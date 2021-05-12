Global Nanodiamonds Market Report 2021: Breakdown by Commercial Nanodiamonds & Fluorescent Nanodiamonds (FNDs) - Consumption Forecast to 2030

DUBLIN, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Nanodiamonds 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Nanodiamonds (NDs) are diamond phase carbon nanomaterials that were initially used for their strong abrasive properties and as lubricant additives for industrial applications. Now they are impacting a broad range of markets including batteries, supercapacitors, skincare, biomedicine, coatings and plastics.

Main types of commercial NDs produced are categorized as high-pressure high temperature (HPHT) nanodiamonds, CVD diamond and detonation nanodiamonds (DND). Extremely small amounts of nanodiamond additives can modify a variety of thermal and mechanical properties in various parent materials.

Properties include:

Diamond core: highest hardness (167 Gpa) and wear resistance

Highest thermal conductivity (2300 W/mK)

High electrical resistivity (10 cm)

Low thermal expansion (1.010- 6 K -1)

-1) Wide band gap (5.47 eV { 300 K })

}) High refractive index (2.417)

Low specific gravity (3.52)

Chemical/radiation resistance

Biocompatibility

Large surface area (250- 450 m /g)

/g) High & controllable chemical activity of the surface.

Environmentally friendly (green additives).

Main current applications of Nanodiamonds in terms of volume demand are:

Fine polishing abrasives.

Coatings additives (galvanic and electroless).

Lubricant additives (oils and grease).

Reinforcing polymer fillers.

Other applications that will gain commercial prominence include skincare, biomedicine (e.g. drug delivery and biosensors) and batteries.

Report contents include:

Types of nanodiamonds and properties.

Production methods by producer.

Applications, benefits, market megatrends, market drivers for use of nanodiamonds, technology challenges, competing materials, market demand.

Competitive landscape.

Markets for nanodiamonds including:

lubricants



electroplating and anti-wear/friction coatings



polishing materials



biomedicine



composites



thermoplastics



skincare



energy storage

Nanodiamonds pricing.

Global market consumption of nanodiamonds to 2030 (tons).

In depth company profiles including types produced, products, target markets, production capabilities, contact details. Companies profiled include Adamas, Carbodean, Daicel, NDB, Ray Techniques etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



2 PROPERTIES OF NANODIAMONDS

2.1 Types

2.1.1 Commercial nanodiamonds

2.1.2 Fluorescent nanodiamonds (FNDs)

2.2 Production methods-advantages and disadvantages



3 APPLICATIONS



4 MARKETS FOR NANODIAMONDS

4.1 LUBRICANTS

4.1.1 Nanolubricants

4.1.1.1 Products

4.1.2 Market for nanodiamonds in lubricants

4.1.3 Applications

4.1.4 Global market consumption of nanodiamonds in lubricants to 2030 (tons)

4.2 ELECTRONIC POLISHING MATERIALS

4.2.1 Market for nanodiamonds in electronic polishing materials

4.2.2 Applications

4.2.3 Global market consumption of nanodiamonds in lubricants to 2030 (tons).

4.3 ELECTROPLATING AND ANTI-WEAR/FRICTION COATINGS

4.3.1 Market for nanodiamonds in electroplating and anti-wear/friction coatings

4.3.2 Applications

4.3.3 Global market consumption of nanodiamonds in electroplating and anti-wear/friction coatings to 2030 (tons)

4.4 COMPOSITES

4.4.1 Market for nanodiamonds in plastics

4.4.2 Fiber-based polymer composite parts

4.4.2.1 Market overview

4.4.2.2 Applications

4.4.2.3 Global market consumption of nanodiamonds in composites to 2030 (tons).

4.4.3 Metal-matrix composites

4.4.3.1 Market overview

4.4.3.2 Global market consumption of nanodiamonds in metal-matrix to 2030, tons

4.5 SKINCARE

4.5.1 Market for nanodiamonds in skincare

4.5.2 Market and applications

4.5.3 Global market consumption of nanodiamonds in skincare to 2030 (tons).

4.6 SUPERCAPACITORS

4.6.1 Market for nanodiamonds in supercapacitors.

4.6.2 Applications

4.6.3 Global market consumption of nanodiamonds in supercapacitors to 2030 (tons)

4.7 BATTERIES

4.7.1 Market for nanodiamonds in batteries

4.7.2 Applications

4.7.3 Global market consumption of nanodiamonds in batteries to 2030 (tons)

4.8 DRUG DELIVERY

4.8.1 Market for nanodiamonds in drug delivery

4.8.2 Applications



5 PRICING OF NANODIAMONDS



6 NANODIAMOND PRODUCERS AND PRODUCT DEVELOPER PROFILES 70 (30 COMPANY PROFILES)



7 EX-PRODUCERS

8 REFERENCES

Companies Mentioned

Adamas

Carbodean

Daicel

NDB

Ray Techniques

