Global Nanomaterials & Nanomaterials-based Products Market Report, 2019, with Profiles of 1,000+ Application & Product Developers

Many products used in everyday life now incorporate nanomaterials. Cosmetics, protective coatings, pharmaceuticals, sunscreens, personal care products, high-definition televisions, are examples of end products containing nano-sized particles (NPs), that are generally added to improve the product quality.

This report is an in-depth assessment of the current and future market for commercially produced nanomaterials (e.g. graphene, carbon nanotubes, quantum dots) and nanomaterials-based products (e.g. quantum dot TVs, self-cleaning coatings, cosmetics, carbon nanocomposites).

The report offers:

In-depth analysis of the global market for nanomaterials and nanomaterials-based products, applications, producers, product developers, and products

Nanomaterials applications by industry, matrix material, and product. Applications are assessed for technology and market readiness, and potential market volume in terms of nanomaterials consumption by application.

Readiness of nanomaterials-based solution for each industry and nanomaterials working concentration in material application. Contribution of nanomaterials to improved performance in each application.

Assessment of nanomaterials market including production volumes, competitive landscape, commercial prospects, applications, demand by market and region, commercialization timelines, prices and producer profiles.

Examples of successful markets and products.

Competitive landscape for nanomaterials among other similar additives. Brief description of each of these markets, their target applications, values and volumes, key trends and growth. Potential of nanomaterials to gain market share.

Selling grade particle diameters for nanomaterials, usage, advantages of nanomaterials, average price/ton, high volume applications, low volume applications, and novel applications.

Analysis of global trends, including historical data from 2010, and projections to 2030.

Exploration of nanomaterials and nanotech-based products market structures and value chains.

Collaborations in nanotechnology enabled product development.

Assessment of end-user markets for nanotechnology and nanomaterials including market drivers and trends, applications, market opportunity, market challenges and application, and product developer profiles.

Main application and product opportunities in nanomaterials.

Profiles of over 1,000 nanomaterials manufacturers and nanomaterials-based application and product developers.

Key Topics Covered



1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 INTRODUCTION

2.1 Aims and Objectives of the Study

2.2 Market Definition

2.2.1 Properties of Nanomaterials

2.3 Categorization

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 THE GLOBAL MARKET FOR NANOMATERIALS

4.1 Aluminium Oxide Nanoparticles

4.1.1 Market overview

4.1.2 Properties

4.1.3 Applications

4.1.4 Demand by market

4.1.5 Technology readiness level (TRL)

4.1.6 Demand in tons, 2010-20

4.1.7 Demand by region

4.1.8 Prices

4.1.9 Producers

4.2 Antimony Tin Oxide Nanoparticle

4.3 Bismuth Oxide Nanoparticles

4.4 Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT)

4.5 Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (MWNT)

4.6 Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles

4.7 Cobalt Oxide Nanoparticles

4.8 Copper Oxide Nanoparticles

4.9 Dendrimers

4.10 Fullerenes

4.11 Gold Nanoparticles

4.12 Graphene

4.13 Iron Oxide Nanoparticles

4.14 Magnesium Oxide Nanoparticles

4.15 Manganese Oxide Nanoparticles

4.16 Nanocellulose (Cellulose Nanofibers, Cellulose Nanocrystals, Bacterial Cellulose)

4.17 Nanoclays

4.18 Nanodiamonds

4.19 Nanofibers

4.20 Nanosilver

4.21 Nanowires

4.22 Nickel Nanoparticles

4.23 Quantum Dots

4.24 Silicon Oxide Nanoparticles

4.25 Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes

4.26 Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles

4.27 Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles

4.28 Zirconium Oxide Nanoparticles

4.29 Other Nanoparticles



5 MARKETS FOR NANOMATERIALS-BASED PRODUCTS

5.1 Adhesives

5.1.1 Market Drivers and Trends

5.1.2 Applications

5.1.3 Global Revenues and Market Opportunity

5.1.4 Market Challenges

5.1.5 Application and Product Developers

5.2 Aerospace and Aviation

5.3 Automotive

5.4 Batteries

5.5 Biomedicine and Healthcare

5.6 Coatings

5.7 Composites

5.8 Construction, Building Protection and Architectural Coatings

5.9 Cosmetics and Sunscreens

5.10 Electronics and Photonics

5.11 Filtration and Environmental Remediation

5.12 Food and Agriculture

5.13 Fuel Cells

5.14 Household Care and Sanitary

5.15 Lighting

5.16 Lubricants

5.17 Marine

5.18 Oil & Gas Exploration

5.19 Packaging

5.20 Security and Defence

5.21 Sensors

5.22 Solar

5.23 Supercapacitors

5.24 Textiles & Apparel

5.25 Tools & Manufacturing

5.26 3D Printing

5.27 Other Markets



