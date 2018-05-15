Global Nanocomposites, Nanoparticles, Nanoclays and Nanotubes Markets Report 2018 Featuring Agilent Technologies, Alps Electric, Bayer, Foster. and Evonik Industries

DUBLIN, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Nanocomposites, Nanoparticles, Nanoclays and Nanotubes: Global Markets to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report addresses the global market for nanocomposites. Nanocomposites are a class of composites that have at least one component with nanoscale dimensions or structural features. This study, however, excludes certain materials (e.g., rubber, to which carbon black nanoparticles have been added) that technically fit the definition of nanocomposites but have been in commercial use for decades.
Report Includes:
- 119 data tables and 10 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for nanocomposites, nanoparticles, nanoclays, and nanotubes
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
- Details on nanocomposites that are in commercial use or under development, as well as associated technologies and relevant applications
- Information on the industry's structure as well as about factors that will influence the long-term development of these markets
- Breakdowns of the market by share
- Analysis of the market's dynamics, specifically growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities
- Profiles of leading companies in the market, including Agilent Technologies, Alps Electric Co., Ltd., Bayer AG, Foster Corp. and Evonik Industries AG
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Summary and Highlights
3 Market and Technology Background
- General Description
- Definitions
- Brief History of Nanocomposites
- General Properties of Nanocomposites vs.Conventional Composites
- Increased Tensile Strength, Modulus, and Heat Distortion Temperature
- Color/Transparency
- Conductivity
- Flame Retardancy
- Barrier Properties
- Anticorrosive Properties
- Types of Nanocomposites, Their Properties and Applications
- Clay Nanocomposites
- Ceramic Nanocomposites
- Carbon Nanotube Composites
- Metal-Containing Nanocomposites
- Metal Oxide-Containing Nanocomposites
- Nanobiocomposites
- Other Types of Nanocomposites
4 Global Market for Nanocomposites
- Nanocomposite Consumption by Country/Region
- Nanocomposite Consumption by Type of Material
- Nanocomposite Consumption by Type of Application
5 U.S. Market for Nanocomposites
- Nanocomposite Consumption by Type of Material
- Nanocomposite Consumption by Type of Application
- Detailed Market Projections
- Clay Nanocomposites
- Ceramic Nanocomposites
- Carbon Nanotube Composites
- Metal/Metal Oxide Containing Nanocomposites
- Nanobiocomposites
- Other Types of Nanocomposites
6 European Markets for Nanocomposites
- Nanocomposite Consumption by Type of Material
- Nanocomposite Consumption by Type of Application
- Detailed Market Projections
- Clay Nanocomposites
- Ceramic Nanocomposites
- Carbon Nanotube Composites
- Metal/Metal Oxide Containing Nanocomposites
- Other Types of Nanocomposites
7 Asia-Pacific Market for Nanocomposites
- Nanocomposite Consumption by Type of Material
- Nanocomposite Consumption by Type of Application
- Detailed Market Projections
- Clay Nanocomposites
- Ceramic Nanocomposites
- Carbon Nanotube Composites
- Metal/Metal Oxide Containing Nanocomposites
- Nanobiocomposites
- Other Types of Nanocomposites
8 Rest of World Markets for Nanocomposites and Industry Structure
- Nanocomposite Consumption by Type of Material
- Nanocomposite Consumption by Type of Application
- Suppliers
- Market Shares
9 Patent Review/New Developments
- Patents by Type of Nanocomposite
- Patent Holders
- Individual Entities
- Commercial vs. Other Types of Assignees
- Nationality of Assignees
10 Company Profiles
- Agilent Technologies
- Alps Electric Co. Ltd
- Altair Nanotechnologies Inc
- American Bowling Service Inc
- Bayer AG
- Brg Sports Inc
- Clariant International Ag
- Closure Systems Intl
- E. I. Du Pont De Nemours And Co
- Espin Technologies Inc
- Evonik Degussa Gmbh
- Foster Corp
- Frontier Carbon Corp
- General Motors Corp
- Hitachi Metals Neomaterial Co. Ltd
- Holmenkol Sport-Technologies Gmbh
- Honeywell Intl. Inc
- Hyperion Catalysis International Inc
- Inframat Corp
- Inmat Llc
- Kabelwerk Eupen AG
- LG Chem
- Lyondellbasell Industries N.V.
- Basell Polyolefins Co. N.V.
- Nanocor Llc
- Nanogate Technologies Gmbh
- Nanoledge Inc
- Noble Polymers
- Polyone Corp
- RTP Co
- Sabic Innovative Plastics Llc
- Sciperio Inc
- Showa Denko K.K
- Sim Composites Inc
- UBE Industries Ltd
- Unitika Ltd
- Valspar Corp
- Wilson Sporting Goods Co
- Zyvex Technologies Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nk5lp7/global?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-nanocomposites-nanoparticles-nanoclays-and-nanotubes-markets-report-2018-featuring-agilent-technologies-alps-electric-bayer-foster-and-evonik-industries-300648746.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article