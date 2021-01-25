Global Nanoparticles in Biotechnology, Drug Development and Drug Delivery Systems Market Report 2020-2025 with Profiles of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., GSK, Hofmann-La Roche, Merck & Co., and Novartis

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nanoparticles in Biotechnology, Drug Development and Drug Delivery Systems" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of the report includes an overview of the global market for nanoparticles in biotechnology, drug development, and drug delivery, and analyses of global market trends, using 2019 as the base year and forecasting 2020 through 2025 with compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projections.

The report includes an analysis of leading and emerging drug products for each nanoparticle type. Profiles of manufacturers of leading products and their specific products are provided. This report also assesses companies poised to introduce products during the forecast period and discusses how these introductions will change the face of the competitive environment. The competitive environment is examined with a special focus on how new products will alter the quality of life of patients receiving nanoparticle-associated drugs.

Nanoparticle technology has made major advances in particle type, production, and application in all areas of the life sciences in the past two decades. The most rapid advances have been made in the application of nanoparticles in drug research and development, drug product formulation, and development of novel drug delivery systems using nanoparticle carriers. The development of nanoparticles and their rapid incorporation into the research and development, formulation, and production of drug products has given rise to a new area of biotechnology and pharmaceutical research involving particle materials in the nanometer size range.

Nanoparticles used in the life sciences and biomedical applications are usually considered to be in the range of 10 nanometers to 100 nanometers in diameter. Developing particles from various starting materials that remain stable in this size range has become one of the fastest-growing and most potentially useful emerging technologies of the last several decades.

Both particle size and shape are important in the life sciences because the particle properties of biopharmaceutical products can impact a drug product in two ways: size and shape. Size and shape can have an influence on drug performance or efficacy in the body.

The methods for producing nanoparticles vary depending on the starting substrate materials and the size particle desired as a product. This report will provide an overview of various production methods and indicate new advances in the production area. At present, the U.S. holds the largest number of patents in the nanoparticle area. This is largely due to the early commercialization of some nanoparticle products by U.S. companies. It also reflects that the contribution to research and development of new ideas by American companies is larger than those by most other countries.

Europe is the second-largest market for nanoparticle drug technology. France, Germany, and the U.K. are the major contributors to its market share. Drug formulation and delivery are attracting new players in Europe, and this in turn will contribute to the market's growth.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction to Nanoparticles

Liposomes

Quantum Dots

Dendrimers

Macromolecule Nanoparticles

Brief History of Nanoparticles

Nanoparticles in Biotechnology

Nanoparticles in Drug Development

Nanoparticles in Drug Delivery Systems

Nanoparticles in Diagnostic Imaging

Major Players in Nanoparticle Drug Delivery Field

Major Nanoparticle/Nanocrystal Drug Revenues

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Nanoparticles in Biotechnology

Nanoparticles in Drug Development

Nanoparticles in Drug Delivery Systems

Nanoparticles in Diagnostic Imaging

Distribution of Nanobiotechnology and Nanomedicine Companies

Chapter 5 Structure of Nanoparticles

Adoption of Nanoparticles in Applied Markets

Liquid Crystals

Liquid Carriers

Liposomes

Dendrimers

Chitosan and Alginate

Nanocrystals

Quantum Dots

Application of Nanoparticles to Drugs Delivered

Chapter 6 Production of Nanoparticles

Methods of Nanoparticle Formation

Self-Assembly Production

Methods of Stabilization

Methods of Drug Introduction

Polymeric Nanoparticles

Micelles

Liposomes

Gold and Silicon Nanoparticles

Dendrimers

Methods for Loading Biological Molecules into Nanoparticles

Nanocrystal Drugs

Problems with Large-Scale Nanoparticles Production

Chapter 7 Nanoparticles in Biotechnology

Research and Development

Stem Cell Research

Cellular Repair

Paramagnetic and Superparamagnetic Nanoparticles

Biosensors and Quantum Dots

Nanoparticle Research Collaborative Programs

Chapter 8 Nanoparticles in Drug Development and Formulation

Bio Separations

Rapid Drug Analysis

Removal of Impurities and Toxins

Using Nanoparticles to Incorporate Insoluble Drugs

Gold and Silver Nanoparticles in Biomedicine

DNA Nanoparticle Development of DNA-Specific Drugs

Chapter 9 Nanoparticles in Drug Delivery Systems

Nanoparticles in Drug Delivery Applications

Designing a Nanoparticle Drug Delivery System

Nanoparticle Drug Stability

Size Homogeneity of Nanoparticle Preparations

Drug Loading of Nanoparticles

Drug Release from Nanoparticles

External Triggers for Releasing Drugs from Nanoparticles

Binding/Incorporation of Biomolecules to Nanoparticles

Nanoparticle Toxicity

Large Scale Manufacturing

Methods of Administration of Nanoparticle Drugs

Oral Administration

Injection Administration

Transdermal Patch

Implantation Administration

Inhalation Administration

Nanoparticles Suitable for Drug Delivery Systems

Lipid-Based Nanoparticles

Micelle Nanoparticles

Dendrimer Nanoparticles

Polymeric Nanoparticles

Metal-Based Nanoparticles

Biological Macromolecule Nanoparticles

Nanocrystals

Nanoparticle Drug Delivery Systems Now Available

Antibiotic Nanoparticles

Anti-Tumor and Small Molecule Delivery by Nanoparticle

Release of Anti-Cancer Drugs from Nanoparticles

Biomacromolecules Delivered by Nanoparticles

Nanoparticles Coating for Drug Delivery Systems

Removal of Nanoparticles from the body

Chapter 10 In Vitro and In Vivo Diagnostic Imaging

In Vitro Imaging

Nanoparticles in Diagnostic Imaging

Chapter 11 Biomedical Nanoparticle Products

Nanoparticle Drug Delivery Systems and Products

Major Players in Nanoparticle Drug Delivery Systems

Company Pipelines for Nanoparticle Drug Delivery

Drivers of Nanoparticle Products and Marketing

Limiters of Nanoparticle Product Development and Marketing

Chapter 12 Market Breakdown by Region

Market Overview and Discussion

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 13 Role of Nanotechnology in COVID-19 Vaccine Production

Introduction

Novel Coronavirus Relying on Various Approaches

Structure of COVID-19 and Penetration

Challenges for COVID-19 Vaccines

Components and Methods in the Design of Vaccines

Antigen

Adjuvant

Nanoparticle/Nanocarrier

Device

Next-Generation Vaccines Enabled Through Advances in Nanotechnology

Conclusion on Nanotechnology Usage Against COVID-19

Chapter 14 Patents, Licensing, Mergers, and Acquisitions

Recent Licensed, Mergers and Acquisition

Recent Licensing Activity, Mergers and Acquisition

Recent Deals

Nanoparticle Patents

Chapter 15 Company Profiles

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Camurus Ab

Ceramisphere Pty Ltd.

Cytimmune Sciences

Glaxosmithkline Plc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Nanocarrier Co. Ltd.

Novartis Ag

