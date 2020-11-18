Global Natural Sugar Substitute Market 2020-2025: Risk ff Diabetes and Diabetes - Growing Demand for Stevia & Demand for Natural & Healthy Alternatives

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Natural Sugar Substitute Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The natural sugar substitute market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019-2025.

The global sugar substitutes market is gaining new grounds owing to the rise in obesity and diabetic levels across the world and the growth of the health-conscious population. The growing demand for naturally sweetened food items products, including functional water, confectionary items, and juices, particularly in the health-conscious consumer segment, which perceives natural substitutes as an alternative to sugar-laden foods, is crucial for the growth of the natural sugar substitutes market.

The increased preference for organic and healthy foods, the high focus on clean labels on the consumer's buying behavior, and the growing concern toward sustainable production processes affect market growth. The increase in disposable incomes is encouraging consumers to be conscious of their diets. There is an increasing acceptance of clean labels and beverages with free-from and sustainable brands.

Moreover, the global market is witnessing a widespread acceptance of sustainability labels, which become crucial for plant-based sugar substitutes such as stevia extract. The food and beverage industries are catering to changing needs and customer preferences.

Natural Sugar Substitute Market Segmentation

The global natural sugar substitute market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, form, end-user, and geography. The global sorbitol segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during 2020-2025. The increasing application of sorbitol in packaged foods and beverages to provide sweetness, texture, and moisture retention is a significant factor influencing the growth of the segment. As the consumer awareness of high sugar consumption increases, manufacturers are substituting it with substitutes such as sorbitol to lower the calorie count. The widespread epidemic of obesity and diabetes in many western countries has led to the growing popularity of sorbitol.

The liquid segment accounted for the largest share of the market, contributing approximately 47% in 2019. Liquid substitutes are developed from different sources, including corn, honey, and others. They are the perfect alternatives to dry sugar in beverages and hot drinks. Powdered substitutes are multi-purpose products that can be used both as sweetening agents in food products and also as tabletop substitutes.

The beverage industry dominated the global natural sugar substitutes market in 2019, constituting a market share of about 43%. The implementation of sugar taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages by several governmental bodies and the increasing consumer awareness of the impact of high added sugar beverages are driving the demand for no or low-calorie beverages containing natural ingredients such as natural sweetening agents including stevia-sweetened drinks.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the natural sugar substitute market during the forecast period:

Government Intervention to reduce Sugar Consumption

Growing Demand for Low Calorie Sweeteners

Increasing Prevalence of Obesity

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



1. What is the natural sugar substitutes market size and growth rate during the forecast period?

2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the natural sweeteners market?

3. What is the growth rate of natural sugar substitute market in India during the forecast period?

4. Who are the leading vendors and what are their market shares?

5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the natural sugar substitutes market share?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Snacking & Permissible Indulgence

7.3 Impact Of COVID-19



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Government Intervention

8.2 Growing Demand For Low-Calorie Sweeteners



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Rising Prevalence Of Obesity

9.2 Growing Demand For Stevia

9.3 Consumption Of Sugar & Associated Risk Of Diabetes

9.4 Demand For Natural & Healthy Alternatives



10 Market Restraints

10.1 High Price Of Natural Sugar Substitute

10.2 Complexities Of Regulatory Framework



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Five Forces Analysis



12 End-Users

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview



13 Food

13.1 Market Size & Forecast

13.2 Market By Geography

13.3 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.4 Bakery

13.5 Confectionery & Dairy

13.6 Others



14 Beverages

14.1 Market Size & Forecast

14.2 Market By Geography

14.3 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.4 Carbonated Drinks

14.5 Fruit Drinks & Juices

14.6 Powdered Drinks & Mixes



15 Pharmaceutical

15.1 Market Size & Forecast

15.2 Market By Geography



16 Personal Care

16.1 Market Size & Forecast

16.2 Market By Geography



17 Others

17.1 Market Size & Forecast

17.2 Market By Geography



18 Product Type

18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

18.2 Market Overview

18.3 Sorbitol

18.4 Xylitol

18.5 Maltitol

18.6 Erythritol

18.7 Isomalt

18.8 Stevia

18.9 Others



19 Form Type

19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

19.2 Market Overview

19.3 Liquid

19.4 Powder

19.5 Solid/Crystal



20 Geography

20.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

20.2 Geographic Overview



Competitive Landscape



Prominent Vendors

Cargill

ADM

PureCircle

Tate & Lyle

Whole Earth Sweetener

Other Prominent Vendors

A & Z Food Additives

Beckmann-Kenko

BioVittoria

Celanese

DuPont

Fraken Biochem

Heartland Food Products Group

Hermes Sweeteners

Imperial Sugar

Ingredion

Mitsui Sugar

Naturex

Roquette

Sanxinyuan Food Industry

The NutraSweet Company

Zydus Wellness

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/90fado

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

