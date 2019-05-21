Global NanoRAM Market 2019-2025 - Rising Demand for Powerful, Feature-Rich Devices Shifts Focus onto NRAM
May 21, 2019, 15:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "NanoRAM - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes the Global market for NanoRAM in US$ Million by the following Applications: Embedded Systems, Enterprise Network & Systems, and Others. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2025. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. MARKET OVERVIEW
Emerging Nonvolatile Memories Challenge the Dominance of Mainstream Memory Storage Technologies
Various Types of Technologies of Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market
NanoRAM: Carbon Nanotubes-based Memory Set to Power Next-Generation Devices
Major Advantages of NRAM Technology
Potential Applications of NRAM Technology
Consumer Electronics: Rising Demand for Powerful, Feature-Rich Devices Shifts Focus onto NRAM
Enterprise Networks and System: NRAM to Address Growing Processing Needs of Enterprises
Growing Storage and Processing Needs Turn Focus onto NRAM's Use in Mobile Devices
NRAM as Memory Class Storage in AI Applications to Prevent Downtime and Data Loss
NRAM Emerges as a Memory Solution for Intelligent and Connected Automobiles
NRAM: A Suitable Memory Option for Data Processing Needs of Harsh Industrial Applications
Nantero's NRAM as a Replacement for DRAM
NRAM Delivers High Endurance and Reliability to Wearable Devices
Commercialization of NRAM Technology Receives a Boost in Investments from Leading Tech Players
Nantero Licenses NanoRAM Technology for Industrialization
Upcoming Innovations Prime NRAM Technology for Commercialization
3. A REVIEW OF SELECT EMERGING NON-VOLATILE MEMORY TECHNOLOGIES CHALLENGING NRAM MARKET GROWTH
FRAM: Growing Demand for Low Power and Fast Write Memory Solutions Bodes Well for the Market
Expanding Application Areas Spearhead Market Growth
Growing Demand for Sophisticated Electronic Control Systems in Automobile Industry Drives Opportunities for FRAM
MRAM's Slow Commercial Traction Gains Impetus with Growing Demand from Embedded Applications
Healthy Demand for Memory Products in Enterprise Storage and Automotive Applications Bodes Well for MRAM Growth
Tech Giants Extend Efforts on Commercialization of High-Speed PCM Technology
3D XPoint - A Technology Game Changer in Next-Generation Memory Market
ReRAM Gains Traction as a Low Power and Cost-Sensitive Solution in Next-Generation Memory Market
Potential Application Areas
4. NANORAM: TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW
NanoRAM: An Introduction
Key Features and Advantages of NRAM Technology
Drawbacks of NRAM
NRAM: An Overview of Underlying Technology and Fabrication Technique
Applications of NRAM
NRAM Vs Other Non-Volatile Memory Technologies
NRAM Vs DRAM
NRAM Vs Flash RAM
FeRAM, MRAM and PRAM
5. TECHNOLOGY LANDSCAPE
Nantero, Inc. (USA) - The NRAM Technology Patent Holder
NRAM Technology Licensees
Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (Japan)
Mie Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (Japan)
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Nantero Raises $29.7 Million in Funding from Multiple Investors
Fujitsu to Commence NRAM Production
Nantero Expands NRAM Ecosystem with New Partners
Nantero Secures $21 Million in Funding
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8. COMPANY PROFILES
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (US)
- California Molecular Electronics Corporation (US)
- Cavendish Kinetics (US)
- Colossal Storage Corporation (US)
- Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (US)
- Everspin Technologies, Inc. (US)
- Fujitsu Limited (Japan)
- Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P. (US)
- Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan)
- Honeywell International Inc. (US)
- International Business Machines Corp. (US)
- Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)
- Intel (US)
- Nanochip, Inc. (US)
- Nanosys, Inc. (US)
- Nantero, Inc. (US)
- NVE Corporation (US)
- Ovonyx, Inc. (US)
- Ramtron International Corporation (US)
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Korea)
- SanDisk Corporation (US)
- STMicroelectronics NV (Switzerland)
- Texas Instruments Inc (US)
- ZettaCore, Inc. (US)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qpggks
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article