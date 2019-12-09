Global Nasal High Flow Market Opportunities and Forecast 2019-2024: Analysis by Type (Consumables, Devices), Addressable Market (Hospitals, Homecare)

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Nasal High Flow Market - Analysis By Type (Consumables, Devices), Addressable Market (Hospitals, Homecare): Opportunities and Forecast (2019-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Nasal High Flow Market was valued at USD 2,563.25 Million in the year 2018



Nasal High Flow therapy delivers oxygen to a patient with flow higher than that delivered traditionally in oxygen therapy. As the Nasal High Flow reduces the work of breathing in critically ill patients, it also is an emerging field where a lot of new devices have the scope to be developed such as nebulization. Further innovation in the Nasal High Flow will provide help to patients' transition to less acute care settings, help them recover more quickly and provide solutions that can assist them to avoid more acute conditions. The market is influenced by many factors including aging, increase in respiratory diseases, rise in air pollution and demand in the homecare products.



Among the countries, US currently leads the nasal high flow market owing to considerable investments planned in the R&D and advancement in the devices. Moreover, countries like Canada, China, and the ROW are expected to grow faster owing to increased investment in the upstream sector.



Scope of the Report



Global Nasal High Flow Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Nasal High Flow Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis by Product Type: Consumables, Devices

Analysis by End User Type: Hospital, Homecare, Others

Country Analysis - U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, China, Japan, ROW (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Nasal High Flow Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis by Product Type: Consumables, Devices

Analysis by End User Type: Hospital, Homecare, Others

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints.

Market Trends

Leading Companies

SWOT Analysis.

Company Analysis - Fisher and Paykel Healthcare, Vapotherm, ResMed, Flexicare Medical, Vyaire Medical

Companies Mentioned



Fisher and Paykel Healthcare

Vapotherm

ResMed

Flexicare Medical

Vyaire Medical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dvxb9s

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

