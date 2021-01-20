Global Natural Fibers Market Report 2021: Revenues for 2020-2030 by Fiber Types, Industries and Region

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Natural Fibers 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

There are global concerns regarding the use of non-renewable materials in manufacturing and increasing environmental legislation. There is pressure, both consumer and regulatory, for products that are more environmentally friendly and reduce dependence on fossil fuels. As a result, the use of natural fibers in products and composites will continue to grow as major contributors towards a biobased economy.

Natural fibers are either plant-based (ligno) cellulosics, animal-based protein fibers or inorganic polymers. They possess advantages over synthetic fibres including widespread availability, low cost, low density, acceptable modulus-weight ratio, high acoustic damping, low manufacturing energy consumption, low carbon footprint and biodegradability.

Report contents include:

Market drivers for natural fibers.

Market trends.

Global revenues for natural fibers 2020-2030, by fiber types, market and region.

Technology challenges.

Covid-19 market impact.

Analysis of types of natural fibers.

Markets for natural fibers, including composites, aerospace, automotive, construction & building, sports & leisure, textiles, consumer products and packaging.

Profiles of 67 natural fiber companies. Companies profiled include Ananas Anam, BASF, Bast Fiber Technologies Inc., BComp, Circular Systems, Evrnu, Natural Fiber Welding, Icytos and many more.

Key Topics Covered:

1 AIMS AND OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market drivers for natural fibers

3.2 Global revenues for natural fibers 2020-2030

3.2.1 By fiber type

3.2.2 By market

3.2.3 By region

3.3 Technology challenges

3.4 Future trends

3.5 Covid-19 impact



4 NATURAL FIBER TYPES

4.1 Application, manufacturing method, and matrix materials of natural fibers

4.2 Advantages of natural fibers

4.3 Disadvantages

4.4 Plants (cellulose, lignocellulose)

4.4.1 Seed fibers

4.4.1.1 Cotton

4.4.1.2 Luffa

4.4.2 Bast fibers

4.4.2.1 Jute

4.4.2.2 Hemp

4.4.2.3 Flax

4.4.2.4 Ramie

4.4.2.5 Kenaf

4.4.3 Leaf fibers

4.4.3.1 Sisal

4.4.3.2 Abaca

4.4.4 Fruit fibers

4.4.4.1 Banana

4.4.4.2 Pineapple

4.4.5 Stalk fibers from agricultural residues

4.4.5.1 Wheat and rice

4.4.5.2 Corn

4.4.6 Soft and hardwoods

4.4.7 Cane, grasses and reed

4.4.7.1 Switch grass

4.4.7.2 Sugarcane (agricultural residues)

4.4.7.3 Bamboo

4.4.7.4 Fresh grass (green biorefinery)

4.4.8 Modified natural polymers

4.4.8.1 Chitosan

4.4.8.2 Alginate

4.5 Animal (fibrous protein)

4.5.1 Wool

4.5.2 Silk

4.5.3 Leather

4.5.3.1 Alternative leather materials

4.6 Other natural fibers



5 MARKETS FOR NATURAL FIBERS

5.1 Composites

5.1.1 Natural fiber injection moulding compounds

5.1.2 Non-woven natural fiber mat composites

5.1.3 Aligned natural fiber-reinforced composites

5.1.4 Natural fiber biobased polymer compounds

5.1.5 Natural fiber biobased polymer non-woven mats

5.1.6 Natural fiber biobased polymer composites

5.1.7 Natural fiber thermoset bioresin composites

5.2 Aerospace

5.3 Automotive

5.4 Construction and building

5.4.1 Wood plastic composites and building materials

5.4.2 Insulation

5.5 Sports and leisure

5.5.1 Composites

5.5.2 Sportswear

5.6 Textiles

5.6.1 Consumer apparel

5.6.2 Geotextiles

5.7 Consumer products

5.8 Packaging

5.8.1 Food packaging

5.8.2 Beverage packaging



6 GLOBAL NATURAL FIBERS MARKET

6.1 Overall global fibers market

6.2 Plant-based fiber production

6.3 Animal-based natural fiber production



7 NATURAL FIBER PRODUCERS AND PRODUCT DEVELOPER PROFILES



8 REFERENCES

Companies Mentioned

