Global Nanotechnology & Advanced Materials Industry 2019: Nanofibers, Energy Applications, Advanced Ceramics & Nanoceramic Powders, Nanofiltration, Nanotextiles, Photonic Crystals, Opacifiers
Dec 03, 2019, 17:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2019 Nanotechnology and Advanced Materials Research Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Nanotechnology with a combination of nanofiber materials is gaining rapid momentum in the global market. Nanofibers are used primarily in various membrane-based technologies. These technologies find their main fields of application in water and wastewater treatment, chemical processing, environmental remediation, oil and energy, food and beverage production, and life science.
Particularly in the plastic industry, the use of nanofibers as reinforcing agents for polymeric compounds is increasing at a very healthy pace, driven by the demand for new materials that are flexible and, at the same time, lightweight and strong. Also, in the life-science sector, there has been growing interest in the development of three-dimensional biocompatible materials that act as supporting structures to promote the growth of new cells and the engineering of tissue.
Geographically, China is one of the biggest markets for nanotechnology and advanced materials and companies are looking forward to expanding their business in China as well as the Asia-Pacific region. For instance, in April 2019, Toray Industries, one of the leading players in nanofiber materials, announced a plan to establish a manufacturing facility for microfiltration, ultrafiltration, nanofiltration, and reverse osmosis membranes in Foshan, China. Toray is already serving the fast-growing Chinese market by providing various types of membranes for water purification, desalination, and wastewater treatment.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Foreword
Chapter 2 Global Markets and Technologies for Nanofibers (NAN043E)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Intended Audience
- Scope of Report
- Methodology and Information Sources
- Market Breakdown
- Summary and Highlights
- Market and Technology Background
- Nanomaterials and Nanofibers
- The Nanotechnology Industry
- Milestones in the History of Nanofibers and Recent Events
- Current and Emerging Applications for Nanofibers
Chapter 3 Nanotechnology in Energy Applications (NAN044C)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Summary and Highlights
- Market and Technology Background
- General Description of Nanomaterials and Nanodevices
- Major Energy Applications of Nanomaterials and Nanodevices
- Recent Developments
- Overall Market Size and Segmentation
Chapter 4 Advanced Ceramics and Nanoceramic Powders (NAN015J)
- Introduction
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Scope of Report
- Intended Audience
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Summary and Highlights
- Market and Technology Background
- Advanced Ceramic Powder Manufacturing
- New Fabrication Processes
- Materials
- Advanced Structural Ceramics
- Ceramic Coatings
- Technical Issues
- End-User Industries
- Worldwide Market for Advanced and Nanoscale Ceramic Powders
Chapter 5 Global Markets and Technologies for Nanofiltration (NAN045C)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Intended Audience
- Scope of Report
- Methodology and Information Sources
- Market Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Related Reports
- Summary and Highlights
- Market and Technology Background
- Filtration, Membrane-Based Separation Processes and Nanofiltration
- The Filtration Industry
- Milestones in the History of Nanofiltration and Recent Events
- Current and Emerging Applications for Nanofiltration
Chapter 6 Nanotextiles: Opportunities and Global Markets (AVM183A)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Intended Audience
- Scope of Report
- Methodology and Information Sources
- Market Breakdown
- Summary and Highlights
- Market and Technology Background
- Nanomaterials and Nanotextiles
- The Nanotechnology Industry
- Milestones in the History of Nanotechnology and Nanotextiles and Recent Events
- Current and Emerging Applications for Nanotextiles
Chapter 7 Photonic Crystals: Materials, Technologies and Global Markets (AVM059C)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing the Study
- Scope of the Report
- Intended Audience
- Methodology and Information Sources
- Geographic Breakdown
- Summary
- Overview
- Photonic Crystal Basics
- Why Are Photonic Crystals Promising?
- Attributes of Photonic Crystals
- Market Overview
- Photonic Crystal Dimensions
- Geographic Regions
- Analogy of Photonic Electronics
- Effect of the Dielectric Constant of the Medium on Light
- Diffraction
- Photonic Bands and Band Gap
- Crystal Materials
- Dimensional Aspect
- A Short History of Photonic Crystal Fabrication
- Innovative Approaches to Photonic Crystal Fabrication
Chapter 8 Opacifiers: Oxides and Opaque Polymers, Characteristics, Applications and Markets (AVM195A)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Intended Audience
- Recent Developments
- Scope of the Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Summary and Highlights
- Market and Technology Background
- Key Types of Opacifiers
- Key Application Segments of Opacifiers
Chapter 9 Powder Metallurgy: Asia-Pacific Markets to 2023 (AVM194A)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Summary and Highlights
- Overview
- Technology and Market Background
- Technology
- Powder Metallurgy Applications
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u3vbuq
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article