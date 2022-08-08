Global Nebulizers Market to Reach $1.46 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Nebulizers Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nebulizer devices market is expected to grow from $0.99 billion in 2021 to $1.08 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The market is expected to grow to $1.46 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%.

The nebulizer devices market consists of sales of nebulizers used in respiratory care for patients with respiratory diseases including asthma, cystic fibrosis, and COPD.

The main types of nebulizer devices are pneumatic nebulizer, ultrasonic nebulizer, and mesh nebulizer. A pneumatic nebulizer converts the sample solution into an aerosol of tiny droplets using a jet of compressed gas. The flow of inert gas is carrying the droplets to an atomizer. The market is divided by portability into portable nebulizers and tabletop nebulizers. The various applications involved are COPD, cystic fibrosis, asthma, and others. The end-users are hospitals and clinics, emergency centers, and home healthcare.

North America was the largest region in the nebulizer devices market in 2021. Asia Pacific was the second largest region in the nebulizer devices market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The current Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in a surge in demand for nebulizers. There has been an increased use of albuterol inhalers in hospitals for Covid-19 and suspected Covid-19 patients to help with respiratory issues. This is mainly because respiratory viruses are the most common trigger for asthma exacerbations.

The rising geriatric population across the globe is expected to increase the usage of respiratory care devices including nebulizers over the forecast period. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), by 2050, the world's population aged 60 years and older is expected to total 2 billion, up from 900 million. As of 2019, 143 million people are aged 80 years or older. According to the United Nations, in 2020, the global population of a person aged 65 years and older was estimated to be 727 million and this number is projected to nearly double to over 1.5 billion in 2050. Elderly people are more susceptible to respiratory diseases such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), sleep apnea, and the recent pandemic COVID-19 for many factors including the gradual decline of immune function. Therefore, a rise in the geriatric population is anticipated to propel the nebulizer market growth.

Nebulizer therapy requires a device that repeatedly and quickly delivers sufficient drug with minimal wastage, to the site of action. However, during nebulization aerosols with a smaller particle size are inhaled or delivered to the site of action while large particles return to the reservoir feeding tube. Also, some of the drug aerosols settle on the walls of the baffle. This drug is retained within the nebulizer, (also called residual drug or dead volume) or released into the environment during expiration. This results in drug wastage. Drug wastage during exhalation is therefore challenging the growth of the nebulizer market. The development of technically advanced novel nebulizers is however expected to reduce drug wastage and improve delivery efficacy.

The technologically advanced nebulizers including breath-enhanced, breath-actuated, and vibrating mesh nebulizers decrease the amount of drug lost during exhalation while increasing the efficiency of drug delivery and shaping the nebulizer devices market.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Pneumatic Nebulizer; Ultrasonic Nebulizer; Mesh Nebulizer

2) By Application: COPD; Cystic Fibrosis; Asthma; Other Applications

3) By End Use: Hospitals and Clinics; Emergency Centers; Home Healthcare

4) By Portability: Portable Nebulizer; Tabletop Nebulizer

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Nebulizers Market Characteristics

3. Nebulizers Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Nebulizers

5. Nebulizers Market Size And Growth

6. Nebulizers Market Segmentation

7. Nebulizers Market Regional And Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Nebulizers Market

9. China Nebulizers Market

10. India Nebulizers Market

11. Japan Nebulizers Market

12. Australia Nebulizers Market

13. Indonesia Nebulizers Market

14. South Korea Nebulizers Market

15. Western Europe Nebulizers Market

16. UK Nebulizers Market

17. Germany Nebulizers Market

18. France Nebulizers Market

19. Eastern Europe Nebulizers Market

20. Russia Nebulizers Market

21. North America Nebulizers Market

22. USA Nebulizers Market

23. South America Nebulizers Market

24. Brazil Nebulizers Market

25. Middle East Nebulizers Market

26. Africa Nebulizers Market

27. Nebulizers Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Nebulizers Market

29. Nebulizers Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Agilent Technologies

Becton Dickinson and Company

and Company Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Omron Corporation

Covidien plc.

GE Healthcare Ltd.

Allied Healthcare Products, inc.

Briggs Healthcare

PARI Pharma

GF Health Products, Inc.

Medline Industries Inc.

Invacare Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z26m2k

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets