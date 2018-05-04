Global Needle-Free IV Connectors Market Report 2018-2022 Featuring B. Braun Melsungen, Baxter, BD, Cardinal Health & ICU Medical

The "Global Needle-Free IV Connectors Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global needle-free IV connectors market to grow at a CAGR of 9.56% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Needle-Free IV Connectors Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increased adoption of neutral fluid displacement connectors. Needle-free IV connectors are divided into positive fluid displacement connectors, negative fluid displacement connectors, and neutral fluid displacement connectors on the basis of the type of fluid displacement mechanism.

According to the report, one driver in the market is investments in global healthcare sector. The global healthcare industry has been growing steadily in the recent past. The market is experiencing growth due to the rapid increase in the geriatric population, increase in disposable income, and high prevalence of chronic diseases.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is risks with needle-free IV connectors. Though needle-free IV connectors are known to guard against microbial infection, they do possess certain disadvantages.

Key vendors

  • B. Braun Melsungen
  • Baxter
  • BD
  • Cardinal Health
  • ICU Medical

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2017
  • Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

  • Comparison by end-user
  • Hospitals
  • Home healthcare
  • Others
  • Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

  • Geographical segmentation
  • Regional comparison
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increased adoption of neutral fluid displacement connectors
  • Rising risk of bloodstream infections
  • Increasing demand from home care

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xdh4j6/global?w=5

