Global Nasal High Flow Market Opportunities and Forecast 2019-2024: Analysis by Type (Consumables, Devices), Addressable Market (Hospitals, Homecare)
Dec 09, 2019, 06:45 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Nasal High Flow Market - Analysis By Type (Consumables, Devices), Addressable Market (Hospitals, Homecare): Opportunities and Forecast (2019-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Nasal High Flow Market was valued at USD 2,563.25 Million in the year 2018
Nasal High Flow therapy delivers oxygen to a patient with flow higher than that delivered traditionally in oxygen therapy. As the Nasal High Flow reduces the work of breathing in critically ill patients, it also is an emerging field where a lot of new devices have the scope to be developed such as nebulization. Further innovation in the Nasal High Flow will provide help to patients' transition to less acute care settings, help them recover more quickly and provide solutions that can assist them to avoid more acute conditions. The market is influenced by many factors including aging, increase in respiratory diseases, rise in air pollution and demand in the homecare products.
Among the countries, US currently leads the nasal high flow market owing to considerable investments planned in the R&D and advancement in the devices. Moreover, countries like Canada, China, and the ROW are expected to grow faster owing to increased investment in the upstream sector.
Scope of the Report
Global Nasal High Flow Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
- Nasal High Flow Market - Size, Growth, Forecast
- Analysis by Product Type: Consumables, Devices
- Analysis by End User Type: Hospital, Homecare, Others
Country Analysis - U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, China, Japan, ROW (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
- Nasal High Flow Market - Size, Growth, Forecast
- Analysis by Product Type: Consumables, Devices
- Analysis by End User Type: Hospital, Homecare, Others
Other Report Highlights
- Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints.
- Market Trends
- Leading Companies
- SWOT Analysis.
- Company Analysis - Fisher and Paykel Healthcare, Vapotherm, ResMed, Flexicare Medical, Vyaire Medical
Companies Mentioned
- Fisher and Paykel Healthcare
- Vapotherm
- ResMed
- Flexicare Medical
- Vyaire Medical
