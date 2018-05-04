Global Needle-Free IV Connectors Market Report 2018-2022 Featuring B. Braun Melsungen, Baxter, BD, Cardinal Health & ICU Medical

The global needle-free IV connectors market to grow at a CAGR of 9.56% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Needle-Free IV Connectors Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increased adoption of neutral fluid displacement connectors. Needle-free IV connectors are divided into positive fluid displacement connectors, negative fluid displacement connectors, and neutral fluid displacement connectors on the basis of the type of fluid displacement mechanism.

According to the report, one driver in the market is investments in global healthcare sector. The global healthcare industry has been growing steadily in the recent past. The market is experiencing growth due to the rapid increase in the geriatric population, increase in disposable income, and high prevalence of chronic diseases.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is risks with needle-free IV connectors. Though needle-free IV connectors are known to guard against microbial infection, they do possess certain disadvantages.

Key vendors

B. Braun Melsungen

Baxter

BD

Cardinal Health

ICU Medical

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Hospitals

Home healthcare

Others

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increased adoption of neutral fluid displacement connectors

Rising risk of bloodstream infections

Increasing demand from home care

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xdh4j6/global?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-needle-free-iv-connectors-market-report-2018-2022-featuring-b-braun-melsungen-baxter-bd-cardinal-health--icu-medical-300642136.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

