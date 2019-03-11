Global Nanofiber Market to 2025 - Accelerating Growth of the Medical Lifescience and Pharmaceutical (Mlp) Industry In North America and Europe

DUBLIN, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nanofiber Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Material and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nanofiber market accounted for US$ 1,263.6 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.0% over the forecast period 2018-2025, to account for US$ 7,238.3 Mn in 2025.

Nanotechnology is a major element which influences advanced manufacturing in the coming years. Pertaining to this fact, countries such as Japan, Australia, Korea, China, the US, Canada, and France has been conducting several experiments before the commercialization of nanofibers.

Innovation driven initiatives in an area of advanced manufacturing arena by countries such as India and China is further expected to accelerate the number of growth opportunities for nanofibers in the forthcoming period. Investments undertaken by government and other regulatory bodies in the area of nanotechnology is projected to deliver huge and potential opportunities for the Nanofiber market.

The nanofiber market is fragmented with the presence of several nanofiber providers and the competitive dynamics in the market is expected to change during the upcoming years. Governments and other authorities invest a high amount in conducting research as well as translation into commercialization of these nanofibers for a wide array of end-users. With a broad category of potential applications of nanotechnology, major of the advanced countries throughout the world has prioritized research on the nanotechnology to create advance nanofibers with an aim to fulfill the requirements of industries. It gives significant opportunities for the companies to enhance its nanotechnology which further develops nanofiber market.

The nanofiber market has been segmented on the basis of material and application. The biggest advantage associated with nanofibers is the fact that it can be made from a plethora of different raw materials. Consequently, the global nanofiber market has been segmented on the basis of material into polymer nanofiber, carbon nanofiber, ceramic nanofiber, composite nanofiber, and glass nanofiber. On the basis of application, the nanofiber market is segmented into consumer, electronics, industrial (air filtration), defense and security, energy, life science & pharmaceutical, chemical & environmental, and other. The industrial (air filtration) segment is anticipated to continue its dominance in the nanofiber market. However, the electronics segment is projected to grow at a high rate in the nanofibers market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance



2. Key Takeaways



3. Nanofiber Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Pest Analysis



4. Nanofiber Market - Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Rapid Pace of Industrialization and the Need To Reduce Harmful Emissions From the Industrial Plants

4.1.2 Accelerating Growth of the Medical Lifescience and Pharmaceutical (Mlp) Industry In North America and Europe

4.1.3 Attributes of Nanofiber Coupled With Their Ability To Be Manufactured From a Broad Range of Materials

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 Complexities and Challenges For Nanofibers In Healthcare and Biomedical Engineering

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Growing Support From Government For Research & Development Activities On Nanotechnology

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Advancements In the Electrospinning Mechanisms For Nanofibers To Increase Throughput

4.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



5. Nanofiber - Global Market Analysis

5.1 Global Nanofiber Market Overview

5.2 Global Nanofiber Market Forecast and Analysis



6. Nanofiber Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 - Material

6.1 Overview

6.2 Global Nanofiber Market Breakdown, by Material, 2017 & 2025

6.3 Polymer Nanofiber Market

6.4 Carbon Nanofiber Market

6.5 Ceramic Nanofiber Market

6.6 Composite Nanofiber Market

6.7 Glass Market



7. Global Nanofiber Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 - by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Nanofiber Market Breakdown, by Application, 2017 & 2025

7.3 Consumer Market

7.4 Electronics Market

7.5 Industrial Market

7.6 Defense & Security Market

7.7 Energy Market

7.8 Medical Lifescience & Pharmaceutical (Mlp) Market

7.9 Chemical & Environmental Market

7.10 Others Market



8. Nanofiber Market - Geographical Analysis



9. Industry Landscape

9.1 Market Initiative

9.2 Merger and Acquisition

9.3 New Development



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Product Mapping

10.2 Market Positioning - Global Top 5 Players Ranking



11. Global Nanofiber - Company Profiles



Ahlstrom-Munksj

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Donaldson Company, Inc.

DuPont

Finetex EnE, Inc.

Revolution Fibres Ltd

Toray Industries, Inc.

ESpin Tehnologies Systems, Inc.

ELMARCO s.r.o.

MEMPRO Ltd.

