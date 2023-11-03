Global Nanotechnology Market Set to Reach $183.7 Billion by 2028: A Promising CAGR of 22% Driven by Innovation and Diverse Applications

News provided by

Research and Markets

03 Nov, 2023, 13:30 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Nanotechnology Market" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nanotechnology market is on an upward trajectory, poised to reach a staggering $183.7 billion by 2028, up from $68 billion in 2023, representing an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22%.

This exciting development is explored in a comprehensive report that delves into the dynamic nanotechnology industry, offering definitive insights into the market's past, present, and future.

The report provides in-depth estimates and forecasts for the global nanotechnology market, analyzing segments including nanosensors, nanodevices, nanomaterials, nanotools, nanoclays, nanomagnetics, and nanoceramic products. Furthermore, it categorizes end users, such as electronics and semiconductors, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, energy, military and defense, transportation, industrial, and others.

Nanotechnology, primarily operating on the nanoscale, holds immense potential in various sectors. It is expected to significantly impact artificial intelligence, big data, the Internet of Things (IoT), gene editing, and additive manufacturing (3D printing). In a recent breakthrough, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) developed 2D artificial molecules that outperform steel in strength.

This burgeoning industry has also made notable contributions to environmental monitoring, measurement, and management of contaminants. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is actively researching nanotechnology's benefits, and the U.S. National Nanotechnology Initiative, involving 20 federal agencies, has invested over $25 billion in nanotechnology research and development.

While nanotechnology holds immense promise, ethical concerns and potential environmental impacts are subjects of debate. Balancing innovation with safety and responsible development remains a crucial challenge for market players.

North America is at the forefront of the nanotechnology market, holding a dominant 38.1% share in 2022. This is driven by substantial R&D investments, a concentration of key market players, and robust support from government agencies like the National Science Foundation (NSF), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the Department of Energy (DOE).

The nanotechnology industry is marked by fierce competition, leading to product differentiation, cost reduction, and constant innovation. Companies are expanding through acquisitions, capacity increases, and technical collaborations.

Companies Mentioned

  • 3M Co.
  • Acs Material LLC
  • Advanced Nano Products Co. Ltd.
  • Altairnano
  • Ansell Ltd.
  • Asahi Kasei Corp.
  • Aspen Aerogels Inc.
  • Bruker Corp.
  • Cnano Technology Co. Ltd. (Jiangsu Cnano)
  • Espin Technologies Inc.
  • Forge Nano
  • Fortis Life Sciences
  • Hyperion Catalysis International Inc.
  • Imina Technologies Sa
  • Integran Technologies
  • Kleindiek Nanotechnik GmbH
  • Mach I Inc.
  • Nanocyl Sa
  • Nano Magic LLC
  • Nanonics Imaging Ltd.
  • Nanophase Technologies Corp.
  • Nanoseedz Ltd.
  • Nano Tech Co. Ltd.
  • Nei Corp.
  • Sanofi
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

  • Market Drivers
  • Rising Investments by Public and Private Organizations
  • Growth of Nanotechnology in the Healthcare Industry
  • Increasing Utilization of Flexible and Stretchable Electronics
  • Growth in Telecommunication and It Infrastructure
  • Increasing Need for Energy Security
  • Rising Adoption of Nanotechnology in the Agriculture Sector
  • Rising Adoption of Nanotechnology in Aerospace and Defense
  • Reaching Cost Reduction and Scalability
  • Market Challenges and Restraints
  • Potential Danger to Humans and the Environment
  • Higher Cost of Technology
  • Intellectual Property and Patent Issues
  • Market Opportunities
  • Increasing Use of Nanotechnology in Building Materials
  • Technological Advancement in Nanotech Devices
  • Potential Use of Nanofibers in Food Applications
  • Potential Use of Nanotechnology in Automotive
  • Growing Use of Titanium Nanoparticles
  • Value Chain Analysis
  • Impact of the Russian-Ukrainian War on the Market for Nanotechnology

Chapter 5 Global Market for Nanotechnology by Type

Chapter 6 Global Market for Nanotechnology by End Use

Chapter 7 Global Market for Nanotechnology by Region

Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Nanotechnology Industry: An Environmental, Social and Governance Perspective

Chapter 9 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Chapter 10 Patent Analysis

Chapter 11 Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Chapter 13 Appendix: Acronyms

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2bx9v5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Security Automation Industry Forecast, 2028: Rise in Advent of Predictive Analytics to Anticipate Potential Threats Creates Lucrative Opportunities

Security Automation Industry Forecast, 2028: Rise in Advent of Predictive Analytics to Anticipate Potential Threats Creates Lucrative Opportunities

The "Global Security Automation Market Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global security automation...
Clean Beauty and Innovation: Key Trends Shaping the Global Organic Liquid Soap Market

Clean Beauty and Innovation: Key Trends Shaping the Global Organic Liquid Soap Market

The "Global Organic Liquid Soap Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" report has been added to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Nanotechnology

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.