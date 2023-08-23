Global Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Projected to Reach $111.9 Billion by 2030

News provided by

Research and Markets

23 Aug, 2023, 17:45 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nasal Drug Delivery Technology - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Market Growth and Outlook

The global Nasal Drug Delivery Technology market, valued at US$74.8 billion in 2022, is poised for significant expansion, projected to reach a market size of US$111.9 billion by 2030. This growth is anticipated to occur at a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.2% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

Among the segments analyzed, Nasal Sprays are expected to achieve a CAGR of 5.8%, reaching a market value of US$60.5 billion by the end of the analysis period. Furthermore, accounting for the ongoing post-pandemic recovery, the growth trajectory of the Drops & Liquids segment has been adjusted to a revised CAGR of 4.6% for the next eight years.

Regional Analysis

The United States is a key player in the Nasal Drug Delivery Technology market, estimated at a value of US$22.4 billion in 2022. Meanwhile, China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to exhibit significant growth, projecting a market size of US$19.5 billion by the year 2030, supported by a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2030.

Other notable geographic markets include Japan and Canada, both predicted to experience growth rates of 5.1% and 4% respectively during the period from 2022 to 2030. Additionally, Germany, a prominent European market, is expected to achieve a CAGR of approximately 4.2%.

Market Scope

The analysis encompasses a comprehensive evaluation of the global Nasal Drug Delivery Technology market, covering various geographic regions, dosage forms, and therapeutic applications from 2014 to 2030.

The report provides insights into annual sales figures in US$ million, percentage CAGR, and market share for different dosage forms including nasal sprays, drops & liquids, other dosage forms, multi-dose, unit-dose, and therapeutic applications such as allergic & non-allergic rhinitis, nose congestion, vaccination, and other therapeutic applications.

Market Overview

The report offers an encompassing overview of the Nasal Drug Delivery Technology market, providing insights into market trajectories, the impact of global events such as Covid-19 and economic trends, key competitor market shares, and competitiveness across multiple geographies.

Conclusion

With a projected CAGR of 5.2% and reaching a market value of US$111.9 billion by 2030, the global Nasal Drug Delivery Technology market presents substantial growth prospects.

The demand for efficient and patient-friendly drug delivery methods is driving the development and adoption of nasal drug delivery technologies. As the healthcare landscape evolves, innovation in drug delivery techniques is expected to contribute to enhanced patient experiences and improved treatment outcomes.

Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured) 

  • 3M Company
  • Aegis Therapeutics LLC
  • Aptargroup, Inc.
  • AstraZeneca PLC
  • GlaxoSmithKline PLC
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Merck & Co., Inc.
  • Novartis International AG
  • Pfizer, Inc.


Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

197

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$74.8 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$111.9 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

5.2 %

Regions Covered

Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lnamsj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

The Global Respiratory Disease Testing Market Predicted to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2030

United States IT Staffing Market Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028: Leading Firms Focusing on Innovative Strategies to Attract Millennials

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.