Global NanoRAM Market 2019-2025 - Rising Demand for Powerful, Feature-Rich Devices Shifts Focus onto NRAM

This report analyzes the Global market for NanoRAM in US$ Million by the following Applications: Embedded Systems, Enterprise Network & Systems, and Others. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2025. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. MARKET OVERVIEW

Emerging Nonvolatile Memories Challenge the Dominance of Mainstream Memory Storage Technologies

Various Types of Technologies of Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market

NanoRAM: Carbon Nanotubes-based Memory Set to Power Next-Generation Devices

Major Advantages of NRAM Technology

Potential Applications of NRAM Technology

Consumer Electronics: Rising Demand for Powerful, Feature-Rich Devices Shifts Focus onto NRAM

Enterprise Networks and System: NRAM to Address Growing Processing Needs of Enterprises

Growing Storage and Processing Needs Turn Focus onto NRAM's Use in Mobile Devices

NRAM as Memory Class Storage in AI Applications to Prevent Downtime and Data Loss

NRAM Emerges as a Memory Solution for Intelligent and Connected Automobiles

NRAM: A Suitable Memory Option for Data Processing Needs of Harsh Industrial Applications

Nantero's NRAM as a Replacement for DRAM

NRAM Delivers High Endurance and Reliability to Wearable Devices

Commercialization of NRAM Technology Receives a Boost in Investments from Leading Tech Players

Nantero Licenses NanoRAM Technology for Industrialization

Upcoming Innovations Prime NRAM Technology for Commercialization



3. A REVIEW OF SELECT EMERGING NON-VOLATILE MEMORY TECHNOLOGIES CHALLENGING NRAM MARKET GROWTH

FRAM: Growing Demand for Low Power and Fast Write Memory Solutions Bodes Well for the Market

Expanding Application Areas Spearhead Market Growth

Growing Demand for Sophisticated Electronic Control Systems in Automobile Industry Drives Opportunities for FRAM

MRAM's Slow Commercial Traction Gains Impetus with Growing Demand from Embedded Applications

Healthy Demand for Memory Products in Enterprise Storage and Automotive Applications Bodes Well for MRAM Growth

Tech Giants Extend Efforts on Commercialization of High-Speed PCM Technology

3D XPoint - A Technology Game Changer in Next-Generation Memory Market

ReRAM Gains Traction as a Low Power and Cost-Sensitive Solution in Next-Generation Memory Market

Potential Application Areas



4. NANORAM: TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW

NanoRAM: An Introduction

Key Features and Advantages of NRAM Technology

Drawbacks of NRAM

NRAM: An Overview of Underlying Technology and Fabrication Technique

Applications of NRAM

NRAM Vs Other Non-Volatile Memory Technologies

NRAM Vs DRAM

NRAM Vs Flash RAM

FeRAM, MRAM and PRAM



5. TECHNOLOGY LANDSCAPE

Nantero, Inc. (USA) - The NRAM Technology Patent Holder

NRAM Technology Licensees

Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (Japan)

Mie Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (Japan)



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Nantero Raises $29.7 Million in Funding from Multiple Investors

Fujitsu to Commence NRAM Production

Nantero Expands NRAM Ecosystem with New Partners

Nantero Secures $21 Million in Funding



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8. COMPANY PROFILES



