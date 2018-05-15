Global Nanocomposites, Nanoparticles, Nanoclays and Nanotubes Markets Report 2018 Featuring Agilent Technologies, Alps Electric, Bayer, Foster. and Evonik Industries

The report addresses the global market for nanocomposites. Nanocomposites are a class of composites that have at least one component with nanoscale dimensions or structural features. This study, however, excludes certain materials (e.g., rubber, to which carbon black nanoparticles have been added) that technically fit the definition of nanocomposites but have been in commercial use for decades.

Report Includes:

119 data tables and 10 additional tables

An overview of the global market for nanocomposites, nanoparticles, nanoclays, and nanotubes

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

Details on nanocomposites that are in commercial use or under development, as well as associated technologies and relevant applications

Information on the industry's structure as well as about factors that will influence the long-term development of these markets

Breakdowns of the market by share

Analysis of the market's dynamics, specifically growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Profiles of leading companies in the market, including Agilent Technologies, Alps Electric Co., Ltd., Bayer AG, Foster Corp. and Evonik Industries AG

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Summary and Highlights



3 Market and Technology Background



General Description

Definitions

Brief History of Nanocomposites

General Properties of Nanocomposites vs.Conventional Composites

Increased Tensile Strength, Modulus, and Heat Distortion Temperature

Color/Transparency

Conductivity

Flame Retardancy

Barrier Properties

Anticorrosive Properties

Types of Nanocomposites, Their Properties and Applications

Clay Nanocomposites

Ceramic Nanocomposites

Carbon Nanotube Composites

Metal-Containing Nanocomposites

Metal Oxide-Containing Nanocomposites

Nanobiocomposites

Other Types of Nanocomposites

4 Global Market for Nanocomposites



Nanocomposite Consumption by Country/Region

Nanocomposite Consumption by Type of Material

Nanocomposite Consumption by Type of Application

5 U.S. Market for Nanocomposites



Nanocomposite Consumption by Type of Material

Nanocomposite Consumption by Type of Application

Detailed Market Projections

Clay Nanocomposites

Ceramic Nanocomposites

Carbon Nanotube Composites

Metal/Metal Oxide Containing Nanocomposites

Nanobiocomposites

Other Types of Nanocomposites

6 European Markets for Nanocomposites



Nanocomposite Consumption by Type of Material

Nanocomposite Consumption by Type of Application

Detailed Market Projections

Clay Nanocomposites

Ceramic Nanocomposites

Carbon Nanotube Composites

Metal/Metal Oxide Containing Nanocomposites

Other Types of Nanocomposites

7 Asia-Pacific Market for Nanocomposites



Nanocomposite Consumption by Type of Material

Nanocomposite Consumption by Type of Application

Detailed Market Projections

Clay Nanocomposites

Ceramic Nanocomposites

Carbon Nanotube Composites

Metal/Metal Oxide Containing Nanocomposites

Nanobiocomposites

Other Types of Nanocomposites

8 Rest of World Markets for Nanocomposites and Industry Structure



Nanocomposite Consumption by Type of Material

Nanocomposite Consumption by Type of Application

Suppliers

Market Shares

9 Patent Review/New Developments



Patents by Type of Nanocomposite

Patent Holders

Individual Entities

Commercial vs. Other Types of Assignees

Nationality of Assignees

10 Company Profiles



Agilent Technologies

Alps Electric Co. Ltd

Altair Nanotechnologies Inc

American Bowling Service Inc

Bayer AG

Brg Sports Inc

Clariant International Ag

Closure Systems Intl

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours And Co

Espin Technologies Inc

Evonik Degussa Gmbh

Foster Corp

Frontier Carbon Corp

General Motors Corp

Hitachi Metals Neomaterial Co. Ltd

Holmenkol Sport-Technologies Gmbh

Honeywell Intl. Inc

Hyperion Catalysis International Inc

Inframat Corp

Inmat Llc

Kabelwerk Eupen AG

LG Chem

Lyondellbasell Industries N.V.

Basell Polyolefins Co. N.V.

Nanocor Llc

Nanogate Technologies Gmbh

Nanoledge Inc

Noble Polymers

Polyone Corp

RTP Co

Sabic Innovative Plastics Llc

Sciperio Inc

Showa Denko K.K

Sim Composites Inc

UBE Industries Ltd

Unitika Ltd

Valspar Corp

Wilson Sporting Goods Co

Zyvex Technologies Inc

