Global Nanoparticles in Biotechnology, Drug Development and Drug Delivery Systems Analysis Report 2023-2028 Featuring Major Players - Bristol-Myers Squibb, Camurus, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck & Novartis

DUBLIN, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nanoparticles in Biotechnology, Drug Development and Drug Delivery Systems" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of the report includes an overview of the global market for nanoparticles in biotechnology, drug development and formulation, drug delivery systems, and diagnostics as well as analyses of global market trends, using 2022 as the base year and forecasting market sizes for 2023 through 2028 with compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projections.
Nanoparticle technology has made major advances in particle types, production, and application in all areas of the life sciences in the past two decades. The most rapid advances have been made in the application of nanoparticles in drug research and development, drug formulation, and the development of novel drug delivery systems using nanoparticle carriers. The development of nanoparticles and their rapid incorporation into research and development has also given rise to a new area of application in biotechnology and diagnostics involving particle materials in the nanometer size range.
Nanoparticles used in life sciences applications are usually considered to be in the range of 10 nanometers to 100 nanometers in diameter. The size and shape of nanoparticles is an important aspect to determine their properties and influences the drug performance and efficacy on the body. Developing particles from various starting materials that remain stable in this size range has become one of the fastest-growing and most potentially useful emerging technologies in the last several decades.
The nanoparticles market has been witnessing increased popularity in the field of life sciences applications mainly due to extensive research and favorable clinical trial results. Currently, North America holds the largest number of patents in the nanoparticle area. This is largely due to the early commercialization of some nanoparticle products by U.S. based companies.
It also demonstrates the major contribution of this region in the research and development of new technologies and drugs compared to other regions. Europe is the second-largest market for nanoparticle drug technology. France, Germany, and the U.K. are the major contributors to its market share. Drug formulation and drug delivery systems are major application areas that are lucrative for startups in Europe, thus contributing to the market's growth.
The methods for producing nanoparticles vary depending on the starting substrate materials and the size particle desired as a product. This report will provide an overview of various production methods and indicate new advances in the production area.
The report includes an analysis of leading and emerging drug products for each nanoparticle type. Profiles of manufacturers of leading products and their specific products are provided. This report also assesses companies poised to introduce products during the forecast period and discusses how these introductions will change the face of the competitive environment. The competitive environment is examined with a special focus on how new products will alter the quality of life of patients receiving nanoparticle-associated drugs.
Report Includes
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) from 2020 to 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for nanoparticles in biotechnology, drug development and drug delivery systems market, and corresponding market share analysis by technology, application and region
- Highlights of the drug development, formulation, and the development of new drug delivery systems and detailed product analyses within health and wellness subsegments
- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the major factors influencing the progress of the market (benefits and industry-specific challenges) with respect to specific growth trends, upcoming technologies, prospects, and contributions to the overall market
- Discussion on the role of nanotechnology in the COVID-19 vaccine production, mechanism of action, components and methods in vaccine design for COVID-19 and challenges for vaccine disruptions
- Review of the leading and emerging drug products for each nanoparticle type, clinical trial landscape for various candidate nanodrugs, status of approvals of drugs in each segment, and penetration of technologies and research initiatives within the ecosystem
- Updated information on patents and patent applications on nanoparticles in biotechnology, drug development and drug delivery systems, and related scientific publications
- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments, financial performances, and segmental revenues
- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players in the market, including Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Camurus, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Merck & Co. Inc. and Novartis AG
Key Attributes:
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
No. of Pages
|
174
|
Forecast Period
|
2023 - 2028
|
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|
$102.7 Billion
|
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|
$156.8 Billion
|
Compound Annual Growth Rate
|
8.8 %
|
Regions Covered
|
Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Introduction to Nanoparticles
- Liposomes
- Quantum Dots
- Dendrimers
- Macromolecule Nanoparticles
- Brief History of Nanoparticles
- Nanoparticles in Biotechnology
- Nanoparticles in Drug Development
- Nanoparticles in Drug Delivery Systems
- Nanoparticles in Diagnostic Imaging
- Major Players in the Nanoparticle Drug Delivery Field
- Major Nanoparticle/Nanocrystal Drugs
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Pestel Analysis
- Regulatory Landscape
- U.S.
- Europe
- India
- Emerging Technologies in Nanoparticles
- Gadolinium-Neutron Capture Therapy (Gd-Nct) for Glioblastoma Multiforme (Gbm) Treatment
- Ligand-Tethered Lipid Nanoparticles for Targeted Rna Delivery to Treat Liver Fibrosis
Chapter 4 Role of Nanotechnology in Covid-19 Vaccine Production
- Introduction
- Fight Against Novel Coronavirus
- Structure of Covid-19 and Penetration
- Challenges for Covid-19 Vaccines
- Components and Methods in the Design of Vaccines
- Antigen
- Adjuvant
- Nanoparticle/Nanocarrier
- Device
- Next-Generation Vaccines Enabled Through Advances in Nanotechnology
- Conclusion on Nanotechnology Use Against Covid-19
Chapter 5 Global Market for Nanoparticles in Biotechnology, Drug Development and Drug Delivery Systems by Technology
- Technology Overview
- Liposomes
- Polymeric Micelles
- Dendrimers
- Others
Chapter 6 Global Market for Nanoparticles in Biotechnology, Drug Development and Drug Delivery Systems by Application
- Biotechnology
- Drug Development and Formulation
- Drug Delivery Systems
- Diagnostic Imaging
Chapter 7 Structure of Nanoparticles
- Adoption of Nanoparticles in Applied Markets
- Liquid Crystals
- Liquid Carriers
- Liposomes
- Dendrimers
- Chitosan and Alginate
- Nanocrystals
- Quantum Dots
- Application of Nanoparticles to Drugs Delivered
Chapter 8 Production of Nanoparticles
- Methods of Nanoparticle Formation
- Self-Assembly Production
- Methods of Stabilization
- Methods of Drug Introduction
- Polymeric Nanoparticles
- Micelles
- Liposomes
- Gold and Silicon Nanoparticles
- Dendrimers
- Methods for Loading Biological Molecules into Nanoparticles
- Nanocrystal Drugs
- Problems With Large-Scale Nanoparticle Production
Chapter 9 Nanoparticles in Biotechnology
- Research and Development
- Stem Cell Research
- Cellular Repair
- Paramagnetic and Superparamagnetic Nanoparticles
- Biosensors and Quantum Dots
- Nanoparticle Research Collaborative Programs
Chapter 10 Nanoparticles in Drug Development and Formulation
- Bio Separations
- Rapid Drug Analysis
- Removal of Impurities and Toxins
- Using Nanoparticles to Incorporate Insoluble Drugs
- Gold and Silver Nanoparticles in Biomedicine
- DNA Nanoparticle Development of DNA-Specific Drugs
Chapter 11 Nanoparticles in Drug Delivery Systems
- Nanoparticles in Drug Delivery Applications
- Designing a Nanoparticle Drug Delivery System
- Nanoparticle Drug Stability
- Size Homogeneity of Nanoparticle Preparations
- Drug Loading of Nanoparticles
- Drug Release from Nanoparticles
- External Triggers for Releasing Drugs from Nanoparticles
- Binding/Incorporation of Biomolecules to Nanoparticles
- Nanoparticle Toxicity
- Large-Scale Manufacturing
- Methods of Administration of Nanoparticle Drugs
- Oral Administration
- Injection Administration
- Transdermal Patch
- Implantation Administration
- Inhalation Administration
- Nanoparticles Suitable for Drug Delivery Systems
- Lipid-Based Nanoparticles
- Micelle Nanoparticles
- Dendrimer Nanoparticles
- Polymeric Nanoparticles
- Metal-Based Nanoparticles
- Biological Macromolecule Nanoparticles
- Nanocrystals
- Nanoparticle Drug Delivery Systems Now Available
- Antibiotic Nanoparticles
- Anti-Tumor and Small Molecule Delivery by Nanoparticle
- Release of Anti-Cancer Drugs from Nanoparticles
- Biomacromolecules Delivered by Nanoparticles
- Nanoparticles Coating for Drug Delivery Systems
- Removal of Nanoparticles from the Body
Chapter 12 in-Vitro and in Vivo Diagnostic Imaging
- In Vitro Imaging
- Nanoparticles in Diagnostic Imaging
Chapter 13 Global Market for Nanoparticles in Biotechnology, Drug Development and Drug Delivery Systems by Region
- Market Overview and Discussion
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 14 Competitive Landscape
- Nanoparticle Drug Delivery Systems and Products
- Major Players in Nanoparticle Drug Delivery Systems
- Company Pipelines for Nanoparticle Drug Delivery
- Drivers of Nanoparticle Products and Marketing
- Limiters of Nanoparticle Product Development and Marketing
Chapter 15 Patents, Licensing, Mergers and Acquisitions
- Recent Licensing Activity, Mergers, and Acquisition
- Recent Deals
- Nanoparticle Patents
Chapter 16 Company Profiles
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
- Camurus Ab
- Ceramisphere Health Pty Ltd.
- Cytimmune Sciences
- Gilead Sciences Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Hoffmann-La Roche Inc.
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Nanocarrier Co. Ltd.
- Novartis Ag
