user demand.

90 company profiles.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Aims and objectives of the study

1.2 Market definition

1.2.1 Properties of nanomaterials

1.2.2 Categorization



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 High performance coatings

3.2 Nanocoatings

3.3 Market drivers and trends

3.4 Global market size and opportunity to 2030

3.4.1 End user market for nanocoatings

3.4.2 Global revenues for nanocoatings 2010-2030

3.4.3 Global revenues for nanocoatings, by market

3.4.3.1 The market in 2017

3.4.3.2 The market in 2018

3.4.3.3 The market in 2030

3.4.4 Global revenues by nanocoatings, by type

3.4.5 Regional demand for nanocoatings

3.5 Market and technical challenges



4 Nanocoatings Technical Analysis

4.1 Properties of nanocoatings

4.2 Benefits of using nanocoatings

4.2.1 Types of nanocoatings

4.3 Production and synthesis methods

4.4 Hydrophobic coatings and surfaces

4.4.1 Hydrophilic coatings

4.4.2 Hydrophobic coatings

4.4.2.1 Properties

4.5 Superhydrophobic coatings and surfaces

4.5.1 Properties

4.5.2 Durability issues

4.5.3 Nanocellulose

4.6 Oleophobic and omniphobic coatings and surfaces

4.6.1 SLIPS

4.6.2 Covalent bonding

4.6.3 Step-growth graft polymerization

4.6.4 Applications



5 Types of Nanocoatings in Construction, Architecture and Exterior Protection

5.1 Anti-Fingerprint Nanocoatings

5.1.1 Market drivers and trends

5.1.2 Benefits of anti-fingerprint nanocoatings

5.1.2.1 Spray-on anti-fingerprint coating

5.1.3 Applications

5.1.4 Global market size

5.1.4.1 Nanocoatings opportunity

5.1.4.2 Global revenues 2010-2030

5.1.5 Companies

5.2 Anti-Bacterial Nanocoatings

5.3 Anti-Corrosion Nanocoatings

5.4 Anti-Fouling and Easy-To-Clean Nanocoatings

5.5 Self-Cleaning Nanocoatings

5.6 Photocatalytic Nanocoatings

5.7 UV-Resistant Nanocoatings

5.8 Anti-Icing and De-Icing

5.9 Anti-Reflective Nanocoatings

5.10 Self-Healing Nanocoatings



6 Nanocoatings in Construction, Architecture and Exterior Protection

6.1 Market drivers and trends

6.2 Applications

6.2.1 Protective coatings for glass, concrete and other construction materials

6.2.2 Photocatalytic nanocoatings

6.2.3 Anti-graffiti

6.2.4 UV-protection

6.2.4.1 Titanium dioxide nanoparticles

6.2.4.2 Zinc oxide nanoparticles

6.3 Global market size

6.3.1 Nanocoatings opportunity

6.3.2 Global revenues 2010-2030



7 Nanocoatings Companies in Construction, Architecture and Exterior Protection (90 Company Profiles)



8 References



Companies Mentioned



AnCatt

Teslan Nanocoatings

Toray

