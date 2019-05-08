Global Nanopatterning Market Report 2019 - Analysis, Trends and Forecasts to 2024

DUBLIN, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nanopatterning - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the Global market for Nanopatterning in US$ Thousand by the following Technology Types - Nanoimprint Lithography (Hot Embossing Lithography, UV Nanoimprint Lithography, & Others), and Others; and End-Use Applications - Semiconductor & Other Microelectronics, and Others. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for this market. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.

The report profiles 37 companies including many key and niche players such as:

AMO GmbH ( Germany )

) Canadian Photonics Fabrication Centre ( Canada )

) EV Group ( Austria )

) IMS Chips ( Germany )

) Micro Resist Technology GmbH ( Germany )

) Nanonex Corp. ( USA )

) NanoOpto Corp. ( USA )

) Nano-Terra, Inc. ( USA )

) NIL Technology ApS ( Denmark )

) NTT Advanced Technology Corporation ( Japan )

) Obducat AB ( Sweden )

) PROFACTOR GmbH ( Austria )

) SET Corporation SA ( France )

) SUSS MicroTec AG ( Germany )

) SVG Optronics Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Toppan Photomasks, Inc. ( USA )

) Transfer Devices, Inc. ( USA )

) Vistec Electron Beam GmbH ( Germany )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



3. MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS



4. NANOPATTERNING - TECH REVIEW, DEVELOPMENTS AND R&D



5. PRODUCT AND APPLICATIONS OVERVIEW



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8. COMPANY PROFILES

