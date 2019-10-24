Global Neonatal Intensive Care Market Report 2019-2025: Technological Advancements & Rising Number of Preterm Births Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Neonatal Intensive Care Market Global Forecast by Products, Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa, ROW), Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Neonatal Intensive Care Market is expected to reach US$ 9 billion markets by the end of the year 2025.

Neonatal Intensive Care Unit is also known as specialized nurseries. The neonatal intensive care unit for premature babies has high complication as it is a very specialized or advanced equipped unit that has expert medical staff and professionals. All the clinics or hospitals or main health centers (PHC) of developed countries have their own in-house neonatal care unit. In order to reduce their preterm mortality rate government of Latin American, Asia and Africa are constructing more neonatal intensive care units in their country.



The prime factors that are fueling the market growth are; rising premature birth, rising complication during the birth, rising number of death (newborn baby), improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare expenditure, rising per capita expenditure, etc. The rising number of infection or disease of premature newborns are other factors which will further propel the market in the coming future.



Product Insight



The product of the global neonatal intensive care market is fragmented into 7 parts; Ventilators, Pulse Oximeter, Incubators, Resuscitators, Capnographs, Blood Pressure Monitors, and Phototherapy Equipment. The incubator is mainly used to manage environments like temperature, noise, moisture, etc. which is suitable for newborn babies while Neonatal Ventilators is used for ventilator support of newborn babies in the case of respiratory failure. Rising product innovation and technological improvement will improve the condition of the newborn baby in the forecast period.



Region Insight



The neonatal intensive care market is categorized by region into 5 parts; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Rest of the World. The women of South Asia and Africa are at high risk of premature birth, but due to a lack of healthcare infrastructure in the market. Besides Asia and Europe is the fastest-growing market for neonatal intensive care market because of healthcare infrastructure, people awareness and rising incidence of premature birth, and trained staff or medical professional, etc.



Key Players



Some of the key players in the global neonatal intensive care market include Philips, Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BD), C. R. Bard, Teleflex Incorporated, Utah Medical.

