Global Native Corn Starch Market Report (2022 to 2027) - by Application and Region

DUBLIN, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Native Corn Starch Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report| the global native corn starch market attained a value of about USD 5776 million in 2021. Aided by the thriving food and beverage industry, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of around 5.4% between 2022 and 2027 to reach a value of around USD 8294 million by 2027.



Native corn starch, also known as regular corn starch or cornflour, refers to a carbohydrate which is tasteless, odourless, and white, and is generally used as a thickening agent in cooking. Apart from being a key ingredient in the food processing industry, it is widely used in the production of industrial adhesives. Native corn starch is obtained from the endosperm of corn and is widely produced in corn-growing countries including India, United States of America, China, and Brazil, among others. Furthermore, native corn starch is a major component in the manufacturing of various cosmetic and personal care products. Hence, the increasing inclination towards beauty and personal hygiene is bolstering the market growth.



The escalating demand for native corn starch in the food and beverage industry to prepare condiments, soups, syrups, sugars, gravies, chocolate, and chewing gum, among others, is driving the global native corn starch market. In addition to this, the increasing population, rapid urbanisation, increasing demand for clean-labelled food products are anticipated to propel the food and beverage industry, which will in turn aid the native corn starch market in the forecast period.

The versatility of native corn starch, which is attributable to the application of the product in adhesives, paper products, anti-sticking agents, textile manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals, among others, is anticipated to provide impetus to the market in the forecast period. In terms of region, North America accounts for a significant share in the market owing to the increasing production of corn starch in the United States of America, coupled with the rising demand for condiments and canned food products. Furthermore, the market in the region will be aided by the rising investments towards the development of hotel and restaurant chains, fast-food stalls, and pubs, which will generate the demand for condiments, thereby, bolstering the native corn starch market in the forecast period.

