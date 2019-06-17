Global Nanomanufacturing Impact Assessment 2019 - Miniaturized Products with Multiple Capabilities Enables Innovations

DUBLIN, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nanomanufacturing: Global Impact Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An increasing number of organizations are interested in harnessing the extraordinary properties of microscopic nanoparticle, which can enable a thread that is smaller than steel or smart phones to be flexible and cognitive re-creating existing products with enhanced features.

With every object and species in the surroundings made up of atoms and molecules, nanotechnology is the study of manipulating the small atoms and molecules to give new properties and new functionalities that could not be achieved before. To make these nano structures on a large scale, companies and research organizations are trying to understand the behavioral patterns of atoms, their intractability, to facilitate their assembly. By developing techniques to alter material at atomic levels, various applications can be reformed from medical implants to electronic chips.

Key questions answered in the study:

What is a nanomanufacturing and what are its benefits?

What are the trends in nanomanufacturing industry?

What is the impact of nanomanufacturing across industrial sectors?

What are the patent, research publication and global trends in the nanomanufacturing industry?

Who are some of the innovators and key market participants?

What is the impact of the technology on health, society, environment, and politics?

What are some of the growth strategies?

How will the nanomanufacturing industry grow?

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Explanation of Research Methodology

1.4 Summary of Key Findings

2.0 Technology Status Review

2.1 Nanomanufacturing Emerging with High Impact Potential in the Future

2.2 Nanomanufacturing Focus on Sustainable Approaches

3.0 Application-based Impact Indicators

3.1 Industries Impacted: High Impact in the Semiconductor Industry

3.2 Industries Impacted: Implications of Nanoproducts on Energy and Environment

3.3 Other High Volume Production Industries with Increasing Impact



4.0 Impact Indicators

4.1 Strength of Patents

4.2 Comparative Analysis of Top Down Approaches

4.3 Comparative Analysis of Bottom Up Approaches

4.4 Other Emerging Techniques in the Nano Industry

4.5 Global Footprint - China Witnesses the Highest Number of Research Publications Globally

4.6 Global Footprint - Opportunities Within Developing Nations

4.7 Increasing Initiatives by the US Government Toward Nanomanufacturing

4.8 European Researchers Shift from 2D to 3D Nanomaterial Production

4.9 Global Impact of Nanomanufacturing Technology Developments



5.0 Innovation Indicators

5.1 Developments in the North American Region

5.2 Developments in the APAC Region

5.3 Developments in the European Region

5.4 New Developments Focused at Materials and Equipment

5.5 Researchers Move Toward 3D Printing for Multi-material Nano Part Production

5.6 3D Printing Companies Focusing on Nano Parts



6.0 Impact Analysis

6.1 Impact of Innovation

6.2 Analyst Viewpoint



7.0 Key Contacts

