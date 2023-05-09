Global Narrow Range Ethoxylates Market Report 2023: Players Include Nouryon, Sasol, Evonik and Venus Ethoxylates

DUBLIN, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Narrow Range Ethoxylates Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Commercial Cleaning, Household Cleaning, Industrial Cleaning), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global narrow range ethoxylates market size is expected to reach USD 8, 827.8 thousand by 2030.

Companies Mentioned

Nouryon

Sasol

Evonik

Venus Ethoxylates

Univar Solutions

Pilot Chemical Co.

Dow Chemicals

ESTI CHEM

Stepan Company

Oxiteno

The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2030. The increasing demand from narrow range ethoxylates is used in various end-use industries.



Narrow range ethoxylates are sold commercially via B2B channels to various end-use industries, including leather and textile, agrochemicals, and paints and coatings.

The end-use manufacturers include narrow range ethoxylates in their product formulations to develop cleaning products, such as surface disinfectants and sanitizers, for various applications. Companies sell their products directly to end-use companies or through various other intermediaries, such as wholesalers or retailers.



Surface-active substances are used in cleaning products as they exhibit excellent degreasing, emulsifying, wetting, de-gumming, binding, and scouring properties. Such properties enable them to be used in various product formulations, such as laundry detergents, hard surface cleaners, and all-purpose cleaners. In addition, they are used for several end-use applications such as engine cleaning, all-purpose cleaning, vehicle cleaning, and detergents for textiles, machine dishwashing, and microemulsions.



The price is determined majorly by the fluctuating cost of raw materials. The demand for raw materials, such as ethylene oxide, fatty alcohols, and other products, and their availability account for a substantial share of the production cost, thereby influencing the product price. The use of raw materials for alternate applications resulted in a stringent demand for the use in the production of ethoxylates leading to an increase in the price.



Narrow Range Ethoxylates Market Report Highlights

Commercial cleaning dominated the market with a volume share of 65.7% in 2022, as they can emulsify soil, aid in suspending particle material, and are widely applicable in multi-purpose cleaners

The demand for goods and services worldwide in 2022 was primarily sourced from North America . Multinational firms and a strong supply chain system serving end-use industries are two features that define the region

. Multinational firms and a strong supply chain system serving end-use industries are two features that define the region Multinational corporations, which have diversified distribution channels through numerous partners, greatly dominate the market. Long-term supply agreements are typically used by businesses to lower the risk of price volatility and maintain acceptable gross margins

Asia Pacific dominated the market with a volume share of 32.22% in 2022, demand in the region is being driven by an increase in public awareness of health and hygiene, as well as the implementation of strict requirements for cleaning and disinfection in both residential and commercial cleaning applications

dominated the market with a volume share of 32.22% in 2022, demand in the region is being driven by an increase in public awareness of health and hygiene, as well as the implementation of strict requirements for cleaning and disinfection in both residential and commercial cleaning applications In 2021, BASF SE and Syngenta Crop Protection AG reached an agreement to create a new class of herbicides. In order to create more efficient herbicides that can assist farmers in increasing crop yields and cutting costs, the agreement aimed to take advantage of BASF's expertise in the development of surfactants and emulsifiers, including NREs

