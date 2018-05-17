Global Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials Markets 2010-2028: Most Comprehensive Assessment of the Opportunities

The Global Market for Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials 2010-2028, 5th edition is the most comprehensive assessment of the opportunities afforded by these remarkable materials and technologies. The report offers full market forecasts for nanomaterials and industrial sectors impacted by nanotechnology.

Nanotechnology and nanomaterials are key enablers for a whole new generation of products and processes. New products with enhanced properties are coming onto the market from a broad range of players in consumer electronics, packaging, composites, biomedicine, healthcare and coatings.



This edition includes:

New sections covering nanotechnology in flexible and stretchable electronics, smart materials and self-healing coatings and materials.

New listings of nanotechnology/nanomaterials of commercial products are also included.

Expanded sections on graphene, nanocellulose and single-walled carbon nanotubes.

Profiles of equipment and deposition companies.

References guides by materials and companies.

The report offers:

In-depth analysis of the global market for nanotechnology and nanomaterials, applications, producers, product developers and products.

Product database by market.

Assessment of nanomaterials market including production volumes, competitive landscape, commercial prospects, applications, demand by market and region, commercialization timelines, prices and producer profiles.

Examples of successful markets and products.

Historical date on nanomaterials production in tons.

Ten year forecasts to 2028 on nanomaterials demand in tons.

Revenues for nanotechnology applications by end user market.

Analysis of global trends, including historical data from 2010, and projections to 2028.

Exploration of nanomaterials and nanotech-enabled products market structures and value chains.

Collaborations in nanotechnology enabled product development.

Assessment of end user markets for nanotechnology and nanomaterials including market drivers and trends, applications, market opportunity, market challenges and application and product developer profiles.

Unique assessment tools for the nanomaterials market, end user applications, economic impact, addressable markets and market challenges to provide the complete picture of where the real commercial opportunities in nanotechnology and nanomaterials are.

Main application and product opportunities in nanotechnology.

Profiles of over 1,000 nanomaterials producers and application developers.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

1.1 Nanomaterials Market Rating System

1.2 Commercial Nanotechnology Impact Rating System

1.3 Market Challenges Rating System



2 Introduction

2.1 Aims And Objectives Of The Study

2.2 Market Definition

2.3 Categorization



3 Executive Summary



4 Nanomaterials Regulations

4.1 Europe

4.2 United States

4.3 Asia



5 Global Funding And Policy

5.1 United States

5.2 Japan

5.3 China

5.4 South Korea

5.5 Taiwan

5.6 Germany

5.7 European Union



6 Patenting



7 The Global Market For Nanomaterials

7.1 Aluminium Oxide Nanoparticles

7.2 Antimony Tin Oxide Nanoparticles

7.3 Bismuth Oxide Nanoparticles

7.4 Carbon Nanotubes

7.5 Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles

7.6 Cobalt Oxide Nanoparticles

7.7 Copper Oxide Nanoparticles

7.8 Dendrimers

7.9 Fullerenes

7.10 Gold Nanoparticles

7.11 Graphene

7.12 Iron Oxide Nanoparticles

7.13 Magnesium Oxide Nanoparticles

7.14 Manganese Oxide Nanoparticles

7.15 Nanocellulose

7.16 Nanoclays

7.17 Nanodiamonds

7.18 Nanofibers

7.19 Nanosilver

7.20 Nanowires

7.21 Nickel Nanoparticles

7.22 Quantum Dots

7.23 Silicon Oxide Nanoparticles

7.24 Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles

7.25 Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles

7.26 Zirconium Oxide Nanoparticles

7.27 Other Nanomaterials

7.28 Other 2D Materials



8 Markets For Nanomaterials

8.1 Adhesives

8.2 Aerospace And Aviation

8.3 Automotive

8.4 Batteries

8.5 Biomedicine And Healthcare



8.6 Composites

8.7 Construction, Building Protection And Architectural Coatings

8.8 Cosmetics And Sunscreens

8.9 Electronics And Photonics



8.10 Filtration And Environmental Remediation

8.11 Food And Agriculture

8.12 Fuel Cells And Hydrogen Storage

8.13 Household Care And Sanitary

8.14 Lighting And Uvc

8.15 Lubricants

8.16 Marine

8.17 Oil & Gas Exploration

8.18 Packaging

8.19 Security And Defence

8.20 Sensors

8.21 Solar

8.22 Supercapacitors

8.23 Textiles & Apparel

8.24 Tools & Manufacturing

8.25 3D Printing

8.26 Other Markets



9 Appendix 1: Coatings And Deposition Companies



10 Appendix 2: Microscope And Imaging Companies



11 Appendix 3: Nanomaterials Producers, By Nanomaterials Type



12 Appendix 4: Nanomaterials Producers, By Country



13 References



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/thfjz6/global?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-nanotechnology-and-nanomaterials-markets-2010-2028-most-comprehensive-assessment-of-the-opportunities-300650382.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

