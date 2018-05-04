Global Needle-Free IV Connectors Market Report 2018-2022 Featuring B. Braun Melsungen, Baxter, BD, Cardinal Health & ICU Medical

DUBLIN, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Needle-Free IV Connectors Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global needle-free IV connectors market to grow at a CAGR of 9.56% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Needle-Free IV Connectors Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increased adoption of neutral fluid displacement connectors. Needle-free IV connectors are divided into positive fluid displacement connectors, negative fluid displacement connectors, and neutral fluid displacement connectors on the basis of the type of fluid displacement mechanism.
According to the report, one driver in the market is investments in global healthcare sector. The global healthcare industry has been growing steadily in the recent past. The market is experiencing growth due to the rapid increase in the geriatric population, increase in disposable income, and high prevalence of chronic diseases.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is risks with needle-free IV connectors. Though needle-free IV connectors are known to guard against microbial infection, they do possess certain disadvantages.
Key vendors
- B. Braun Melsungen
- Baxter
- BD
- Cardinal Health
- ICU Medical
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xdh4j6/global?w=5
