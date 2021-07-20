Global Nanofibers Market Report 2021-2031: Key Companies, Products, Capacities, Production Processes and Commercial Activities

DUBLIN, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Nanofibers 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Nanofibers have exceptionally high surface area-to-volume ratio and high porosity, which makes them attractive materials for a range of applications. Their use is growing in drug delivery systems, medical implants, water and air filtration, face masks and protective clothing. The new BMW electric M-series automobile incorporates nanofiber air filtration.

They have wide-ranging morphologies, and are produced using a variety of materials such as:

Natural polymers

Synthetic polymers

Carbon nanomaterials (carbon nanotubes, graphene, carbon nanofibers)

Semiconducting materials

Composite materials

Chitin

Wood and other pulp (cellulose nanofibers)

Techniques such as centrifugal spinning, electrospinning, meltblowing and bicomponent spinning have been studied extensively for the production of nanofibers with varying degrees of commercial success. There have also been several new synthesis methods developed. The market for nanofibers generally encompasses polymer nanofibers, alumina nanofibers and to a lesser extent carbon nanofiber and cellulose nanofibers. This report mainly focused on electrospun nanofibers.

The main applications of nanofibers are:

Air/water filtration (membranes)

Composites

Bio medical (bone/skin regeneration, tissue scaffolds, hydrogel bandages for woundcare, antimicrobial wound dressings)

Protective textiles

Flexible sensors for wearable electronics

Energy Storage (battery separators, conductive additives for batteries)

Skincare

Report Contents Include:

Global revenues for nanofibers, historical and forecast to 2031.

Current products.

Market drivers, trends and challenges, by end user markets.

End user market assessment for nanofibers in textiles, medical and healthcare, electronics, filtration, batteries, sensors, composites, etc.

In-depth profiles of 86 nanofiber companies, including products, capacities, production processes and commercial activities. Nanofiber companies profiled include Respilon, BIG-nano Corp, Inc., DiPole Materials, Bioinicia, Nanovia s.r.o., Inovenso Ltd., Finetex Ene, Inc., NE, NXTNano, Nanolayr, Verdex Technologies, 4C Air, N2Cell, Avalon Nanofiber and many more.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Market landscape

1.2 Polymer, alumina and carbon nanofibers

1.3 Applications

1.4 Commercial electrospun nanofiber products

1.5 Market opportunity

1.6 Market drivers

1.7 Market and technical challenges

1.8 Global nanofibers market size

1.8.1 Regional markets



2 RESEARCH SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY

2.1 Report scope

2.2 Research methodology



3 INTRODUCTION

3.1 Types of nanofibers

3.1.1 Polymer nanofibers

3.1.1.1 Elecrospun nanofiber facemasks

3.1.2 Alumina nanofibers

3.1.3 Carbon nanofibers

3.1.4 Other types of nanofibers

3.2 Synthesis of nanofibers

3.2.1 Electrospinning

3.2.2 Electro-hydrodynamic direct writing

3.2.3 Electrostatic spinning

3.2.4 Electrospray Deposition

3.2.5 Centrifugal jet spinning

3.2.6 Centrifugal multispinning

3.2.7 Plasma-induced synthesis

3.2.8 CO2 laser supersonic drawing

3.2.9 Solution blow spinning

3.2.10 Other methods

3.2.11 Industrial scaling



4 NANOFIBER TECHNOLOGY READINESS LEVEL (TRL)



5 SUPPLY CHAIN



6 PRIMARY MARKETS FOR NANOFIBERS

6.1 FILTER MEDIA

6.1.1 Market drivers

6.1.2 Applications

6.1.2.1 Types of filtration

6.1.2.2 Water filtration

6.1.2.3 Air filtration

6.1.2.4 Virus filtration

6.1.2.5 Filter media for face masks

6.1.3 Global market revenues

6.1.4 Market challenges

6.2 TEXTILES

6.2.1 Market drivers

6.2.2 Applications

6.2.2.1 Protective textiles

6.2.2.2 Waterproof and breathable textiles

6.2.2.3 Antibacterial fibers

6.2.2.4 E-textiles

6.2.3 Global market revenues

6.2.4 Market challenges

6.3 MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE

6.3.1 Market drivers

6.3.2 Applications

6.3.2.1 Drug therapeutics and delivery

6.3.2.2 Medical implants

6.3.2.3 Sutures

6.3.2.4 Tissue engineering scaffolds

6.3.2.5 Wound dressings

6.3.3 Global market revenues

6.3.4 Market challenges

6.4 OTHER MARKETS

6.4.1 COMPOSITES

6.4.2 SKINCARE

6.4.3 SENSORS

6.4.4 ENERGY

6.4.5 PACKAGING



7 NANOFIBER COMPANY PROFILES



8 REFERENCES

